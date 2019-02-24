A grammar question

So I was reading a book this evening that mentioned a Canadian hockey team, the Toronto Maple Leafs. Yes, I know that team, and always thought the name sounded curious, but then I thought, “Why isn’t it Maple Leaves?” After all, the plural of “leaf” is “leaves”.
Now you might say that the word “Leafs” is not a plural, but simply the name of the team. But that doesn’t make sense either, as there is no noun “leafs.” And suppose the team was named after an appropriate waterfowl, the Canada Goose. Would they call the team “The Canada Gooses”? No, they’d call it the “Canada Geese“.
Now I’m sure there’s an explanation for this, and that a Canadian reader will school me. But I’m still puzzled.
Poetic licence
But it is not poetic. It is dissonant!
It is poetic. It is calling to their individuality as players, whilst they are obviously a team. It redounds to the fans, individuals, all, but united in their support,
No, it has to do with how language is structured. I remember I read about this in one of Pinker’s books, but I cannot remember the details now.
I will stand to the poetic, but defer to your Pinker, argued well below.
You could consider “Toronto Maple Leaf” a proper noun, as with the Nissan Leaf, where you might find two Leafs in the parking lot.
Some writers have used leafs in odd plural situations, such as leafs of kale. (https://www.dictionary.com/browse/leafs)
But I strongly suspect that this professional entertainment organization was more interested in marketing than grammar, and didn’t want the obvious jokes about when the Toronto Maple leaves.
As a Canadian, I now tend to say leafs instead of leaves when I’m not being careful.
Suppose you had a friend named Bob Leaf and you are going to visit him and his family. Are you going to the home of the “Leafs” or the “Leaves”?
I’d as lief leave the Leafs alone.
So you’d remain aloof?
On a similar note, I find it strange how Montreal Canadiens is pronounced, sort of half English half French. Sort of the way you’d pronounce Canadian in English, but ending -enne.
I’m at work, so I don’t have access to my bookshelf, but didn’t Steven Pinker discuss this in The Language Instinct?
IIRC, it has something to do with the fact that because we don’t recognise a hockey team as a collection of leaves, our brain just invokes the “add an ‘s’ to a plural” rule.
I might be misremembering it, though. It’s been a long time since I read the book.
In Words and Rules I think
“This phenomenon isn’t unusual in English, as Pinker observed in “Words and Rules.” A baseball player may fly out, but an announcer says the player “flied out,” not “flew out.” You have one “silly goose” and multiple “silly gooses.” When the Walkman debuted, stores advertised that they sold “Walkmans.” And get two people in Mickey Mouse costumes together, and you have Mickey Mouses, not Mickey Mice.”
https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/ct-xpm-2006-02-15-0602150192-story.html
Right… Compared it to artists painting ‘still lifes’ versus ‘still lives’.
I was told they were named after the Maple Leaf regiment. Each member was a Maple Leaf – a proper noun – so correct plural is Leafs not Leaves… Google seems to back that up but my grammar-Fu is poor!
I suspect this is one of those “depends on who you ask” kind of things. I grew up watching the Leafs and I’m not even sure. My understanding is one of the early owners, Conn Smythe, renamed the team after his WWI unit, the Maple Leaf Regiment, the members of which were called “Leafs”. But I’m sure Leafs fans feel the franchise was bestowed from on high by the Almighty, so such questions are lost to the ages.
Pinker has a section on this in The Language Instinct where he mentions this very example. The reason for the odd plural is that names are conjugated as regular nouns, regardless of whether the words making up the name are ordinarily irregular. For example, the plural of walkman is walkmans, not walkmen. Maple Leafs (writes Pinker) is a pluralization of the name Maple Leaf, Canada’s national symbol. Hence, the plural is Maple Leafs, not Maple Leaves. This is common to all variants of English, and not specifically a Canadian thing.
An expert says this:
That verbiage [foliage?] is unpacked at the WaPo HERE
It’s STILL WRONG BECAUSE IT SOUNDS WRONG.
Like “Canada Gooses”.
