Readers’ wildlife photos

I saw a photo of a coyote (Canis latrans) on Stephen Barnard’s Facebook page, and asked him if I could use it. He said yes, but told me that I may have published one or more of these several years ago. So be it; I don’t remember, and I bet most readers either don’t or have come aboard since then. Stephen’s notes:

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on February 23, 2019 at 7:30 am and filed under d*gs, mammals, photography. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

10 Comments

  1. Christopher
    Posted February 23, 2019 at 8:22 am | Permalink

    I love coyotes. They are charming and beautiful. Sure, like any canid, including our pet dogs, they can be dangerous, but humans are more dangerous and far less charming! I’ve had two quite unnerving interactions with coyotes but that doesn’t alter my opinion of them in the slightest and I’ve had so many scary interactions with humans that I lost track, so which one is the “vermin”?! I know which one I’d rather have singing and cavorting in my back yard at night. Lovely photos as always.

    Reply
  2. randallschenck
    Posted February 23, 2019 at 8:33 am | Permalink

    The real question is how dangerous is man to coyote?

    Reply
    • CAS
      Posted February 23, 2019 at 8:43 am | Permalink

      Cars and other humans are much more dangerous!

      Reply
      • randallschenck
        Posted February 23, 2019 at 8:50 am | Permalink

        The car is only the instrument. Humans drive the cars.

        Reply
    • rickflick
      Posted February 23, 2019 at 9:23 am | Permalink

      In Yellowstone last summer we watched a coyote hunting just 100 feet off the roadway. I was enthralled by the beautiful animal. Later, driving outside the park, I saw a house with 6 or 7 coyote skins nailed out to dry on the porch. Humans are wierd.

      Reply
  3. CAS
    Posted February 23, 2019 at 8:42 am | Permalink

    In Fargo a population of coyotes lives in the band of woods along the Red river. I’ve only seen one in the daylight. However, before sunrise (and humans arising) they can be seen allover town. Love them.

    Reply
  4. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted February 23, 2019 at 9:16 am | Permalink

    A beautiful animal!

    Reply
  5. Claudia Baker
    Posted February 23, 2019 at 9:30 am | Permalink

    Gorgeous shots!

    “She was enamoured of Deets..” — adorable.

    One of the greatest pleasures of summer, here in the wilds of Ontario, is hearing the coyotes yipping and howling on a warm summer’s night. Gives me goose bumps.

    Reply
  6. Stephen Barnard
    Posted February 23, 2019 at 9:33 am | Permalink

    There have been a spate of mountain lion sightings and encounters around here lately.

    Reply
    • norm walsh
      Posted February 23, 2019 at 9:48 am | Permalink

      Cougars are not uncommon here in south B.C.A sighting brings a major alert. They are a threat not only to small animals but small children.

      Reply

Post a Comment

%d bloggers like this: