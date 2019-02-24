Andrew Sullivan’s weekly trifecta. Part 2: Transgenderism in athletics and sexual attraction

The second issue that Andrew Sullivan takes up in his New York Magazine column this week is that of transgender athletes and transphobia. The inspiration for his piece was the actions of Martina Navatilova, an openly gay ex-athlete who was a friend of the LGBTQ community. That is, until she recently declared that it was unfair in some instances for transwomen to compete in sports against biological women. That, as you know, is enough to brand someone as transphobic. The Guardian reports what happened to Navatilova:
The tennis player and gay rights campaigner first drew criticism from equalities activists and trans athletes when she tweeted in December: “You can’t just proclaim yourself a female and be able to compete against women. There must be some standards, and having a penis and competing as a woman would not fit that standard.”
Writing in the Sunday Times, Navratilova said she had subsequently promised to keep quiet on the subject until she had done some research on it. “Well, I’ve now done that and, if anything, my views have strengthened,” she wrote.
“To put the argument at its most basic: a man can decide to be female, take hormones if required by whatever sporting organisation is concerned, win everything in sight and perhaps earn a small fortune, and then reverse his decision and go back to making babies if he so desires.
“It’s insane and it’s cheating. I am happy to address a transgender woman in whatever form she prefers, but I would not be happy to compete against her. It would not be fair.”
Her comments attracted criticism across social media. “We’re pretty devastated to discover that Martina Navratilova is transphobic,” tweeted the rights group Trans Actual. “If trans women had an advantage in sport, why aren’t trans women winning gold medals left, right and centre?”
But I think Navratoliva has a point, for the issue is not at all clearcut. Some organizations, like the Olympics, require specific hormone titers for trans women to compete in women’s events, while other just require self-identification. Given the physical differences in upperbody strength and muscularity between biological men and women, self-identification clearly creates an unfair situation. And I’m not even sure that a specified hormone level is enough to level the playing field, for muscularity of your youth doesn’t just go away.
I’ve written about this before (see here and here), and, as always, I remain conflicted. Clearly transgender people should be able to participate in athletics, but what are good criteria for competing in “men’s” and “women’s” events? Should there be a third category: “transgender women’s sports”? I don’t know. But I do believe that simple self-identification that conflicts with biological sex is not sufficient to allow you to compete in a gendered event. In 2018 in a Connecticut state high school track meet, both first and second places in the women’s 100-meter dash went to transgender women (see the video here). As I wrote at the time:
In Connecticut, where first and second place went to transgender women in the race above, “self identification” is the rule, so you can be a fully biological male, not having transitioned in any way, and enter a race if you say you identify as a women. Other states are more stringent: Texas, for instance, insists that you compete as the gender given on your birth certificate.
Both seem problematic. Surely there is something unfair about the above: in which transgender women who are physically men, by virtue of greater strength, clean up in a women’s athletic event by “self-identifying” as women. That may well be true and not just a ploy, but the problem is not psychology but physicality. A liberal response would be “the civil rights of gender self-identification outweighs the disappointment of non-transgender losers.” But that answer doesn’t satisfy me. The unfairness is deep and pervasive, and “self-identification” seems a dubious solution.
And I raised some difficult questions:
- Should there be any testing of athletes, or should they simply be allowed to compete based on self-identification of gender? (This would, of course, mostly affect women’s sports; some say it would destroy women’s sports.)
- If not, how many categories of competition do we want? The traditional men’s and women’s sports, or an intermediate category? (The latter would, of course, cause huge problems.)
- If we don’t accept self-identification and want to retain traditional “men’s” and “women’s” sports, how do we determine the category in which an athlete belongs?
- If the identification is based on hormones, can we set limits, as the IOC has done, to demarcate the classes? If we don’t use hormones, how do we classify?
As transgenderism becomes more common in Western society—and it will—the issue of how it should be treated in sports will become more important. Of course, that’s a different issue from how transgender people should be treated in society, for all decent-thinking people agree that they should be treated the same as everyone else. But there’s that annoying thing about biological difference—most prominently manifested as upper-body strength—that cannot be waved away as simply a “social construct.”
These questions remain, and Sullivan agrees that they’re not simple:
But this is the current orthodoxy according to the widely read digital-media publisher PinkNews: “Trans women are women. So trans women’s bodies are women’s bodies. So trans women’s penises are women’s penises.” Um. “Regardless [of] the biological makeup of the trans woman — she remains a woman with her biology, therefore defining her as a biological woman,” said Pose star Indya Moore. In pursuit of this vision, the LGBTQIA++ movement is rallying around the new Minnesota powerlifting state champion, a recently transitioned trans woman, who — somehow —managed to crush her nearest biological female rivals on her first attempt.
If you take this argument seriously — that biology is entirely a function of gender identity — then the whole notion of separate male and female sports events is in doubt. A trans woman should, in my view, be treated exactly as a woman — unless, as in this case, it clashes with biological reality. There aren’t many contexts in which this really counts, but sports is one of them. Yes, it sucks. But denying reality is stupid, can easily backfire, and will alienate countless otherwise sympathetic people. And note that if the Equality Act were to pass — a priority for Nancy Pelosi — it would be illegal to bar a trans woman from competing against biological females, as it is already in many states.
