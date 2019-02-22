JAC: In lieu of Reader’s Wildlife Photos today, I’ll take a break and importune you to keep sending me photos (I have a reasonable backlog, but I get nervous. . . .). In its place Greg has contributed a short piece about an enormous bee just rediscovered after several decades.
by Greg Mayer
There are many rare species, especially among invertebrates, that would not be encountered very often, even if they were not in decline. It is thus hard to know some species’ conservation status. Wallace’s Giant Bee (Megachile pluto) has not been seen since 1981, but the New York Times reported on Thursday that it has been rediscovered on one of the islands in its Northern Moluccas range. [Be sure to click on the photo, to get the full effect.]
Note the insect in the upper left of the picture. “That’s not a bee.” The insect below it– “THAT’S a bee.”
The species had also not been seen between its discovery by Alfred Russel Wallace in 1859 and 1981, so it is perhaps not surprising that it was some time until a third encounter. Simon Robson, of the University of Sydney, reports that only a single individual was found, and photographed and filmed by Clay Bolt. They were part of a team that was part of an effort to search for other species that have not been seen for sometime. A previously unreported specimen of the Giant Bee was sold last year for $9100 on eBay, so there is concern that a market could develop that might make this apparently naturally rare species artificially rarer. That, combined with ongoing deforestation in Indonesia, creates concern for the species’ future.
JAC: I’ve added one photograph (with credits) that I found on another site:
It is surely contrary to CITES rules to sell endangered species, or is that only cute mammals? EBay should ban these sorts of sale…
“Endangered” is both a legal term and a scientific judgment. According to Clay Bolt, the photographer, the species is not “endangered” in the legal sense, although it is listed as “vulnerable” by the IUCN. (IUCN is not, of course, a legal body, though its judgments may be adduced in establishing a legal status.)
GCM
So… what selective forces favor the huge size of this bee? And what does it use those huge jaws for??
It uses them for whatever it wants!
I’m not a beeologist so I go straight to WIKI:
** ‘Obligate’ means that one or both of the symbionts entirely depend on each other for survival.
Summary:
It is only the females who have the large jaws & collect resin
It is only the females which are large
Being large must aid with resin collection & that must be worth more than the cost of being such a large juicy prey for birds etc.
I can’t find out anything about the relationship between the bee & the termite, but we might discover that the bee assists in the defence of the termite nest, but info is scarce on nearly everything regarding these two species & their predators.
I’ve seen bees in Germany that were very large, about the size of my thumb from tip to the 1st knuckle. They were fat, velvety like a plush toy and had thick black and yellow bands. Relatively slow flyers and they were very loud. They sounded like a B-17 approaching from a distance.
But they were nothing compared to this monster.
Bumblebees already scare me enough.
I wonder if they have a stinger, or if they find the jaws enough.