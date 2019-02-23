Mathematician John Lennox embarrasses himself by trying to reconcile Christianity and science

Reader Alexander called my attention to this item in the Science Focus section of the BBC. (Note that it’s in the science section, not the “religion” section!) It’s a 33-minute podcast interview with John Lennox, whose Wikipedia page says this (my emphasis, and yes, that’s THE Templeton Foundation, which now has a damn Oxford College named after it):
John Carson Lennox (born 1943) is a Northern Irish mathematician specialising in group theory, a philosopher of science and a Christian apologist. He is Emeritus Professor of Mathematics at the University of Oxford and an Emeritus Fellow in Mathematics and Philosophy of Science at Green Templeton College, Oxford University. He is also an Associate Fellow of the Saïd Business School.
. . . Lennox has been part of numerous public debates defending the Christian faith, including debates with Christopher Hitchens, Michael Shermer, Richard Dawkins, Lawrence Krauss, Peter Atkins, Victor Stenger, Michael Tooley, Stephen Law, and Peter Singer.
Green Templeton College resulted from a merger in 2008 between Green College and Templeton College, and here are the facts (my emphasis):
The college was founded in 1965 as the Oxford Centre for Management Studies. The College was based at Egrove Park in Kennington, south of Oxford. Its buildings were opened in 1969, and were awarded listed status in 1999.
It was renamed Templeton College in 1983 as a result of a donation from Sir John Templeton, in honour of his parents, Harvey Maxwell and Vella Handly Templeton. The intention was to raise professional standards in British management. The endowment was one of the largest endowments ever made to a British educational establishment. Initially a “society of entitlement” in the University, Templeton College began admitting graduate students in 1984 and became a full graduate college of the University by Royal Charter in 1995.
The podcast interview with Lennox is below (click on the link), though you may not get through much of it before your digestive system goes awry.
The podcast notes:
With science providing more and more insights into the workings of the Universe, many people have turned their backs on religion entirely. Why invoke a God to explain the world, the argument goes, when science does a perfectly good job? Professor John Lennox, however, begs to differ.
Emeritus Professor of Mathematics at the University of Oxford, Lennox is both a scientist and a Christian. In his new book, Can Science Explain Everything? (£7.99, The Good Book Company), Lennox argues that the worldviews of religion and science are not incompatible. In fact, he goes one step further, arguing that science actually points towards the existence of God.
In this episode of the Science Focus Podcast, he speaks to BBC Focus staff writer James Lloyd.
Listen to as much of this podcast as you can stand, and then, perhaps, to the much shorter video below.
Just a few comments. First, note that Lloyd, the interviewer, does ask hard (and good) questions. Lennox wiggles and weasels but ultimately shows his hand. His schtick is to conflate science and religion by taking two familiar paths: changing the definition of “faith” so that scientists are said to have faith, and arguing that science and rationality also point to the existence of God. (That, of course, is the mission of the Templeton Foundation.)
As for the first bit, he notes that science deals with unrepeatable events, like cosmology, and so to investigate them—or to do any science—requires “faith in the rational intelligibility of the universe”. As he says, “In science there’s a mixture of faith and there’s a mixture of investigation and observation and all the rest of it.” In other words, he’s equating science with his Christianity, which, he says, also requires a mixture of faith and empirical evidence.
This is of course bogus. We don’t have faith in the rational intelligibility of the universe: we try to find out if the universe is intelligible, and if it obeys rules. It does, because we can make predictions based on the ubiquity of those rules. An intelligible universe, then, is not an article of faith but a conclusion based on observation of repeated patterns and fulfilled predictions. It’s like having “faith” that the sun will rise tomorrow. And that is very different from religious faith. (See here for more of my take on this issue.)
As far as “science” supporting Christianity, Lennox argues that the grounding principle of Christianity—the existence of a divine Jesus who was resurrected—is strongly supported by history. Here are some of my notes and transcribed quotes:
“Christianity is a rational faith, but when it comes to the historical side, then we use the kind of abductive inference we use in historical science.”
Ancient historians produce “very powerful evidence”; they are “very sure of . . . most of the basic facts of Jesus’s life and so on.”
And, says Lennox, Christianity also makes sense: The God and Christ explanations make sense of what we discover because an explosion of science occurred under Galileo, Kepler and Newton, “all of whom were religious”.