This is not going to go away, for sports is the one area—and the only one I can think of—where it’s problematic to accept someone’s self-designated gender identity. If you have a solution, by all means offer it in the comments.
But Sullivan, who will clearly be labeled a transphobe (so far I’ve avoided the label), does draw a firm line at one issue: he will not let transgender people tell him that he should be sleeping with transgender men, and he’s a transphobe if he won’t. There’s something deeply offensive about people telling you whom you should be attracted to and copulating with when that attraction is largely based on biology. Perhaps some people can overcome it, or even enjoy it, but if you can’t you shouldn’t be demonized. As Sullivan says, and I agree with him:
It is even transphobic, I am now informed, for a gay man not to want to sleep with a trans man who has a vagina. In response to my recent column on the subject, I was told by Sue Hyde, a woman who is at the very heart of the LGBTQIA++ movement, to, yes, give it a try: “Maybe Sullivan … would give [a handsome trans man with a vagina who uses a dildo as a penis] a toss in the hay and next day, be singing a different tune about category woman/girl >>> category man/boy persons’ capacities to uphold and expand the experiences and meanings of homosex.” Maybe. Or maybe I’ll sleep with whomever I want — you know, something we used to call sexual freedom.
But this is how deep the ideology runs. It wants to control not only the public discourse, and language, and rig sports contests, but also insinuate itself into the most intimate areas of an individual’s sex life. Once upon a time, the religious right would tell me that I should sleep with women because I might find the right one and finally be happy. Now the intersectional left is telling me something almost exactly the same. What has happened to this movement? Where on earth has it gone?
The last paragraph is powerful. Yes, perhaps in some cases sexual desire—or the lack of it—is based on bigotry. But I don’t think that’s generally true. Sue Hyde and her like-minded ideologues should leave Sullivan’s sex life alone.
A truly tough problem. One (not entirely serious) solution would be for athletes to compete against each other in hormone-differentiated bands, like boxing competitors compete in different weight-differentiated ones.
Or adjust individual scores/timings/etc. based on hormone level tested just before the competition.
Hmmm, stopping to give a urine sample halfway through a race would soon sort the genders into groups! (And the IOC would be happy with all of the additional commercial breaks that would be necessitated.)
No sex reassignment allowed during the race!
The way to be fairest to the greatest number of people is to have two categories, “women-women” and “open”.
There are several others, prisons for example. It may not be appropriate to place a male-bodied sex offender in a women’s prison just because they identify as a woman.
At least one trans man has already been put in a women’s prison, to disastrous results https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2018/oct/11/transgender-prisoner-who-sexually-assaulted-inmates-jailed-for-life
Also toilets and changing rooms, especially at schools.
I wonder how people would react if a large, muscular man with a big beard, identified as a female, and won a female event by a large margin, or better yet a team of them, eg. a rowing team.
Perhaps it would be simpler to just remove sex/gender from the equation. So there won’t be women’s track and men’s track, just track. After all, since Billy Jean King demonstrated that women can beat men in tennis, why do we need to have men’s and women’s tennis? You could be the undisputed world champion, and not just the men’s or women’s champion.
I realize that perhaps women can’t perform at the same level as men in some sports, but what of it? In a sense having segregated sexes is a kind of patronizing idea that says, you aren’t good enough to compete with them, so we’ll give you your own competition that you can win in so that you feel better about yourself.
You have to know that in 1973, BJK was 29, near the top of her form, and won the triple crown at Wimbledon. Riggs, on the other hand, was 55, and had retired (I believe) in 1949. He had last won Wimbledon in 1939.
What you are suggesting would destroy women’s sports, except for certain gymnastic and skating events. Maybe some motor sports.
“In a sense having segregated sexes is a kind of patronizing idea that says, you aren’t good enough to compete with them, so we’ll give you your own competition that you can win in so that you feel better about yourself.”
This is, in a nutshell, the idea of women’s sport. And I don’t think “patronizing” is a bad thing – I want to be patronized.
Titania Mcgrath said that after those remarks “Martina Navratilova can no longer call herself a lesbian.” No one can gainsay Titania McGrath, who always speaks ex cathedra.
The injunction re dic(k)tating one’s sexual partner goes for females, too. I’ve read that some trans-activists say that lesbians must not discriminate against trans women as sexual partners. I assume the same goes for straight women.
I think that Daniel Mallory Ortberg (formerly just Mallory Ortberg), who also answers to “Dear Prudence” in Slate had a personal solution. She became trans man and her partner (an English prof. at UC Berkeley) became a trans woman.
I see nothing wrong with having two other categories in sport, for trans men and trans women. Yes, it makes things tricky, just like the multiple categories used in the Para Olympics, but it could be workable. (Perhaps we need another category for the cheating performance enhancers as well). I mean, if Usain Bolt’s Men’s 100 meter record is 9.58 and the Women’s record is 10.49, set back in 1988 by Florence Griffith-Joyner, there’s clearly some differences between the sexes. Should we take away FGJ’s record and only have one world record holder, who very probably will be Bolt for quite some time and probably only be dethroned by another male? It’s like reinforcing the “glass ceiling” with steel. That’s clearly not fair.
