Rich Lenski continues his demolition of Michael Behe’s new book

As you probably know from reading this site, ID creationist Michael Behe has a new book coming out this week: Darwin Devolves: The New Science About DNA That Challenges Evolution (note the unclear antecedent, which could be either “New Science” or “DNA”). Various scientists have weighed in, none of them positively, and there’s been considerable criticism by biologists Nathan Lents, Joshua Swamidass, and Rich Lenski, including a damning review in Science.

Lents continued his criticism on The Human Evolution Blog (see here, here and here) and Lenski, whom Behe attacked strongly in the book, promised a three-part rebuttal of Behe’s ideas on his own website, Telliamed Revisited, which is now being extended (see here and here for Lenski’s parts 1 and 2).

Yesterday Lenski put up part 3 (screenshot below), which is an expansion of earlier criticism by Lents on whether a gene likely involved in the adaptive evolution of polar bears—a gene concerned with fat metabolism—was really “broken” or “damaged”.

One of Behe’s major theses in the book is that evolution is self-limiting, as, he argues, nearly all adaptations are based on damaged genes, and when a gene is damaged or inactivated, it can accumulate more mutations that eventually render it functionless and unable to revive. Thus, he concludes, evolution by natural selection runs itself into the ground. God An Intelligent Designer then has to step in to make things right.

Behe is wrong. Indeed, although we have examples of adaptive evolution based on inactivated genes, we also have many that don’t involve “broken genes”, and as long as a reasonable number of mutations involve changes in gene function or regulation, or things like gene duplication, chimeric genes, and so on, Behe’s claim holds no water.

One of the genes that Behe claimed was inactivated during adaptive evolution of polar bears from ancestral brownish bears was ApoB, which regulates the amount of fat in the blood. Behe claimed in his book that the gene’s evolution in polar bears involved many “inactivating” mutations. Lents pointed out that there was no evidence for this; on the contrary, even the authors of the paper analyzing the sequence of that gene found evidence that some of those substitutions were not involved in breaking the gene, but improved its function.

Behe replied, calling Lents an “incompetent reviewer” (without even giving his name!) and presenting some data that, he said, showed that the ApoB substitutions were “possibly damaging” or “probably damaging.

That was a mistake, for, as Lents showed, Behe was duplicitous in his reply, having omitted from his table all the mutations that the authors’ algorithm said were “benign”. Lents is charitable about this, but I can see no explanation except that Behe left out data inimical to his hypothesis. And that seems misleading and deceptive. As I said, Lents is kinder to Behe than I would have been:

In Behe’s defense, he doesn’t explicitly say that he’s presenting the whole Table. So he isn’t lying exactly. Instead, he says that he is presenting “the relevant information” from the Table. I find this deeply misleading. This whole discussion is about the nature of adaptive mutations in the evolution of species and Behe’s arguments is that most of them are damaging. By presenting only the mutations that are predicted to fit that argument, he is intentionally leaving out evidence that is contrary to his position. After all, what is the purpose of showing the chart at all? To show that some mutations that drove polar bear evolution are damaging? He didn’t need a chart to make that point and no one would argue with that. I suspect that if the unaltered Table S7 gave the impression that the overwhelming number of adaptive mutations were damaging, Behe would have shown the whole thing. In reality, Table S7 does not give that impression at all, and so he slices it up with surgical precision so that he can present “the relevant information,” that is, the information that appears to support his position. And, at least when it comes to APOB, even the selectively edited information probably doesn’t support his position either, regardless of what the predictive algorithm says, as I (and the study’s authors!) explain above. The evolution of polar bears is the opening story of Behe’s book, the example he uses to describe his concept of “devolution.” But if you actually consult the data itself, it tells a very different story than Behe does.

Lenski’s new post (click on screenshot), goes into the polar bear gene in detail, and also explains how scientists determine whether a mutation in a gene is advantageous, benign, or damaging—not an easy matter when all you have is its DNA sequence.

Lenski points out that the algorithm used by the real scientists who did the ApoB study is unable to detect adaptive changes that improve the function of the protein: it is limited to detecting “benign”, “possibly damaging” or “probably damaging”. Not only did Behe leave out the “benign” mutations, but didn’t bother to mention that the algorithm can’t show changed or improved function for any mutations. And I call that duplicitous. Here’s Lenski’s take; the emphases are his.

The program simply cannot detect or suggest that a protein might have some improved activity or altered function. The authors of the paper recognized these limiting assumptions and their implications for the evolution of polar bears. In fact, they specifically interpreted the APOB mutations as follows (p. 789): “… we find nine fixed missense mutations in the polar bear … Five of the nine cluster within the N-terminal βα1 domain of the APOB gene, although the region comprises only 22% of the protein … This domain encodes the surface region and contains the majority of functional domains for lipid transport. We suggest that the shift to a diet consisting predominantly of fatty acids in polar bears induced adaptive changes in APOB, which enabled the species to cope with high fatty acid intake by contributing to the effective clearance of cholesterol from the blood.” In a news piece about this research, one of the paper’s authors, Rasmus Nielsen, said: “The APOB variant in polar bears must be to do with the transport and storage of cholesterol … Perhaps it makes the process more efficient.” In other words, these mutations may not have damaged the protein at all, but quite possibly improved one of its activities, namely the clearance of cholesterol from the blood of a species that subsists on an extremely high-fat diet. It appears Behe either overlooked or ignored the authors’ interpretation. Determining whether those authors or Behe are right would require in-depth studies of the biochemical properties of the protein variants, their activities in the polar bear circulatory stream, and their consequences for survival and reproductive success on the bear’s natural diet. That’s a tall order, and we’re unlikely to see such studies because of the technical and logistical challenges. The point is that many proteins, including ApoB, are complex entities that have multiple biochemical activities (ApoB binds multiple lipids), the level and importance of which may depend on both intrinsic (different tissues) and environmental (dietary) contexts. In this example, Behe seems to have been too eager and even determined to describe mutations as damaging a gene, even when the evidence suggests an alternative explanation.

Now this may seem an arcane discussion about protein function, but if you’ve gathered anything from this post, Lenski’s post, and Lents’s posts, it should be that Behe has not been intellectually honest in treating the data in key example used to make his case that natural selection almost always relies on broken genes. But what do you expect from a creationist who’s deeply religious and who’s counting on the data to make the case for God?

I’m told that Behe really believes the kind of palaver he uses to make the case for “irreducible complexity” and Intelligent Design. But really, how can you leave out data and distort the conclusions of others, without being conscious of what you’re doing? One might almost conclude that Behe is lying for God.

Lenski isn’t done with taking Behe to the woodshed yet: as he says, “I initially planned to write three posts, but it will now be more than that, as I delve deeper into several issues.” Behe’s tuchas is going to be smarting after this!