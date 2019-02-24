I am not posting anonymous comments

Sadly, there are a fair amount of comments that arrive here, and are held in moderation, without either a name or an email address. They are innocuous comments that would be posted if they bore a name and an email address (the latter is never shown on the site). As I said before, I’ve started trashing these comments because we can never identify a specific commenter so long as he/she uses “anonymous”. If this site is to work, we have to have a person associated with each name, real or not, and you must stick with your name unless for some reason that’s impossible.
When you make a comment, PLEASE fill in your name and email address (they don’t have to be the right ones, though I’d appreciate a correct email address since I sometimes contact readers), and make sure it’s in there when you submit the comment. Otherwise your comment won’t show up.
Yes, I know WordPress is being wonky these days and I’m trying to do something about it. But until we can identify the issue and fix it, please fill in your name and email.
I wonder if some of these anonymous comments are due to reflex oversight because contributors whose names and email addresses were automatically filled in have become accustomed to post without filling in those domains so it’s become automatic simply to click “Post Comment” without thinking.
Unless one fills in the info before entering the actual comment into the text box, it’s very easy to forget. If a suitable comment comes to my mind and I have to stop to fill in the blanks before writing the comment (which I did here), the thought can and usually does evaporate.
I am one of those who has done this more than once (mea culpa) now that my name and email address have vanished and short of making up a new screen name and email address (which I think you suggested) which then destroys the continuity of my previous comments and my online identity. However, after seeing that photo of the bull in HIli dialogues, I might call myself Papal Bull. But since I’m a female human and an atheist, wouldn’t that be species, sexual, and religious appropriation?