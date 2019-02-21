A gay magazine opposes the administration’s attack on anti-gay laws in other countries; brands intiative as “racist” and “colonialist”

Now clearly the Trump administration hasn’t been too friendly to the LGBTQ community, but neither has it seriously demonized them—apart from its ban on transgender people in the military. And this initiative may just be a way to get back at Muslim countries, especially Iran, where homosexuality is a capital crime. Further, as we know, Trump detests Iran and scuttled our nuclear deal with it. But so what? If there’s a Trumpian initiative to decriminalize homosexuality in many countries, including Iran, that’s a GOOD thing. The gay community should support it.
But Out magazine doesn’t: they call the plan racist and colonialist. Click on the screenshot below to read it. The upshot is that the magazine would apparently rather see gay people die than say anything good about a plan from the Trump administration. And that is reprehensible.
Here’s one excerpt that gives the tenor of the article:
The truth is, this is part of an old colonialist handbook. In her essay, “Can the Subaltern Speak?” postcolonial theorist Gayatri Spivak coined the term “White men saving brown women from brown men” to describe the racist, paternalistic process by which colonizing powers would decry the way men in power treated oppressed groups, like women, to justify attacking them. Spivak was referencing the British colonial agenda in India. But Grennell’s attack might be a case of white men trying to save brown gay men from brown straight men, to the same end.
There are several signs that this decision is denoted in a colonial sense of paternalism rather than any true altruism. According to the report, the decriminalization campaign is set to begin in Berlin where LGBTQ+ activists from across Europe will meet to hatch a plan that is “mostly concentrated in the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean.”
That sentence alone should set off several alarm bells. First of all, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean are huge geopolitical entities. Attitudes toward gay people differ greatly among countries and regions within those entities and attempting to gather a room of European activists on how to deal with queer issues in those regions is the definition of paternalism.
In other words, the administration should do nothing. But, as I’ve said before, even a blind pig can find an acorn, and gay rights is a honking big acorn. Remember that if you’re a gay man in Iran and get caught practicing homosexuality, you either get executed or must undergo gender reassignment surgery: a cynical way to pretend that gay men are really women—even when they’re just gay men.
In fact, the whole plan doesn’t appear to be from Trump, but from one of his officials, who happens to be gay:
The most telling detail of NBC News’ report is that his plan centers homophobic violence in Iran, who NBC News calls the administration’s “top geopolitical foe.” The plan has reportedly been spearheaded by the U.S. ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, who is also the administration’s top-ranked gay official, in response to news that a young gay man was hanged in Iran recently. Grenell has had his eyes on Iran for some time and just a week ago, he was trying to get several European nations to pass sanctions on Iran, unrelated to the country’s stance on homosexuality, to no avail.
The good news that the readers of Out aren’t having this ridiculous stand, as evidenced by the comments. Here are three:
Now I don’t know what Harry’s politics are, and I don’t much care, for he has a reasonable response to the Out stupidity. Here’s an excerpt:
The Out columnist explains:
Gosh! Could the simpler explanation simply be that the criminalisation of homosexuality is principly [sic] concentrated in these regions? Apart from these countries and pockets of Eastern Europe, most of the world is on a liberalising trajectory, and throughout most of the West, gay equality has been essentially achieved.
Is it not also ironic that these Left-wing useful idiots don’t seem to mind encouraging ‘paternalistic’ pressure being applied on Israel, or Middle Eastern countries perceived to be US-allies, like Saudi Arabia? Then ‘paternalism’ is just fine. Have you ever heard anyone on the Left, or a Liberal, complaining about international pressure on South Africa to end its racial policies in the 1980s? No. But apparently putting pressure on an African or Middle Eastern country to not arrest, imprison and execute gay people is a Right-wing project to driven by racism.
This reaction is not surprising. The Left has traditionally cried ‘racism’ when gay people attempt to assert their rights against a background of violent homophobia committed by black or Muslim people, even though the victims are almost entirely gay-black and gay-Muslim people. Who can forget the counter attack against Peter Tatchell by former London Mayor Ken Livingstone when Tatchell criticised for his decision to embrace Islamist cleric Yusuf al-Qaradawi, or the op-eds in the press when gay groups opposed murderously violent lyrics by Jamaican singers like Buju Banton, all insinuating a racist motive?
But this is next-level madness: opposing an initiative aimed at ending the criminalisation, imprisonment and execution of gay people sponsored by the Office of the President of the United States, simply because that president is Donald Trump, and the countries in the spotlight are the Idiot Left’s imaginary allies against “Imperialism”, is a shameful new low.
We’re used to “next-level madness” now, as we see the Authoritarian Left excuse terrorism if it’s against Israel, excuse homophobia if it’s practiced by Muslims, and excuse misogyny and anti-Semitism if it’s practiced by the Nation of Islam. Yes, there are clashes among levels in the hierarchy of oppression, but what’s right in these cases is clear.
Such is the polarization of America, and now the mutual hatred of Right and Left has gotten to the point where neither side can recognize anything decent about the other. Now I bow to nobody in detesting Trump and all he stands for, but it looks like someone in his administration is on the right side of morality—and history. And yes, the Right’s hatred of the Left is just as strong, or maybe even stronger. But if we don’t recognize that some people on the other side can ever stand for simple human decency, how will we ever have any bipartisanship in our government?