That’s also bogus. There were also Jews, Hindus, Muslims and atheists who made profound scientific discoveries, not to mention the “pagan” Greeks. The faith of someone who makes a discovery is not evidenced by the nature of that discovery. Kepler’s laws no more buttress Christianity than does the structure of DNA (determined by two atheists) show that there is no God. What science does show is that we make discoveries by assuming there is no God, and that adding the assumption of a God has never pushed science forward one iota—except to the limited extent that some religionists may be inspired to do science by their religious faith. But of course that doesn’t show there is a God. These days, of course, most accomplished scientists are atheists, and we don’t need God to make further progress.
Lennox also sees, beyond the copious “historical evidence for Jesus” (is he aware that it’s limited to what’s in the Bible?), further evidence for God and Jesus based on his “experience.” He regards this “experiential evidence” as quasi-scientific. For instance, Lennox asserts that “Christ’s claims can be inductively tested”. Jesus said, argues Lennox, that He would return, and “if we trusted Him as Saviour and Lord then we would experience forgiveness, peace and inner harmony and power to deal with life.” And, says Lennox, he’s seen that happen over and over again in people who have accepted Jesus. Ergo, PROOF! (Of course, you can cite examples of people who have said they gained inner harmony and forgiveness from accepting the tenets of Islam, Hinduism, or Judaism, or even atheism, but somehow Lennox forgets that.)
Finally, Lennox claims that miracles do occur, and that there are at least three times God intervened in nature beyond reviving Jesus: the Big Bang (he doesn’t think it could happen naturalistically), the origin of life, and the evolution of humans. He seems to accept the rest of evolutionary biology, but argues, like a true Intelligent Design proponent, that the origin of life and the evolution of humans either couldn’t happen naturalistically and thus involved the hand of God. This kind of human exceptionalism is a trademark of the ID/creationist Discovery Institute.
Why did the BBC put this on? And if they did, why don’t they have ME on to argue that science and religion are incompatible? I’m here, Mr. Lloyd!
Altogether, for a smart professor, Lennox makes some remarkably weak and almost humorously stupid arguments. But this is how religion distorts the rationality of wish-thinkers. Lennox is a serious wish thinker. You can get a precis of his ideas in this three-minute video:
As for Lennox’s debates against atheists, here are three videos. I haven’t watched any of them, but will look in.
If you look at the world through god-tinted glasses you will see god everywhere. If you look at the world through ideologically-tinted glasses you will see your ideology everywhere. It’s a consequence of how the brain and body work.
The scientific method is somewhat different in that it tries to remove the tint from the glasses…
The first time Lennox and Hitchens debated was in Edinburgh. I believe their next debate, after that, in America was a sequel requested by Hitchens because the audience chose Lennox as the winner in Edinburgh. I only mention it because Edinburgh is my stomping ground and it pains me to know that Hitchens was once here and that I could have attended that event if only I was old enough and aware enough to know anything about it. Alas, now I’ll never see him in person, though I have been lucky enough to attend a lecture by Daniel Dennett and a book signing event with Dawkins.
Anyway, here’s the link to the Edinburgh debate: https://youtu.be/LPBdaz0n094
I’m pleasantly surprised by the biographical facts Hitch gives us in his opening remarks- many of the places he was brought up in in Scotland are not far from where I am now! Though his English pronunciation of certain place names would be sure to raise many a local’s eyebrow…
My sound is off, so I cannot judge the debate. However I cannot conceive the Hitch ‘losing’ a debate against Lennox, it would be like a mouse beating a fullgrown python.
I agree- I believe it was just the audience vote which sided with Lennox, which is why Hitch wanted a rematch. Winning audience votes in debates is nice and shows you’ve convinced people but it doesn’t mean you’re right! For example, Hitch, Dawkins and Grayling ‘won’ according to the audience when they debated some apologists, but even if they’d been deemed the losers they’d still be right.
For more on Lennox, see here: https://www.amazon.co.uk/SEVEN-DAYS-THAT-DIVIDE-WORLD/dp/0310494605/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1550940227&sr=1-5
Lennox’s suggestion here is that the standard scientific narrative is more or less correct, but that God intervened at a number of stages, which he calls “creation days”, and that that is what is recorded in Genesis. Lennox also took part in a summer school organised by Glasgow’s own Centre for Intelligent Design, from which we have not heard anything for quite a while.
Did you ever review God’s Undertaker? I had a lot of problems with his semiotic argument for God.
“Christianity is a rational belief system…”
says Lennox in the short clip (which is all I can stomach). That made me spit out my tea.
One point to remember: Lennox is not a scientist. He’s a mathematician. Mathematics, while essential to all the sciences, is a closed system of symbolic logic that has no necessary connection to the physical universe. Pure mathematicians therefore have habits of thought that are perhaps closer to philosophers than scientists, and certainly lack the discipline that scientists put themselves under of allowing their conclusions to be constrained by evidence.
“Mathematics, while essential to all the sciences, is a closed system of symbolic logic that has no necessary connection to the physical universe. ”
Not all mathematicians, and a few physicists will agree with this. An example is the French mathematician Alain Connes, who now collaborates with the physicist Carlo Rovelli. Increasingly we see pure math been used in trying to understand physics problems, such as the nature of black holes, and for tryng to bridge the discrepancy between relativity and quantum theory. One of these approaches is string theory, which is pure math, but there are other approaches, like quantum loop gravity. Others accept this state of affairs, and argue that different maths can lead to the same physics, as is argued by Robbert Dijkgraaf.
Still, it seems a plausible notion in some instances.
Wow. I guess you don’t have to be very smart to be a bigshot mathematician. Because this guy:
1. seems to really believe this stuff
2. seems to think we should believe it, too.
Obligatory Jesus and Mo:
http://www.jesusandmo.net/comic/fools2/
I thought it terribly amusing that Lennox begins the video promo for his book by employing the standard complaint that people who think science undermines God “ don’t understand God.”
Okay, I’ll bite: how do we misunderstand God this time?
And then he goes into a big song and dance about how God isn’t an explanation for what we don’t know. That would be a God of the Gaps and God certainly isn’t a God of the Gaps. If He was, then it would make sense to discard the idea. But God’s not that, dear me no.
And then I checked back to the OP and Jerry’s brief summary of Lennox’s position:
Hahaha. Lennox, you sly wag. Had us going, there.
It is hard to listen to Lennox for any length of time without falling asleep. He is a debate without reason. You just have to believe it because I do. He should at least give us a few math calculations to show us the way.
I witnessed a miracle just the other day. It was a Fed Exp truck which had actually
pulled over to park, rather than the normal procedure of stopping dead and blocking a lane of traffic. This miracle can only be explained by a direct intervention by Jesus (or possibly that Hindu deity with the elephant head). I will soon be applying for Templeton funding to explore these ideas.
I hate to say it but that isn’t a miracle, since it breaches no physical laws.
Like hitting ‘zero’ twelve times in a row in roulette, (even if the wheel isn’t ‘bent’), it may be astronomically improbable, but not physically impossible. (Twelve zeros is of course exactly as likely as any other predetermined sequence).
Doubtless somewhere, right now, a TSA examiner is being polite to a grumpy passenger. If you take a large enough population the most improbable event will actually occur…
cr
#4 Joshua mentions God’s Undertaker by John Lennox. The new 128-page Lennox book is [as Lennox says] simply a precis of Undertaker from 2007. I suppose the new book gives Lennox the opportunity to give his arguments a haircut – removing the errors of fact [irreducible complexity nonsense] & partial reporting: e.g. Lennox writes that Joseph Hooker had problems with the manuscript for Origin of Species, but leaves out Hooker’s later full endorsement!
Lennox is not scholarly in his approach to this subject. He is more a debater defending his position so naturally he tries to get the reader on his side with emotive debating tactics. He’s fond of using a smelly [suspicious] Christian victimhood anecdote he drags out at every opportunity – how in his first term at Cambridge University 50 years ago, he was bullied by unnamed professors [inc. a Nobel laureate] – all trying to persuade him to abandon his outdated belief in God.
That smile of his hides a tough character. He’s an Irish, evangelical street scrapper who puts winning above fairness. He’s not ever changed his position on anything substantial [inc. a justifiable hatred for Communism].
Nice bloke. Dishonest.
How does Lennox not see that believing in the intelligibility of the universe doesn’t require faith because it is demonstrably intelligible? Also, we don’t know, I almost wrote “can’t” but we may discover that because science, if the origin of the universe is unrepeatable so even that idea is provisional.
I get very annoyed when the Christian apologists argue that there is much abundance supporting the Christian Jesus. As has been pointed out many times on this site, it is highly debatable whether there actually existed a person named Jesus, who called himself divine. And even if such a person existed there is no evidence, outside the Bible, that he was what he claimed to be.
But, there is a larger point to be made about ancient history: the evidence for what took place is usually quite flimsy, regardless of the topic under discussion. The sources historians use to describe such events are limited, often perhaps to one contemporary source, or those written decades or centuries later. This would be like historians a thousand years from now writing a history of the Trump administration when the only surviving source would be the transcripts of Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ news conferences or tapes of Fox News. In other words, histories written by historians today are based on limited and dubious sources with many of the blanks filled in by speculation. I laugh watching documentaries of ancient history where the talking heads speak with a confidence as if they were eye witnesses to the events.
