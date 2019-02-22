Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday again: February 22, 2019, and less than a month to go until Spring, when I can start hoping that my ducks will return. It’s National Margarita Day (I prefer a daiquiri) as well as Eric Liddell Day, a day celebrated by the U.S. Episcopal Church on the day after Liddell’s death (he died on February 21, 1945).

On this day in 1632, Galileo's heretical Dialogue Concerning the Two Chief World Systems was published. In 1819, by treaty, Spain sold Florida to the U.S. for a measly $5 million. On February 22, 1862, Jefferson Davis, provisional President of the Confederate States of America, was inaugurated for a six-year term as real President. He was not, of course, able to finish that term. After the war, he spent two years in jail and then was released in 1867, got a Presidential pardon. On February 22, 1915, the German Navy began its policy of unrestricted submarine warfare. That involved, of course, the sinking of the Lustiania without warning, killing 1,198 people.

On February 22, 1924, U.S. President Calvin Coolidge gave the first Presidential radio address from the White House. Since he was known as “Silent Cal” for his laconic persona, I’m surprised he said anything. In 1943, three members of the White Rose Nazi-resistance organization, Sophie Scholl, Hans Scholl, and Christoph Probst. were executed in Nazi Germany. More on this below.

On this day in 1980, in a huge upset, the U.S. hockey team beat the powerhouse Soviet Union team in the Olympics by a score of 4-3. This "Miracle on Ice", which I watched live (it was in Lake Placid, New York), was a semifinal game, but the U.S. went on to win the gold medal.

On this day in 1997, British scientists announced the cloning of Dolly, an adult sheep. She lived six more years and then died of a disease unrelated to her cloning. She was the first adult mammal ever cloned from a somatic (body) cell. Finally, it was eight years ago on this day that a deadly earthquake struck Christchurch, New Zealand, killing 185 people.

Notables born on this day include George Washington (1732), Arthur Schopenhauer (1788), Robert Baden-Powell, 1st Baron Baden-Powell and Heinrich Hertz (both 1857), Edna St. Vincent Millay (1892), Edward Gorey (1925), Ted Kennedy (1932), Robert Kardashian (1944), Julius Erving and Miou-Miou (both 1950), Steve Irwin (1962), and Drew Barrymore (1975)

Today’s Google Doodle (click on screenshot) honors Steve Irwin’s birthday in a series of six successive drawings:

Edward Gorey was a diehard ailurophile. Here’s a picture contributed by reader Jon, who calls it “the best author photo ever.” I can’t say I disagree!





Those who took the Big Nap on February 22 include Amerigo Vespucci (1512), Charles Lyell (1875), Stefan Zweig (1942), Christof Probst, Hans Scholl and Sophie Scholl (1943; executed White Rose members), Eric Liddell (1945), Felix Frankfurter (1975), Florence Ballard (1976), David Susskind and Andy Warhol (both 1987), Chuck Jones (2002), and Sonny James (2016).

I have read a lot about the White Rose group, as I admire their courage in opposing the Nazi regime, and the stoicism with which the Scholls went to their deaths. Here’s the entirety of the film, “Sophie Scholl: The Final Days“, made in 2005. The two really distressing scenes are the courtroom scene, around 1:23:00, when the White Rose trio appear before the notoriously vicious Nazi judge Roland Freisler, and then the execution scene of Sophie at the end. Both are, as far as I can see, extremely accurate (the trio was guillotined, but nothing gory is shown).

Freisler was, as I said, a nasty piece of work, the chief judge of Hitler’s Volksgericht, or People’s Court. As Wikipedia notes:

Freisler chaired the First Senate of the People’s Court wearing a blood scarlet judicial robe, in a hearing chamber bedecked with scarlet swastika-draped banners and a large black sculpted bust of Adolf Hitler’s head upon a high pedestal behind his chair, opening each hearing session with the Nazi salute from the bench. [see this below] He acted as prosecutor, judge and jury all in one, and his own recorder as well, thereby controlling the record of the written grounds for the sentences that he passed. The number of death sentences rose sharply under Freisler’s rule. Approximately 90% of all proceedings that came before him received sentences of death or life imprisonment, the sentences frequently having been determined before the trial. Between 1942 and 1945, more than 5,000 death sentences were decreed by him, 2,600 of these through the court’s First Senate, which Freisler controlled. He was responsible in his three years on the court for as many death sentences as all other senate sessions of the court combined in the court’s existence between 1934 and 1945. Freisler became in this period notorious for berating in a personalized injudicial manner from the bench the steady stream of defendants passing before him on their way to their deaths, often shouting and occasionally yelling at them – particularly in cases of resistance to the authority of the Nazi state – in an enraged, glaringly clarion but dramatically controlled harsh voice, using a mastery of the art of professional legal courtroom performance artifice.

You can see this monster in action in the documentary below; note how much the actor above resembles him. You can also see Freisler berating those involved in the Stauffenberg assassination plot against Hitler, working himself up into a terrible lather. And see the following for yourself at 3:55

At one point he yelled at Field Marshal Erwin von Witzleben, who was trying to hold his trousers up after being given old oversized and beltless clothing, “You dirty old man, why do you keep fiddling with your trousers?” Nearly all were sentenced to death by hanging, the sentences being carried out within two hours of the verdicts.

Freisler was killed in February of 1945 during a U.S. bombing attack on Berlin; a bomb hit the court building.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili tells Andrzej that it’s not all beer and skittles keeping up her nails:

Hili: Every day I have to do the hard work of sharpening my claws. A: What for? Jili: On principle.

In Polish:

Hili: Codziennie ciężka praca ostrzenia pazurków?

Ja: Po co?

Hili: Dla zasady.

Here’s another funny “meme” from Facebook:

Reader Beth has had her black Persian cat, Hillary Rotten Kitten, clipped. It now has Ugg boots and a big head:

An excellent cat “meme”:

A tweet from reader Nilou, showing Simon’s Cat having an encounter with a nasty-ass crow (well, all crows are nasty-ass):

From Heather Hastie via Ann German. I can never see enough murmurations. Note that this one swoops down near the water’s surface. Why?

From reader Barry, a discomfiting tweet. EVERY reptile and insect in Australia is dangerous!

From Grania. The first one shows a FRICKING SEA TURTLE PARADISE! A veritable buffet of gelatinous noms!

Wow! Check out this amazing video of a turtle eating moon jellies near the ocean's surface. Stunning.

Be sure to watch the video embedded in the tweet below.

Two sarcastic comments about the Jussie Smollett affair (n.b. spelling in first one).

I found this one from the unsinkable Titania McGrath:

Tweets found by Matthew. The first one has twenty cats from different places, but it omits James Joyce’s Irish cat: “Mrgknao!”

These are among the world’s most beautiful insects:

I suspect Stephen Barnard would be particularly fond of this tweet:

