I’m pretty sure you’ve posted my coyote photos from three years ago. It was a winter of a vole population explosion and the coyotes were numerous and well fed. She was enamored of Deets — tried to get him to play and generally fool around — but she never crossed the creek, to my relief.

Anyway, here are some photos of her three years ago, across the creek, flirting with my Border Collie.

One request for any readers: No comments, please, about how dangerous coyotes are to dogs. I’m much more worried about mountain lions.