For the spring semester, my colleague Dave Rogers and I are teaching a seminar class entitled “Human Phylogeography.” Phylogeography is the study of the history of the genetic variation, and of genetic lineages, within a species (or closely related group of species), and in the seminar we are looking at the phylogeography of human populations. DNA sequencing now allows a fine scale mapping of the distribution of genetic variation within and among populations, and, remarkably, the ability to sequence ancient DNA from fossil remains (including Neanderthals). The seminar is based primarily on a close reading of David Reich’s (2018) Who We Are and How We Got Here (published by OUP in the UK).

Although rarely under that rubric, human phylogeography has been a frequent topic of discussion here at WEIT, by Jerry, Matthew, and myself, including our several discussions of Neanderthals (or Neandertals) and Denisovans. So it may be of interest for WEIT readers to follow along. Below the fold I’ve placed the course syllabus, which includes the readings, and links to many newspaper articles of interest, and online postings, including many here at WEIT, and also from John Hawks Weblog, a site we’ve recommended on a number of occasions when discussing human evolution. (The newspaper links appear as images; just click to go to the story.) We just finished our third meeting, and I’ve been quite impressed by the students’ discussion and writing. We’re fortunate to have some students from anthropology or with some anthro background.

Please read along with us, or browse what seems interesting below. If you have questions or comments, post them here, and I’ll be looking in.

Biological Sciences 390 Human Phylogeography

Spring 2019

Description. Phylogeography is the study of the history and causes of the geographic distribution of genes and lineages within a species or closely related group of species. Recent advances in DNA sequencing have led to a much finer scale understanding of the distribution of genetic variation within and among populations, and remarkably, the ability to sequence ancient DNA from fossil remains. In this one credit seminar class, the application of these advances to the study of human populations, including Pleistocene age Neanderthaloids, will be reviewed and discussed, primarily through a close reading of Reich’s (2018) Who We Are and How We Got Here.

Readings. The primary text will be geneticist David Reich’s new book, Who We Are and How We Got Here: Ancient DNA and the New Science of the Human Past (Pantheon, New York, 2018). Additional readings will be assigned and posted to Canvas.

Grading: The responsibilities of the students are to read the assigned materials before the class, to think about them before the class, and to discuss them in class. As you read, make notes for possible discussion concerning 1) things you did not understand; 2) things you found particularly interesting; 3) ideas you had about the material that were not expressed by the author. You must submit, via Canvas, your notes on each of these points the day before the class. We need to have them the day before, so that we may read them and be able to prepare items for discussion; bringing them to class will be insufficient for these purposes.

Each student will also prepare a bibliography and brief overview of the knowledge of the origins of the people of a particular geographic area. The bibliography must include references to historical/archaeological/linguistic analyses, to blood group/protein polymorphism analyses, and to modern genetic/genomic analyses. The bibliography should use the author-date reference system (sometimes called the Harvard system) which is in general use in the population genetic literature. The overview should comment on each of the references, and be about two double-spaced pages with one inch margins and in 12 point Times New Roman font. The geographic area will be chosen in consultation with the instructors. Specific dates by which a student must choose their geographic area and submit their completed bibliography will be announced in class.

Grades will be based upon class participation, as detailed in the first paragraph, and the bibliography submitted at the end of the semester.

Tentative Schedule

Date\ Reading(s)

7 Feb.\ Svante Pääbo: “Ancient DNA and its Application to Human Evolution”; an extract (30:37-35:50) from “A Neanderthal Perspective on Human Origins” (in class videos)

14 Feb.\ Ernst Mayr: Chaps. 2, 11, 12 Populations, Species, and Evolution (1970)

21 Feb.\ Cavalli-Sforza: “Genes, peoples, and languages”; Reich: Introduction and Chap. 1, How the Genome Explains Who We Are

