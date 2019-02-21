A gay magazine opposes the administration’s attack on anti-gay laws in other countries; brands intiative as “racist” and “colonialist”

This is one more indication of the Left shooting itself in the foot by trying to adhere to woke principles that contradict more important woke principles. In this case we have Out magazine, a respected voice in the LGBTQ community, going after the Trump administration’s campaign to decriminalize homosexuality in the many countries—especially Islamic ones—where it’s still a crime to be gay or practice homosexuality.

Now clearly the Trump administration hasn’t been too friendly to the LGBTQ community, but neither has it seriously demonized them—apart from its ban on transgender people in the military. And this initiative may just be a way to get back at Muslim countries, especially Iran, where homosexuality is a capital crime. Further, as we know, Trump detests Iran and scuttled our nuclear deal with it. But so what? If there’s a Trumpian initiative to decriminalize homosexuality in many countries, including Iran, that’s a GOOD thing. The gay community should support it.

But Out magazine doesn’t: they call the plan racist and colonialist. Click on the screenshot below to read it. The upshot is that the magazine would apparently rather see gay people die than say anything good about a plan from the Trump administration. And that is reprehensible.

Here’s one excerpt that gives the tenor of the article:

The truth is, this is part of an old colonialist handbook. In her essay, “Can the Subaltern Speak?” postcolonial theorist Gayatri Spivak coined the term “White men saving brown women from brown men” to describe the racist, paternalistic process by which colonizing powers would decry the way men in power treated oppressed groups, like women, to justify attacking them. Spivak was referencing the British colonial agenda in India. But Grennell’s attack might be a case of white men trying to save brown gay men from brown straight men, to the same end. There are several signs that this decision is denoted in a colonial sense of paternalism rather than any true altruism. According to the report, the decriminalization campaign is set to begin in Berlin where LGBTQ+ activists from across Europe will meet to hatch a plan that is “mostly concentrated in the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean.” That sentence alone should set off several alarm bells. First of all, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean are huge geopolitical entities. Attitudes toward gay people differ greatly among countries and regions within those entities and attempting to gather a room of European activists on how to deal with queer issues in those regions is the definition of paternalism.

In other words, the administration should do nothing. But, as I’ve said before, even a blind pig can find an acorn, and gay rights is a honking big acorn. Remember that if you’re a gay man in Iran and get caught practicing homosexuality, you either get executed or must undergo gender reassignment surgery: a cynical way to pretend that gay men are really women—even when they’re just gay men.

In fact, the whole plan doesn’t appear to be from Trump, but from one of his officials, who happens to be gay:

The most telling detail of NBC News’ report is that his plan centers homophobic violence in Iran, who NBC News calls the administration’s “top geopolitical foe.” The plan has reportedly been spearheaded by the U.S. ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, who is also the administration’s top-ranked gay official, in response to news that a young gay man was hanged in Iran recently. Grenell has had his eyes on Iran for some time and just a week ago, he was trying to get several European nations to pass sanctions on Iran, unrelated to the country’s stance on homosexuality, to no avail.

The good news that the readers of Out aren’t having this ridiculous stand, as evidenced by the comments. Here are three: