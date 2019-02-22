No more comments with “Anonymous” authors

As of today, I’m no longer allowing comments to be posted whose authors are “Anonymous”, which is what the website does by default if you don’t fill in your name. As I’ve said before, while I don’t require that people give their real names (or their real email addresses in the submitted comments, addresses that are never shown but which I sometimes use to contact a reader), each commenter should have a unique name so that we can follow a given person over time. You can’t do that with an author called “anonymous.” In the past several days there have been about ten such comments, and I’ve binned them.
PLEASE make sure your name and an email address are filled in when you make a comment. It may take an extra two seconds, but that’s not much trouble, is it?
Thanks.
It isn’t too much trouble, my recent lapse was the result of not filling the name and email in before writing the comment – I am getting into the habit of starting with the essentials now 🙂
… though my comments don’t seem to be appearing here 😀
This site “remembers” me (cookies I presume). My name and email are auto-filled for me, no typing required!
I cleared everything out to no avail. When I posted my first comment on this thread it didn’t appear despite refreshing; the second also seemed to disappear into a void, though a refresh of the main page showed 2 comments, nothing appeared when I reopened the thread. They obviously went through, we shall see what happens with this one.
The only problem now is persuading WordPress that I can’t log in, so they can stop prompting me when I use my real email address (I haven’t actually taken them up on their offer to log in, I don’t have a WordPress account because I deleted it ages ago… I guess they don’t totally forget you).
Well, I got this in moderation and approved it.
Clearly they are!
Where should I send photos of interest? We have some photos of our cat Brady and our dog Cleo. They had an exceptional relationship that is well represented in several of them.
If you Google Jerry’s name, you will find his email address(es).
I’m guilty for sure. When one isn’t accustomed to the necessity of filling in the template, reflex takes over. Further, if one thinks one has a good comment or riposte, if one stops to fill in the blanks before writing one’s comment, the ‘brilliant’ rejoinder may evaporate. Having nothing ‘brilliant’ to say here, I filled in the template before the comment
I know I need to do something about it but I haven’t yet, and reading all the comments about those who’ve tried various solutions, I’m not encouraged.