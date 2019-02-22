Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday again: February 22, 2019, and less than a month to go until Spring, when I can start hoping that my ducks will return. It’s National Margarita Day (I prefer a daiquiri) as well as Eric Liddell Day, a day celebrated by the U.S. Episcopal Church on the day after Liddell’s death (he died on February 21, 1945).
On this day in 1632, Galileo’s heretical Dialogue Concerning the Two Chief World Systems was published. In 1819, by treaty, Spain sold Florida to the U.S. for a measly $5 million. On this day in 1862, Jefferson Davis, provisional President of the Confederate States of America, was inaugurated for a six-year term as real President. He was not, of course, able to finish that term. After the war, he spent two years in jail and then was released in 1867, got a Presidential pardon. On February 22, 1915, the German Navy began its policy of unrestricted submarine warfare. That involved, of course, the sinking of the Lustiania without warning, killing 1,198 people.
On February 22, 1924, U.S. President Calvin Coolidge gave the first Presidential radio address from the White House. Since he was known as “Silent Cal” for his laconic persona, I’m surprised he said anything. In 1943, three members of the White Rose Nazi-resistance organization, Sophie Scholl, Hans Scholl, and Christoph Probst. were executed in Nazi Germany. More on this below.
On this day in 1980, in a huge upset, the U.S. hockey team beat the powerhouse Soviet Union team in the Olympics by a score of 4-3. This “Miracle on Ice”, which I watched live (it was in Lake Placid, New York), was a semifinal game, but the U.S. went on to win the gold medal. Here’s the thrilling final minute:
On this day in 1997, British scientists announced the cloning of Dolly, an adult sheep. She lived six more years and then died of a disease unrelated to her cloning. She was the first adult mammal ever cloned from a somatic (body) cell. Finally, it was eight years ago on this day that a deadly earthquake struck Christchurch, New Zealand, killing 185 people. The city still has not completely recovered despite the healing presence of Jerry Coyne the Cat 1, who lives there.
Notables born on this day include George Washington (1732), Arthur Schopenhauer (1788), Robert Baden-Powell, 1st Baron Baden-Powell and Heinrich Hertz (both 1857), Edna St. Vincent Millay (1892), Edward Gorey (1925), Ted Kennedy (1932), Robert Kardashian (1944), Julius Erving and Miou-Miou (both 1950), Steve Irwin (1962), and Drew Barrymore (1975)
Today’s Google Doodle (click on screenshot) honors Steve Irwin’s birthday in a series of six successive drawings:
Edward Gorey was a diehard ailurophile. Here’s a picture contributed by reader Jon, who calls it “the best author photo ever.” I can’t say I disagree!
Those who took the Big Nap on February 22 include Amerigo Vespucci (1512), Charles Lyell (1875), Stefan Zweig (1942), Christof Probst, Hans Scholl and Sophie Scholl (1943; executed White Rose members), Eric Liddell (1945), Felix Frankfurter (1975), Florence Ballard (1976), David Susskind and Andy Warhol (both 1987), Chuck Jones (2002), and Sonny James (2016).
I have read a lot about the White Rose group, as I admire their courage in opposing the Nazi regime, and the stoicism with which the Scholls went to their deaths. Here’s the entirety of the film, “Sophie Scholl: The Final Days“, made in 2005. The two really distressing scenes are the courtroom scene, around 1:23:00, when the White Rose trio appear before the notoriously vicious Nazi judge Roland Freisler, and then the execution scene of Sophie at the end. Both are, as far as I can see, extremely accurate (the trio was guillotined, but nothing gory is shown).
Freisler was, as I said, a nasty piece of work, the chief judge of Hitler’s Volksgericht, or People’s Court. As Wikipedia notes:
Freisler chaired the First Senate of the People’s Court wearing a blood scarlet judicial robe, in a hearing chamber bedecked with scarlet swastika-draped banners and a large black sculpted bust of Adolf Hitler’s head upon a high pedestal behind his chair, opening each hearing session with the Nazi salute from the bench. [see this below] He acted as prosecutor, judge and jury all in one, and his own recorder as well, thereby controlling the record of the written grounds for the sentences that he passed.
