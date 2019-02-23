Caturday felid trifecta: Cat weight-control device; vets save a frozen, ice-covered cat; shelters for homeless cats in Ecuador

Here’s a device, “Little Cat”, that purports to help your tubby moggie lose weight; it apparently comes from Korea, and I can’t find out how much it costs. You can operate it from your phone with an app, and the speeds are up to 72 rpm, which may be a bit fast for even a fit cat! Also, since the cat never catches the laser dot, it’s bound to get frustrated. And if your cat is going to chase a laser dot, why not just get a laser pointer instead of this wheel?

No, I don’t think this is a good buy, but who knows?

***********

From both ScienceAlert and news.com.au, we have the chilling but ultimately happy story of a rescued cat. The moggie in question, one Fluffy from Montana, was an indoor/outdoor cat whose owners, having gone away for a bit, found it frozen and covered with ice balls:

Fluffy’s owners, who did not want to be identified [JAC: no surprise!], found her covered in thick chunks of ice and snow near their home last week. They scooped her up and immediately drove her to the vet, which is probably what saved her life. “She was frozen,” said Andrea Dutter, executive director of the Animal Clinic of Kalispell.

A photo!

It wasn’t a rock-solid kind of frozen. But her body temperature was below what the clinic’s thermometers could read — 90 degrees. A cat’s normal internal body temperature is 101 degrees. “We immediately began to warm her up,” Dutter said. “Warm water, heating pads, hot towels . . . within an hour she started grumbling at us.” Staff warmed the cat using towels, cage warmers and intravenous fluids. Fluffy is normally a little crabby, so when she began growling after about an hour, Clark knew she would be fine, he said. “These crabby cats are survivors,” Clark said.

And now Fluffy is okay. I hope the owners learned a lesson. More photos from the AP:

Fluffly thawing out:

Lazarus revived!

***********

From Designboom we have the story of a developing project in Ecuador in which street cats are provided with spiffy designer shelters to protect them from dogs and other outdoor dangers. Architects have put up this shelter in Babahoyo, Ecuador, and it seems to work.

A translation from the Spanish:

The refuge of 60 square centimeters is built of wood, protected against water and rain by small eaves, that help to have cross ventilation. a tray for food is placed next to the water. in the end, the shelters bring the idea of consciousness, a responsible city that welcomes and learns to live next to animals while they achieved in finding their home.

The locals even provide food and water, as you can see in the video below. This is a prototype, but let’s hope that these will spread across the country (or other countries):

h/t: Michael, Tom, Stephen