Decades ago I read a sci-fi short story (alas, title and author now forgotten) set a thousand years or so in the future after some great calamity had struck the world.
Reconstructing ancient history from a few fragments of historical documents, historians reached a consensus – that John F Kennedy had been a monarch ruling North America and Europe, worshipped by his subjects, etc. The conclusions were plausible based on the evidence, but all inaccurate or seriously misleading.
Saint Leibowitz’s Grocery List: Can kraut, six bagels, bring home for Emma. Amen
Very similar is Arthur Clarke’s ‘History Lesson’ (1949) in which a wandering tribe, all that is left of humanity, buries a cache of its treasures before the ice sheets finally overwhelm them.
Millennia later, the aliens (happen to be Venusians but it doesn’t really matter) find the cache and, after decades of work, manage to decipher and project the film reel that was included. They conclude that Earthlings lived a frenetic life, pursued and terrorised by huge savage monsters, with things exploding all round them. But they never managed to decode the final frame, which carried the words “A Walt Disney Production”.
(My paraphrase from memory).
I sometimes wonder what a space alien would make of life on earth if all they had was my computer.
cr
So the Good Lord Almighty went over 10 billion years between His first and second POOF-style miracles, and then another 3.5 billion between that one and His next?
What a slacker!
After “God’s Undertaker”, I am allergic to Lennox.
I’m watching the Hitchens debate, but I find myself fast-forwarding Lennox’s part because it sounds like incoherent babble. Hitchens is so eloquent and clear, it’s a pleasure to relive his great performances.
Of all the Christian apologists, I find Lennox to be the most skin-crawling. He seems to have designated himself as the apologists out to show Christianity is compatible with science; it’s his shtick. He comes with an avuncular mien, though I can’t bare listening because he delivers every point as if he’s doing oratory in church, and as if the audience must be hanging on his every word while he says “gather near children as I deliver this wisdom to you.”
And he’s constantly raising his own bona fides as an “Academic and a Mathematician” to say: “See, I am an accredited Academic who is a Christian so Christianity is obviously rational and not in conflict with accepting math and science.”
And it’s such a bald-faced sham. He’s a sophist who constantly plays word games, simply weaving associations of words to leave impressions with those who don’t know better, who think he’s just made an argument.
He always says what’s special about Christianity is that it is “EVIDENCE-BASED” and “TESTABLE.”
He knows these words are, in the mind of the audience, associated with science (and he makes sure to emphasize that association).
Usually he claims that Christianity is “testable” insofar as it makes claims about the power of Jesus to change people’s lives. And then by simply applying those words to his Christianity…voila!…no conflict.
Except of course he is utterly equivocating between the type of “evidence” and “testability” accepted in his Christianity vs that accepted scientifically. There is a massive gulf that he wants to paper over by word association.
He’s offering the type of “evidence” and “testability” that pretty much every single religion, cult, new age idea, alternative medicine, psychic, astrologer, and pseudo-science offers: cherry-picked anecdotes.
Every single fringe group has adherents who will tell you “My belief system made claims, I tested them, they WORK!”
But of course, ANYTHING can seem to work when you engage in reasoning driven by subjective bias and poor methodology. Lennox like every Christian counts the hits and comes up with ways of ignoring the misses.
Coming to Jesus made your life better? Evidence for Christianity!!! Wait, you are a Christian whose life is miserable? You must be doing it wrong…or….don’t worry, God has this worked out somehow in his plan.
Lennox acts precisely the opposite of a scientist whenever he talks of the “testability” of his Christianity. (Not to mention, when actual scientific rigor has been attempted – e.g. in prayer studies – Christianity fails the test!!).
He plays the other side of the court too in another way. Realizing that, in fact, his faith can not be ratified with true scientific rigor, he seeks to find a break between religion and scientific scruples, to make religion some separate sphere of truth claim. To this end he constantly employs the example of explaining a pot of boiling water.
He says it can be explained in a scientific, natural way in terms of the agitation of water molecules etc. But it can also be explained because “I wanted a cup of tea.” Which he claims is an entirely DIFFERENT form of explanation – the appeal to the desires and intentions of an agent. And as it’s a different sphere of explanation, ‘Agential’ explanations are not in conflict with scientific explanations.
But of course the example of Lennox choosing to boil water for tea is one within our well accepted empirical experience. Humans obviously exist; we are physical beings and our actions are empirically detectable and describable, and our actions can be studied – a line drawn empirically and scientifically from intent to the physical result of our actions. Just “wanting” tea to boil doesn’t cause tea to boil. It only ever boils insofar as empirical entities take physical steps necessary to cause water to boil.