The number of death sentences rose sharply under Freisler’s rule. Approximately 90% of all proceedings that came before him received sentences of death or life imprisonment, the sentences frequently having been determined before the trial. Between 1942 and 1945, more than 5,000 death sentences were decreed by him, 2,600 of these through the court’s First Senate, which Freisler controlled. He was responsible in his three years on the court for as many death sentences as all other senate sessions of the court combined in the court’s existence between 1934 and 1945.
Freisler became in this period notorious for berating in a personalized injudicial manner from the bench the steady stream of defendants passing before him on their way to their deaths, often shouting and occasionally yelling at them – particularly in cases of resistance to the authority of the Nazi state – in an enraged, glaringly clarion but dramatically controlled harsh voice, using a mastery of the art of professional legal courtroom performance artifice.
You can see this monster in action in the documentary below; note how much the actor above resembles him. You can also see Freisler berating those involved in the Stauffenberg assassination plot against Hitler, working himself up into a terrible lather. And see the following for yourself at 3:55
At one point he yelled at Field Marshal Erwin von Witzleben, who was trying to hold his trousers up after being given old oversized and beltless clothing, “You dirty old man, why do you keep fiddling with your trousers?” Nearly all were sentenced to death by hanging, the sentences being carried out within two hours of the verdicts.
Freisler was killed in February of 1945 during a U.S. bombing attack on Berlin; a bomb hit the court building.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili tells Andrzej that it’s not all beer and skittles keeping up her nails:
Hili: Every day I have to do the hard work of sharpening my claws.A: What for?Jili: On principle.
Hili: Codziennie ciężka praca ostrzenia pazurków?
Ja: Po co?
Hili: Dla zasady.
Here’s another funny “meme” from Facebook:
Reader Beth has had her black Persian cat, Hillary Rotten Kitten, clipped. It now has Ugg boots and a big head:
An excellent cat “meme”:
A tweet from reader Nilou, showing Simon’s Cat having an encounter with a nasty-ass crow (well, all crows are nasty-ass):
From Heather Hastie via Ann German. I can never see enough murmurations. Note that this one swoops down near the water’s surface. Why?
From reader Barry, a discomfiting tweet. EVERY reptile and insect in Australia is dangerous!
From Grania. The first one shows a FRICKING SEA TURTLE PARADISE! A veritable buffet of gelatinous noms!
Be sure to watch the video embedded in the tweet below.
Two sarcastic comments about the Jussie Smollett affair (n.b. spelling in first one).
I found this one from the unsinkable Titania McGrath:
Tweets found by Matthew. The first one has twenty cats from different places, but it omits James Joyce’s Irish cat: “Mrgknao!”
These are among the world’s most beautiful insects:
I suspect Stephen Barnard would be particularly fond of this tweet:
The president whose most famous quote while in office may have been “I do not choose to run” (regarding his decision not to seek reelection).
Every year a large rainbow trout inhabits a prime lie along the bank in my back yard. I can’t be sure it’s always the same fish, but I suspect it may be. It won’t eat from my hand, but I don’t allow anyone to try to catch it.
I made a gravestone for a duck once…
Strange – even if I fill in my name & details, if I comment in Firefox it does not appear!
Now it did above – after several minutes… even stranger… 😦
It’s doing exactly the same to me.
cr
Happened to me recently. Just server delay, I think.
I always want to look at my comments immediately to see what stupid typos I’ve made. 🙂
Do I see a duck behind Edward Gorey’s head?
Titania McGrath has more astute comments on the Jusse Smollet case, among them she observes that Smollet found employment for two unemployed black actors, which, she notes, is more than most casting directors do. She also notes that it has inspired Godfrey Elfwick, to conduct an audition to “hire two people to publicly subject [him?] to a harrowing experience, possibly involving some kind of scuffle and a certain amount of problematic brouhaha.”
That was the second Christchurch earthquake. The first one (now known as the Darfield earthquake) was 5 months earlier, a 7.1, centred under the small town of Darfield 25 miles inland, on a previously unknown fault (probably unknown because – my guess – the Canterbury Plains are a thick alluvial fan so faults are buried).
