by Greg Mayer
For the spring semester, my colleague Dave Rogers and I are teaching a seminar class entitled “Human Phylogeography.” Phylogeography is the study of the history of the genetic variation, and of genetic lineages, within a species (or closely related group of species), and in the seminar we are looking at the phylogeography of human populations. DNA sequencing now allows a fine scale mapping of the distribution of genetic variation within and among populations, and, remarkably, the ability to sequence ancient DNA from fossil remains (including Neanderthals). The seminar is based primarily on a close reading of David Reich’s (2018) Who We Are and How We Got Here (published by OUP in the UK).
Although rarely under that rubric, human phylogeography has been a frequent topic of discussion here at WEIT, by Jerry, Matthew, and myself, including our several discussions of Neanderthals (or Neandertals) and Denisovans. So it may be of interest for WEIT readers to follow along. Below the fold I’ve placed the course syllabus, which includes the readings, and links to many newspaper articles of interest, and online postings, including many here at WEIT, and also from John Hawks Weblog, a site we’ve recommended on a number of occasions when discussing human evolution. (The newspaper links appear as images; just click to go to the story.) We just finished our third meeting, and I’ve been quite impressed by the students’ discussion and writing. We’re fortunate to have some students from anthropology or with some anthro background.
Please read along with us, or browse what seems interesting below. If you have questions or comments, post them here, and I’ll be looking in.
Biological Sciences 390 Human Phylogeography
Spring 2019
Instructor. Gregory C. Mayer (Office: 340 Greenquist; email: mayerg@uwp.edu) and David A. Rogers (Office: 319 Greenquist; email: rogersd@uwp.edu)
Lecture/discussion. Thursday, 1:00–1:53 PM, Greenquist D143
Prerequisite. BIOS 260 or permission of instructor.
Description. Phylogeography is the study of the history and causes of the geographic distribution of genes and lineages within a species or closely related group of species. Recent advances in DNA sequencing have led to a much finer scale understanding of the distribution of genetic variation within and among populations, and remarkably, the ability to sequence ancient DNA from fossil remains. In this one credit seminar class, the application of these advances to the study of human populations, including Pleistocene age Neanderthaloids, will be reviewed and discussed, primarily through a close reading of Reich’s (2018) Who We Are and How We Got Here.
Readings. The primary text will be geneticist David Reich’s new book, Who We Are and How We Got Here: Ancient DNA and the New Science of the Human Past (Pantheon, New York, 2018). Additional readings will be assigned and posted to Canvas.
Grading: The responsibilities of the students are to read the assigned materials before the class, to think about them before the class, and to discuss them in class. As you read, make notes for possible discussion concerning 1) things you did not understand; 2) things you found particularly interesting; 3) ideas you had about the material that were not expressed by the author. You must submit, via Canvas, your notes on each of these points the day before the class. We need to have them the day before, so that we may read them and be able to prepare items for discussion; bringing them to class will be insufficient for these purposes.
Each student will also prepare a bibliography and brief overview of the knowledge of the origins of the people of a particular geographic area. The bibliography must include references to historical/archaeological/linguistic analyses, to blood group/protein polymorphism analyses, and to modern genetic/genomic analyses. The bibliography should use the author-date reference system (sometimes called the Harvard system) which is in general use in the population genetic literature. The overview should comment on each of the references, and be about two double-spaced pages with one inch margins and in 12 point Times New Roman font. The geographic area will be chosen in consultation with the instructors. Specific dates by which a student must choose their geographic area and submit their completed bibliography will be announced in class.
Grades will be based upon class participation, as detailed in the first paragraph, and the bibliography submitted at the end of the semester.
Tentative Schedule
Date\ Reading(s)
7 Feb.\ Svante Pääbo: “Ancient DNA and its Application to Human Evolution”; an extract (30:37-35:50) from “A Neanderthal Perspective on Human Origins” (in class videos)
14 Feb.\ Ernst Mayr: Chaps. 2, 11, 12 Populations, Species, and Evolution (1970)
21 Feb.\ Cavalli-Sforza: “Genes, peoples, and languages”; Reich: Introduction and Chap. 1, How the Genome Explains Who We Are
28 Feb.\ Reich: Chap. 2, Encounters with Neanderthals
7 March\ Reich: Chap. 3, Ancient DNA Opens the Floddgates
14 March\ Reich: Chap. 4, Humanity’s Ghosts
21 March\ Reich: Chap. 5, The Making of Modern Europe
28 March\ SPRING BREAK
4 April\ Reich: Chap. 6, The Collision That Formed India
11 April\ Reich: Chap. 7, In Search of Native American Ancestors
18 April\ Reich: Chap. 8, The Genomic Origins of East Asians
25 April\ Reich: Chap. 9, Rejoining Africa to the Human Story
2 May\ Reich: Chap. 10, The Genomics of Inequality
9 May\ Reich: Chap. 11, The Genomics of Race and Identity
6 May\ Reich: Chap. 12, The Future of DNA 3:30 PM (Note different time)
Bibliography
Videos
Pääbo, Svante. 20 November 2017. Ancient DNA and its Application to Human Evolution.
Pääbo, Svante. 3 October 2018. A Neanderthal Perspective on Human Origins.
Reich, David. 8 November 2018. Ancient DNA and the New Science of the Human Past.
Books and papers
Avise, J.C. 2004. Molecular Markers, Natural History, and Evolution. 2nd ed. Sinauer Associates, Sunderland, Mass.
Cavalli-Sforza, L.L. 1997. Genes, peoples, and languages. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences USA 94:7719-7724.