OMG, for the first time ever, I have to disagree with PCC: sorry–it’s RIGHT because it SOUNDS RIGHT. It’s the Leafs, as in, “Go, Leafs, go!” However, because PCC is not a Leafs fan (sorry again that you’re not part of Leafs Nation) he may feel better with the team’s affectionate nickname: The Buds.
BTW, it’s true that Conn Smythe did name the team after the Maple Leafs.
Canada Goose is the brand name of outerwear made in Canada. If you saw a bunch of Canada Goose clothing, would you say “Look at all those Canada Geese” or “Look at all those Canada Gooses”?
It only sounds wrong if you are not Canadian
So, why are they the Boston “Seltics” not the “Keltics?”
You mean Celtics? It really should be Celts, I think. Celtic is the adjective. The Celts were an early European people. Come to think of it they were very short people, so it’s unclear why they would be recruited to play in the NBA.
Asking about the pronunciation, soft “C” vs. hard “C”.
Asking about why the team is pronounced with soft “C”, while generally the term is used with hard “C”.
CR is asking about the pronunciation being “Seltik” rather than “Keltik”
There’s a well known Scot’s football team called The Celtic FC or simply Celtic – pronounced Seltik
I think they just do that to piss off the Irish.
OK, I took it wrnog. But isn’t Celtics wrnog too?
Pronouncement of words change over time. Celtic is one of those words
“Leafs manager and hockey icon Conn Smythe decided to change Toronto’s NHL team’s name from the St. Patricks late in the 1926-27 season. He chose the name Maple Leafs because the grand majority of Canadian military regiments in World War I wore a maple leaf badge”
https://www.nhl.com/mapleleafs/news/deep-ties-between-the-maple-leafs-and-canadian-armed-forces/c-869660
Guess is merely that the original official team name was something like The Toronto Maple Leaf Hockey Club and when fans talked about them they just shortened it to Leafs. And that we’re a weird country with sports teams. We used to have two football teams in the same league both with the nickname Roughriders.
First, the history.
‘Leaves’ comes from the strong masculine declension in Anglo-Saxon (Old English. For instance, cnif, cnifas (modern English knife, knives – there was no ‘k’ in AS/OE)- an ‘f’ in the middle of a word was voiced in AS/OE, so it sounded ‘v’. Our modern letter -f- represents a voiceless labial-dental fricative whereas -v- represents a voiced labial-dental fricative. But, of course we still pronounce ‘f’ in two different ways – as I have done in this sentence (‘of’ and ‘different’).
Now, history has left us with a confusing situation in which the unvoiced f’ is always ‘f’, but the voiced is spelt either ‘f’ or ‘v’. Some words, such as hoofs/hooves can be spelt either way. (Note: in The Lord of the Rings, Tolkien used ‘dwarves’, while including a note that ‘dwarves’ is wrong in normal usage – it should be dwarfs.)
So it’s all rather arbitrary.
As to the main question, I think the answer is that the team’s name is an entity in itself, and that the -s is nothing more than an idiom used to assert the collective (and plural) nature of a single team. To alter Leaf to Leaves would be to alter the name of the team (and, perhaps, to imply that each member was a Canadian Maple Leaf).
I am not an expert–but there is cartoon precedence for very strange plurals from when I was a kid— From the old cartoon
PIXIE AND DIXIE
AND MR JINKS THE ORANGE CAT WHO clearly stated “I hate meeces to pieces” I wonder what he would have said if he only dis-liked one meece?
Computer mouses
I hadn’t heard that “meeses to pieces” in eons!
https://www.mapleleavesforever.com/maple-leafs-not-leaves/ gives some theories and possible explanations.
Who cares? The millions of fans of the greatest team in the long history of the known universe! That’s who!
Especially those of us who watched a certain game in 1967.
….. some of us were in Nathan Philips Square in April 67 and saw George Armstrong hoist the cup in front of an adoring crowd, with Bower, Kelly, Shack, Keon, Maholavich et al ….. finest moment in sports history!
You are not pluralizing leaf. You are pluralizing (Toronto Maple Leaf) or (Toronto Maple Leaf)s.
Would you collect pretty maple leafs to make a collection of maple leaves? Dunno
Mongoose airplanes.
Good point. When I taught programming I sometimes had to yell at the kids to stop fooling with the mouses, or worse, the mouse balls.