28 Feb.\ Reich: Chap. 2, Encounters with Neanderthals

7 March\ Reich: Chap. 3, Ancient DNA Opens the Floddgates

14 March\ Reich: Chap. 4, Humanity’s Ghosts

21 March\ Reich: Chap. 5, The Making of Modern Europe

28 March\ SPRING BREAK

4 April\ Reich: Chap. 6, The Collision That Formed India

11 April\ Reich: Chap. 7, In Search of Native American Ancestors

18 April\ Reich: Chap. 8, The Genomic Origins of East Asians

25 April\ Reich: Chap. 9, Rejoining Africa to the Human Story

2 May\ Reich: Chap. 10, The Genomics of Inequality

9 May\ Reich: Chap. 11, The Genomics of Race and Identity

6 May\ Reich: Chap. 12, The Future of DNA 3:30 PM (Note different time)

Bibliography

Videos

Pääbo, Svante. 20 November 2017. Ancient DNA and its Application to Human Evolution.



Pääbo, Svante. 3 October 2018. A Neanderthal Perspective on Human Origins.



Reich, David. 8 November 2018. Ancient DNA and the New Science of the Human Past.



Books and papers

Avise, J.C. 2004. Molecular Markers, Natural History, and Evolution. 2nd ed. Sinauer Associates, Sunderland, Mass.

Cavalli-Sforza, L.L. 1997. Genes, peoples, and languages. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences USA 94:7719-7724.

Lewontin, Richard C. 1982. Human Diversity. Scientific American Library, New York.

Mayr, E. 1970. Populations, Species, and Evolution. Harvard University Press, Cambridge, Mass.

Pickrell, J.K and D. Reich. 2014. Toward a new history and geography of human genes informed by ancient DNA. Trends in Genetics 30:377-389.

Reich, D. 2018. Who We Are and How We Got Here: Ancient DNA and the New Science of the Human Past. Pantheon, New York

Rosenberg, N.A., J.K. Pritchard, J.L. Weber, H.M. Cann, K.K. Kidd, L.A. Zhivotovsky, and

M.W. Feldman. 2002. Genetic structure of human populations. Science 298:2381-2385.

Society of American Archaeology. 2019. Special section: Bones and chromosomes: The ancient DNA revolution in archaeology (Part1). SAA Archeological Record 19(1):15-42.

http://onlinedigeditions.com/publication/?i=563489&ver=html5&p=1#%22page%22:0,%22issue_id%22:563489

Popular articles

Accounts of recent ancient DNA work by Carl Zimmer of The New York Times

Article in The New York Times by Reich

Letters about article, and reply by Reich

Criticism of Reich

Comment by John Hawks

http://johnhawks.net/weblog/topics/metascience/ancient-dna-longread-lewis-kraus-2019.html

Comments by Razib Khan

https://www.gnxp.com/WordPress/2019/01/17/d-5/#more-194083

https://www.gnxp.com/WordPress/2019/01/20/david-reich-drops-the-mic/

Response by David Reich

https://reich.hms.harvard.edu/letter-response-jan-17-article-new-york-times

https://reich.hms.harvard.edu/five-corrections-new-york-times

Neanderthaloids as Homo sapiens

Matthew Cobb

https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2016/02/18/human-evolution-a-tangled-bank/

Jerry Coyne

https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2011/01/28/how-many-species-of-humans-were-contemporaries/

John Hawks

http://johnhawks.net/weblog/topics/evolution/species/species-problem-gibbons-2011.html

http://johnhawks.net/weblog/topics/news/finlayson-braided-stream-2013.html

http://johnhawks.net/weblog/reviews/neandertals/neandertal_dna/naming-denisovans-2014.html

http://johnhawks.net/weblog/topics/evolution/speciation/biological-species-concept-modern-quote-2018.html

Greg Mayer

https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2011/05/15/neanderthals-are-us/

https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2011/08/29/neanderthals-are-us-more-evidence/

https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2012/09/01/denisovans-are-us/

The Denisovans’ Legacy

https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2014/10/23/yes-neanderthals-are-us-2/

Do “ancestry kits” work?

https://www.cbc.ca/news/technology/dna-ancestry-kits-twins-marketplace-1.4980976