That earthquake caused massive property damage in some Christchurch suburbs which were built on sandy soils, liquefaction meant ‘sand volcanoes’ appeared everywhere, thousands of houses were slightly damaged by uneven settlement of the ground under them, but only IIRC one death, a man was unlucky enough to be hit by a falling brick wall. The reason for this curious circumstance is that most suburban NZ houses are timber-framed, they will deform but not collapse. In fact the worst death toll on that day was a skydiving plane crash on the West Coast.
Roads subsided, floods of water appeared out of the ground, sewer pipes floated to the surface. Most houses remained habitable, though damaged; probably fortunate, as people continued living in them for up to several years.
The second earthquake was ‘only’ a 6.1, but extremely shallow in the Port Hills right on the edge of the city. Extremely high ground accelerations caused the collapse of buildings in the city centre (hence the deaths), and more liquefaction in the suburbs.
I would say the city has substantially recovered but it has been significantly changed. Large areas by the river are ‘red zone’, unsuitable for housing, the houses have been removed but trees and shrubs left so it now looks like a giant park. Meanwhile extensive new building has taken place in new subdivisions on, hopefully, better ground.
There’s a fascinating animated map that shows how these quakes come in swarms at https://www.christchurchquakemap.co.nz/
– you can call up animations showing the timeline around the big quakes.
cr
To clarify – the quake 8 years ago today, to which PCC refers, was what I called the ‘second’ quake. The first, Darfield, quake was 8 years and 5 months ago.
There have of course been thousands of aftershocks, some of them almost as large as the main quakes.
And then in November 2016 there was the ‘Kaikoura earthquake’ which was a whole series of quakes distributed over a great distance well to the north of Christchurch.
cr
It has been reported that this morning a 7.5 ‘Christchurch Anniversary’ earthquake hit Ecuador near the Peruvian border. A sparsely populated area, thank goodness.
From the air you can see some damage to homes on the cliffs. We didn’t see any that had fallen into the sea.
https://photos.google.com/photo/AF1QipPRedVOWCFirBZ09a8iE-IdlcSYeIbzXb9ZIqc
We visited NZ after the major quake and photographed downtown Christchurch from the air and ground.
https://photos.google.com/photo/AF1QipMViUmW8WrDCZIPfd4QhVH4AtW9eYV-3tq5y5M
https://photos.google.com/photo/AF1QipPLjtU3cqmz9B5tX-AvBKb5zdKrsFW3xMMCcfs
https://photos.google.com/photo/AF1QipNkDZVN2GLaJLxTBnjzTlSfjma34ozgV9sChkI
I also watched the USA win over the CCCP in 1980. The US team celebrating victory on the ice is certainly memorable. Such young faces! The excitement was starkly set off by the faces of the red team looking on in disbelief. See 1:29.
An unanswerable question that vexes me at the moment: Why is it that when I refresh this particular page, when it’s done refreshing, almost invariably it lands on the video of the snake (even if I move down to the comments and then refresh). Kinda like the Wheel of Fortune is stuck. Why????? Why??? That’s the last thing I want to see right now, in the morning before coffee, before Titania McGrath! That is the weirdest, most unsettling video I’ve seen in a long time; but it’s fascinating, too. I just want to be able to control when I see the image. At least it doesn’t start playing on its own.
It’s been like that for a long time
Something wrong with the page setup I expect
Bloody annoying
I thought it was just my computer, nice to know that I’m not the only one with the problem, which happens all the time.
But, lordy, that snake. It would have been even more interesting to see how it snuck up on the bird and grabbed it. It looked limp (already dead) as the snake drew it up and began to coil around it, so I wonder if the initial bite to the head killed it.
regarding the trout tombstone I feel I must post this Monty Python gem.
BLAST! I tried using the hashes for that but it didn’t work.
That is one big-ass nasty-ass crow with Simon’s cat. Love the tickling the tootsies bit😻
Not for me. Margaritas are my favorite drink (rocks, salt). Too bad there are none in the offing today.
I just want to mention a sad passing yesterday of the multi-talented Peter Tork. Yes. One of the Monkees, but not a talentless fraud as many still believe. Here he is playing Bach. Skip to 1:40: