I saw a photo of a coyote (Canis latrans) on Stephen Barnard’s Facebook page, and asked him if I could use it. He said yes, but told me that I may have published one or more of these several years ago. So be it; I don’t remember, and I bet most readers either don’t or have come aboard since then. Stephen’s notes:
I’m pretty sure you’ve posted my coyote photos from three years ago. It was a winter of a vole population explosion and the coyotes were numerous and well fed. She was enamored of Deets — tried to get him to play and generally fool around — but she never crossed the creek, to my relief.
Anyway, here are some photos of her three years ago, across the creek, flirting with my Border Collie.
One request for any readers: No comments, please, about how dangerous coyotes are to dogs. I’m much more worried about mountain lions.
I love coyotes. They are charming and beautiful. Sure, like any canid, including our pet dogs, they can be dangerous, but humans are more dangerous and far less charming! I’ve had two quite unnerving interactions with coyotes but that doesn’t alter my opinion of them in the slightest and I’ve had so many scary interactions with humans that I lost track, so which one is the “vermin”?! I know which one I’d rather have singing and cavorting in my back yard at night. Lovely photos as always.
The real question is how dangerous is man to coyote?
Cars and other humans are much more dangerous!
The car is only the instrument. Humans drive the cars.
In Yellowstone last summer we watched a coyote hunting just 100 feet off the roadway. I was enthralled by the beautiful animal. Later, driving outside the park, I saw a house with 6 or 7 coyote skins nailed out to dry on the porch. Humans are wierd.
In Fargo a population of coyotes lives in the band of woods along the Red river. I’ve only seen one in the daylight. However, before sunrise (and humans arising) they can be seen allover town. Love them.
A beautiful animal!
Gorgeous shots!
“She was enamoured of Deets..” — adorable.
One of the greatest pleasures of summer, here in the wilds of Ontario, is hearing the coyotes yipping and howling on a warm summer’s night. Gives me goose bumps.
There have been a spate of mountain lion sightings and encounters around here lately.
Cougars are not uncommon here in south B.C.A sighting brings a major alert. They are a threat not only to small animals but small children.