But Lennox want’s to slyly ignore this, with his false analogy, as if we can go right on to talking about the purported “Desires and goals” of “agents” like a disembodied, non-physical, eternally existing, all knowing ‘agents’ like a God. Hey…no conflict with scientific scruples there! What a ludicrous changing of the subject.
It would be like me claiming I’ve been told by someone else that there is an alien made entirely of Dark Matter who, seeing the plight of earth’s energy crisis and wanting to help us, has made for us vehicles that use perpetual motion machines for engines, and that we should take the alien up on it’s offer.
The obvious issue is how in the world could this belief in such a scenario be compatible with what we know scientifically, and how in the world could it be consistent with scientific scruples to just accept such a thing even exists without extremely strong, scientifically vetted evidence?
But I reply: “Oh, you poor naive skeptics. You are asking the WRONG question. I’m talking about an agential explanation! I want to talk about the desires of this alien to help human beings, so your query as to how I know this alien exists is just a category mistake!”
No one for a second would accept such a rubbish misdirection of the problem that arises between my claim and thinking scientifically.
But Lennox traffics in such constant misdirection and ham-fisted games of “hide the ball” in service of propping up Christianity. I despise the way apologists like Lennox attempt to sew confusion about the nature of science in service of their religion.
Well put. A thorough, well deserved verbal kicking.
Nice to see a scientist believe in God though.. how rare. People are always so offended by Christianity, it’s ridiculous.💛
Your first comment on WEIT & it’s a mindless troll – even if you can’t see it. This is from your “Lifestyle. Mental Health. Wellness. Beauty.” BLOG Desmondenae:
Read Da Roolz! [commenting guidelines] in the left sidebar & you’ll see that you have to defend your bullshit with evidence, for example: “People are always so offended by Christianity, it’s ridiculous.”
It’s not ridiculous to think that being a Christian is a delusion. I’m not offended by religion itself, but I am by its tenets. So could you tell us what, evidence, exactly, you have for God’s existence, and why you think Christianity is the “right” religion instead of, say, Islam or Hinduism?
Also I few corrections to your assumptions:
** John Lennox is not a scientist
** A 2009 Pew survey of a sample of members of the AAAS indicated that 33% believed in God & a further 18% in a “higher power”. I think we can say that there’s a fair number of scientists in the AAAS. It’s rather distressing to me that the number is so high, but the AAAS is American which explains a lot. Not so rare then eh?
I’ve used this quote before, and it’s a good one:
It’s not so much to ask, is it?
Did Lennox ever hear about Laplace? Asked by Napoleon where God was in his theories, he answered: “‘Je n’avais pas besoin de cette hypothèse-là.”
Golden words, we really do not need that speculation.
FWIW, this was about physics rather than theology. Newton thought that God needed to intervene from time to time because their mutual gravitational interaction would upset the planetary system. Laplace had shown that the system is stable, at least over a timescale that he thought was good enough. Latest thinking I believe is that instability may well arise eventually, but not in the next couple of billion year
s
Has anybody ‘solved’ the three-body problem yet?
(Okay, that was a rhetorical question. My impression is that there is no absolute solution to the motion of three (or more) bodies and hence no way that any system can be guaranteed stable forever. But I could be quite mistaken about that).
cr
My understanding is that while of course there are no general solutions, and numerous chaotic regions of which are pass had no inkling, nonetheless he was able to come up with approximations which according to current computer modelling are good enough the next billion years or so
Ofc not are pass, Laplace. Wish the software allowed corrections
Thank you. I’m genuinely awestruck by accomplishments like Laplace’s in conceiving and working out approximations like that – by hand!
cr
Under Newton Classical: a two body gravitational universe is exactly solvable.
Three bodies [or more] will always** & forever require approximate numerical calculation/solutions. You can however get arbitrarily close to an exact solution extending as far as you like into the future if you’re prepared to invest more calc cycles & a finer ‘grid’ in the computation. The investment is an exponential cost though.
** there’s some easy special cases with n bodies if you allow exact speeds & exact positions in certain unrealistic configurations of bodies
Under Einstein/relativity: Much, much worse – even two bodies can’t be solved exactly in strong gravity fields with close bodies & then there’s frame dragging to consider & other things.
Thank you. I think there may be a parallel with what happens in fluid dynamics** as soon as you take viscosity into consideration; in both cases the non-linearity upsets the tidy mathematical model.
(**so far as I can remember from decades ago)
cr
” . . . though you may not get through much of it before your digestive system goes awry.”
I see it as an opportunity to further develop my sphincter tonus potential.