What Billie Jean demonstrated was that a top women’s tennis player in her prime could beat a particular middle-aged former men’s champion, two decades past his prime.
I would have to agree with Navratilova. Back around her days in competition there was a Renee Richards playing women’s tennis. I am sure it was considered highly unusual back then and in her case a lot of it was dressing room problems. She did not overwhelm the competition and did not win that much. However, if she had, it would have been a bigger deal.
Anyway, it is a difficult problem and I would not want to make the call. To put them in a separate program at the professional level would be the same as simply saying you can’t play because the money would not be there.
I agree with Navatolola. When she used to play tennis in Atlanta, she would date a woman I worked with while she was in town. Nice lady, friend and co-worker.
Men impersonating women just does not make any sense to me. I have read all the arguments and understand the issues. But do not buy into the conclusions. Sometimes you are just stuck with sho you are and have to live woth it.
who you are and have to live with it
The only solution that is fair and inclusive is to have two categories:
Special category: only biological women (the only reason we have a women’s category now is to be fair to biological women).
Universal category: biological women + everyone else (biological women can choose not to participate in this category).
And the answer to the four questions:
No.
Two.
The traditional way.
Ditto.
I hope this is a fad, which will quickly die out.
There are very few people with any objective basis to claim to be transgender. With that in mind, those rare cases should be adjudicated by the governing bodies of the particular sports.
What we seem to be doing now, is listening to the loudest and most emotional voices in the room, with a view to avoid causing offense. The problem with that is that those voices belong to fringe activists, and any appeasement will only result in more absurd demands.
I feel for trans folks. one of my kids is going through this, and it is heartbreaking. My personal view of the phenomena, at least among trans folk without intersex medical conditions, is that it is just normal body awkwardness. Most of us sometimes feel uncomfortable in our bodies. When I was a teenager, I just learned to live with it. These days, there are “advocates” telling kids that the answer is gender dysphoria. At least for boys, part of why that is appealing is that they already have a strong appreciation for female bodies. But they do not want actually be a woman. They want to be what they, as a male, imagine that being a woman is like. From my own observations, many of these kids are trans+gay. My child is a healthy biological boy, but feels he is a lesbian girl. He exclusively dates girls who think they are boys. These are kids in their late teens, so nobody has had surgery or anything like that. They just seem like nice, normal kids except for the one big delusion.
And we do not know what to do.
It is like having family members that have joined a cult.
The teenage years aren’t known for being easy (as parent or offspring) at the best of times, so my sincere best wishes in dealing with everything you and your family are working through. It seems that even the “experts” are having a hard time with these issues: https://www.theguardian.com/society/2019/feb/23/child-transgender-service-governor-quits-chaos
That was meant to be a reply to Max Blancke – not sure if I made a mistake or if it was WordPress glitch.
It’s almost always based on bigotry — most commonly, bigotry against the ugly. But there’s never been any law or regulation or standard in this nation prohibiting bigotry in one’s intimate personal affairs. The law prohibits bigotry only with regard to matters of employment and education and housing and businesses held open to the public.
I’m pretty sure that the pink slips in Yevgeny Zamyatin’s 1920s novel “We” dealt with bigotry against the ugly. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/We_(novel)
I’m very much ‘transphobic’ on this. Transgender is fine, but you compete in your biological sex category.
For hermaphrodites -different from transgender- the question is more difficult, The easiest solution is to consider the presence or not of a Y-×2chromosome should be decisive.
As for having sex with trans men or women, one should not impose sexual attraction or lust on anybody else. Stronger, a trans woman (biologically male) or a trans man (biologically female) should be liable for deceit if the revelation of their biological sex has to wait until the bedroom.
There is also a safety aspect in certain sports eg Rugby. Imagine a person of 70 kilos being tackled by someone of 110 kilos. Much risk of injury. Then there’s boxing and martial arts.
For individual athletics timed events:
** Dispense with the fake amateur/pro distinction & compete for purses [with betting allowed]
** No sex categories
** Have both open & handicapped events just like horse racing
** Handicapped racing divided into classes &
horsescompetitors move up & down a class based on performance
** Free oats & hay
** Claiming races, too?
Yes, excellent. Claiming races too.
Somewhat of an aside: why does “phobic”, which means fear (extreme and/or irrational), take on the meaning of “bigot”, when preceded by trans-, homo-, or islamo-?
And they can, in the competition class of their actual sex.
Gender identity /= sex — that nonsense needs to be shut down once and for all.
We already have a solution to this problem, it’s called the special olympics. They have many different bands of ability, and procedures for judging which one to put you in, and then you compete.
As others have mentioned, the other analogy is boxing, which has many weight classes, each encompassing a roughly equal portion of the male population. In essence our current main-olympic categories are “open” and “women”, each 49% of the population.
For the other 2% we have the special olympics. IIRC intersex conditions all lumped together are roughly as common as young people who need a wheelchair. So this seems the obvious model. It’s all already set up, and quite well supported — much more than 2% of the money / TV time devoted to the majority events.