Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, February 24, 2019, and National Tortilla Chip Day. In Mexico it’s also Dia de la Bandera, or Flag Day. Wikipedia explains why it’s on this day:
The date was selected because more than a century earlier (February 24, 1821), the “Plan de Iguala” or “Plan de las tres garantías” was proclaimed by Agustin de Iturbide and General Vicente Guerrero. This plan was based in three principles: “Religion, Independence and Unity”, which were represented on the flag’s colors. On this same date, Jose Magdaleno Ocampo tailored the first three color flag for what would soon be an independent Mexico. This flag, commonly known as the “Pendon Trigarante”, had the colors: white, green and red in that order, arranged diagonally with three eight-point gold stars, one on the center of each color banner.
The modern flag of Mexico, which depicts an eagle, a snake, and a cactus:
On this day in 1582, according to Wikipedia, Pope Gregory XIII proclaimed the Gregorian calendar, which began in October. The change was announced via a Papal Bull, which looks like this:
On February 24, 1803, in the famous case of Marbury v. Madison, the Supreme Court began the procedure of “judicial review”, meaning that courts could nullify legal statutes that were deemed unconstitutional. On this day in 1854, the first perforated stamp for public distribution was issued, the “Penny Red.” And here it is (some specimens are worth £ 500,000):
On this day in 1868, President Andrew Johnson became the first U.S. President to be impeached by the House of Representatives, but he was acquitted by the Senate. On this day in 1920, the Nazi Party was founded (I was surprised that it started so soon after WWI). It’s no longer in existence thanks to stalwarts like Dan Arel. On February 24, 1946, Juan Perón was elected to his first term as Argentina’s President. He was elected twice more before he was overthrown.
On February 24, 1980, completing its “Miracle on Ice”, the U.S. hockey team took gold in the Lake Placid Winter Olympics, defeating Finland 4-2. And here is that victory:
On this day in 1989, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa (complete with a $3 bounty on the author’s head) against Salman Rushdie for writing The Satanic Verses. Now the Ayatollah is dead and Rushdie is not. Finally, it was on this day 11 years ago that Fidel Castro resigned as President of Cuba, though he kept his position as head of the Communist Party for another 3 years.
Those born on this day include Joseph Banks (1743), Winslow Homer (1836), Honus Wagner (1874), Chester Nimitz (1885), Abe Vigoda (1921), and Judith Butler and Eddie Murray (both 1956).
In my view, Homer is an underrated painter. Here’s one of his paintings in Chicago’s Art Institute, “The Herring Net” (1885), description here.
And here’s Vigoda in the first Godfather movie, taken away to be killed for treason to the Family. It’s a poignant scene:
Notables who expired on February 24 include Henry Cavendish (1810), Malcolm Forbes (1990), Claude Shannon (2001), Don Knotts (2006), and Harold Ramis (2014).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is out exploring, but she’s wary:
Hili: What’s there?A: Partially burned root.Hili: It looks threatening.
Hili: Co tam jest?
Ja: Nadpalony korzeń.
Hili: Wygląda groźnie.
This tweet from the BBC tells a touching story of death, guilt, and redemption. It’s ineffably sweet, and you can read more about Foulds and his story here.
A tweet from reader Barry, showing a well-trained cat:
Tweets from Grania, who says that this first one is what I’m like when we speak in the morning (my time):
I hope I’ll see something like this come winter, when, if the stars align properly, I’ll be visiting Antarctica:
Very few cats like to get wet, especially if the water is cold (sound up):
Just a reminder that birds are dinosaurs (though not all biologists agree):
Remember Ultima Thule, a Kuyper belt object about 31 km long? Here it is:
Tweets from Matthew. I organize my books by genre, although alphabetically is in the lead by 2%
Newborn lambs! (Sound up to hear that first bleat.)
This is lovely; note that the antennae are on the adjacent wall:
They’re not on their knees: they’re sitting on their ankles. That first bend is the ankle.
I guess for cat training, that’s about as much as a cat will ever deign to grant.
That goat looks like a sheep to me.
Yeah, you’re right. I’ll fix it, thanks.
My shelf space is not adequate for the accommodation of all my books, so it’s quite annoyingly unorganized. It is roughly by subject and genre, and by author or author affinities, so Dawkins is currently ear Hitchens, Pinker next to Coyne, near Jones, field guides on one shelf, paleontology piled together…messy but functional I guess. My dream is of a wall of fancy floor to ceiling built-in bookshelves so I can see and find everything.
I try to be disciplined in organising my Books, but it doesn’t last long I’m afraid. they generally finish up all over the place.
Wikipedia gives the date of the fatwa as February 14, 1989, and the amount of the bounty as #6 million.
Look, this is what it says for February 24 on Wikipedia:
1989 – Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issues a fatwa and offers a USD $3 million bounty for the death of Salman Rushdie, author of The Satanic Verses.
If you think I made a mistake, it’s not my fault, but Wikipedia’s.
I always thought it would be Clemenza, but it was the smart move, and Tessio was smarter.
I can see how the book organizing thread could go viral. I am strangely compelled to explain to everybody that my books were once upon a time organized by subject, but randomization has long been creeping in. These ‘mutations’ are selectively neutral since I know roughly where everything is. I could not precisely tell you the birthdays of my children or even my own age. But if you ask to see my copy of The Growth of Biological Thought by Ernst Mayr, a book I have not touched in 20 years, I would take you right to it.
Perón was elected in 1946, re-elected in 1951. Deposed by a military coup in September 1955 and fled the country. Lived in exile until 1973.
He was elected for the third time in 1973; assumed office on 12 October 1973 and died on 1 July 1974.