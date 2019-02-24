Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, February 24, 2019, and National Tortilla Chip Day. In Mexico it’s also Dia de la Bandera, or Flag Day. Wikipedia explains why it’s on this day:

The date was selected because more than a century earlier (February 24, 1821), the “Plan de Iguala” or “Plan de las tres garantías” was proclaimed by Agustin de Iturbide and General Vicente Guerrero. This plan was based in three principles: “Religion, Independence and Unity”, which were represented on the flag’s colors. On this same date, Jose Magdaleno Ocampo tailored the first three color flag for what would soon be an independent Mexico. This flag, commonly known as the “Pendon Trigarante”, had the colors: white, green and red in that order, arranged diagonally with three eight-point gold stars, one on the center of each color banner.

The modern flag of Mexico, which depicts an eagle, a snake, and a cactus:

On this day in 1582, according to Wikipedia, Pope Gregory XIII proclaimed the Gregorian calendar, which began in October. The change was announced via a Papal Bull, which looks like this:

On February 24, 1803, in the famous case of Marbury v. Madison, the Supreme Court began the procedure of “judicial review”, meaning that courts could nullify legal statutes that were deemed unconstitutional. On this day in 1854, the first perforated stamp for public distribution was issued, the “Penny Red.” And here it is (some specimens are worth £ 500,000):

On this day in 1868, President Andrew Johnson became the first U.S. President to be impeached by the House of Representatives, but he was acquitted by the Senate. On this day in 1920, the Nazi Party was founded (I was surprised that it started so soon after WWI). It’s no longer in existence thanks to stalwarts like Dan Arel. On February 24, 1946, Juan Perón was elected to his first term as Argentina’s President. He was elected twice more before he was overthrown.

On February 24, 1980, completing its “Miracle on Ice”, the U.S. hockey team took gold in the Lake Placid Winter Olympics, defeating Finland 4-2. And here is that victory:

On this day in 1989, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa (complete with a $3 bounty on the author’s head) against Salman Rushdie for writing The Satanic Verses. Now the Ayatollah is dead and Rushdie is not. Finally, it was on this day 11 years ago that Fidel Castro resigned as President of Cuba, though he kept his position as head of the Communist Party for another 3 years.

Those born on this day include Joseph Banks (1743), Winslow Homer (1836), Honus Wagner (1874), Chester Nimitz (1885), Abe Vigoda (1921), and Judith Butler and Eddie Murray (both 1956).

In my view, Homer is an underrated painter. Here’s one of his paintings in Chicago’s Art Institute, “The Herring Net” (1885), description here.

And here’s Vigoda in the first Godfather movie, taken away to be killed for treason to the Family. It’s a poignant scene:

Notables who expired on February 24 include Henry Cavendish (1810), Malcolm Forbes (1990), Claude Shannon (2001), Don Knotts (2006), and Harold Ramis (2014).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is out exploring, but she’s wary:

Hili: What’s there? A: Partially burned root. Hili: It looks threatening.

This tweet from the BBC tells a touching story of death, guilt, and redemption. It’s ineffably sweet, and you can read more about Foulds and his story here.

An emotional morning for many this morning, as Tony Foulds, who has looked after a memorial site for US pilots since World War 2, got the flypast he has always dreamed of. ❤️#RememberTheTen #TonyGotAFlypast #BBCBreakfastpic.twitter.com/bd9Lymbm3K — BBC (@BBC) February 22, 2019

A tweet from reader Barry, showing a well-trained cat:

A #Caturday gif thread for your amusement pic.twitter.com/tgp4spXs3P — Saint Brian The Godless (@AWorldOutOfMind) February 23, 2019

Tweets from Grania, who says that this first one is what I’m like when we speak in the morning (my time):

I hope I’ll see something like this come winter, when, if the stars align properly, I’ll be visiting Antarctica:

Very few cats like to get wet, especially if the water is cold (sound up):

Tiger walking on thin ice 🐯 pic.twitter.com/8ULRcVudzP — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) February 12, 2019

Just a reminder that birds are dinosaurs (though not all biologists agree):

An ostrich egg next to an extinct dinosaur egg @ColeZoology. Birds 🦅 = Dinosaurs 🦖 #FossilFriday pic.twitter.com/N0VC7b6lJF — Jan Freedman (@JanFreedman) February 8, 2019

Remember Ultima Thule, a Kuyper belt object about 31 km long? Here it is:

An evocative new image sequence from @NewHorizons2015 spacecraft offers a departing view of the Kuiper Belt object (KBO) nicknamed Ultima Thule in a remarkable crescent https://t.co/mHCTpmqGVD pic.twitter.com/8ZROkLq2bM — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 8, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. I organize my books by genre, although alphabetically is in the lead by 2%

This debate has really gone wild, so I’ll twitter poll it. What is the best way to organise a book case@NicolaSturgeon @RhiannonV @StewartMcDonald @alexaitch — Logan Unwin (@logan_unwin1) February 23, 2019

Newborn lambs! (Sound up to hear that first bleat.)

Arriving into the world at precisely 01.47am ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zv6bBUq8L7 — Hannah Jackson (@redshepherdess) February 23, 2019

This is lovely; note that the antennae are on the adjacent wall:

Portuguese artist Sergio Odeith creates incredible anamorphic murals (@odeith) pic.twitter.com/qaEE1Wlvwg — 41 Strange (@41Strange) February 20, 2019

They’re not on their knees: they’re sitting on their ankles. That first bend is the ankle.