Lewontin, Richard C. 1982. Human Diversity. Scientific American Library, New York.
Mayr, E. 1970. Populations, Species, and Evolution. Harvard University Press, Cambridge, Mass.
Pickrell, J.K and D. Reich. 2014. Toward a new history and geography of human genes informed by ancient DNA. Trends in Genetics 30:377-389.
Reich, D. 2018. Who We Are and How We Got Here: Ancient DNA and the New Science of the Human Past. Pantheon, New York
Rosenberg, N.A., J.K. Pritchard, J.L. Weber, H.M. Cann, K.K. Kidd, L.A. Zhivotovsky, and
M.W. Feldman. 2002. Genetic structure of human populations. Science 298:2381-2385.
Society of American Archaeology. 2019. Special section: Bones and chromosomes: The ancient DNA revolution in archaeology (Part1). SAA Archeological Record 19(1):15-42.
http://onlinedigeditions.com/publication/?i=563489&ver=html5&p=1#%22page%22:0,%22issue_id%22:563489
Popular articles
Accounts of recent ancient DNA work by Carl Zimmer of The New York Times
Article in The New York Times by Reich
Letters about article, and reply by Reich
Criticism of Reich
Comment by John Hawks
http://johnhawks.net/weblog/topics/metascience/ancient-dna-longread-lewis-kraus-2019.html
Comments by Razib Khan
https://www.gnxp.com/WordPress/2019/01/17/d-5/#more-194083
https://www.gnxp.com/WordPress/2019/01/20/david-reich-drops-the-mic/
Response by David Reich
https://reich.hms.harvard.edu/letter-response-jan-17-article-new-york-times
https://reich.hms.harvard.edu/five-corrections-new-york-times
Neanderthaloids as Homo sapiens
Matthew Cobb
https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2016/02/18/human-evolution-a-tangled-bank/
Jerry Coyne
https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2011/01/28/how-many-species-of-humans-were-contemporaries/
John Hawks
http://johnhawks.net/weblog/topics/evolution/species/species-problem-gibbons-2011.html
http://johnhawks.net/weblog/topics/news/finlayson-braided-stream-2013.html
http://johnhawks.net/weblog/reviews/neandertals/neandertal_dna/naming-denisovans-2014.html
http://johnhawks.net/weblog/topics/evolution/speciation/biological-species-concept-modern-quote-2018.html
Greg Mayer
https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2011/05/15/neanderthals-are-us/
https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2011/08/29/neanderthals-are-us-more-evidence/
https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2012/09/01/denisovans-are-us/
The Denisovans’ Legacy
https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2014/10/23/yes-neanderthals-are-us-2/
Do “ancestry kits” work?
https://www.cbc.ca/news/technology/dna-ancestry-kits-twins-marketplace-1.4980976
Thanks for posting this with all the readings, etc. I cover some aspects of this topic in the next segment of my Honors Seminar this semester. Information on this topic has expanded dramatically in the last few years. I also have a number of freshmen this semester, so I have to strike a balance between the general concepts and the technical details.
I read Reich’s book last year and enjoyed it a lot. However, several ancient DNA studies seem to be based on DNA of a single individual. In such cases one cannot infer anything about a population.
There is the ‘principle of mediocrity’, which here can mean that the sample in hand is most likely to represent a common variety.
Thank you GCM for going to all this trouble.
I’m starting with the videos & then the popular news articles.
*beerfromfridge*
Seems interesting! I wish I could peruse the series of articles from the NYT, but it blocks me.
Thanks for the links to articles and videos, this is an amazing resource!
It will surely be an interesting and useful course!
Here’s a question that might relate. With the mountains of individual human genomic sequence now out there and (I think) available, has anyone undertaken to look at, say, the sequences of A and B chain hemoglobins for neutral variations? IIRC there is/was a journal devoted to Hb variants that had been detected on some functional difference, and of course Sickle Cell Hb is the most well known example, but what about silent mutations, which includes ones silent enough not to be detected. Would the occurrence / abundance of some of those be useful in saying something about genetic drift?
Thanks for posting — bookmarked, will return…
Who We Are and How We Got Here: Ancient DNA and the new science of the human past by David Reich
On Amazon a couple of reviewers are unimpressed by the legibility of the diagrams in the eBook [Kindle] edition. OUP said they’d “look into it” so maybe fixed by now. I’ve ordered the hardback just to be safe though I’m aware some of it will be hard going.
Amusingly he got two one-star reviews from people without “verified purchase” next to their name. Both said that Reich is “agenda driven” & both have 5-starred Christian material in their review histories. A third person commented on the author’s surname – a Jewish implication I think. Some others commented on his left-leaning final chapters.
Amazon should not permit reviews by non-purchasers.
The Amazon review system has various problems, including plenty of instances of glowing reviews that are definitely paid for by the seller, and negative reviews by competing sellers. It is part of the ongoing battle of being listed high up in a search.
Yes I know. It would be a doddle for Amazon to implement some basic automation improvements such as “verified purchaser” only & no reviews allowed in the pre-publication ordering period.
Also books that keep selling after the marketing hype bubble has burst should be weighted to put them higher in the sales rankings. Some measure of product quality that can’t be faked.
A resource I will be coming back to
Svante Pääbo is brilliant, we already knew that, though.
Most of the links are New York Times, and I have but 2 articles left this month. Can anybody advise me on which ones to choose?
I SO wish I could attend this class!!!! I wish it was streamed live so those of us who live hundreds of miles away could learn from this…like an online course. I’m serious.