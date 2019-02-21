Froghoppers jump by digging into plants with metal-containing spines on their legs

Froghoppers are “true bugs”—in the order Hemiptera and placed in the suborder Auchenorrhyncha. They’re also known as “spittlebugs” because the nymphs reside in a mass of foamed-up excretion (incorporating plant sap) which looks like spittle (see below). This foamy mass clearly protects the young insects.

First, the adult, which is what we’re concerned with here:

This profile shows you why they’re called “froghoppers”. Aren’t they cute?

This is why they’re known as spittlebugs:

I’ll try to be brief here, for the contents of a new paper about these creatures, which appears in Proc. Nat. Acad. Sci. USA (click on screenshot below) can be conveyed briefly. But do go to the website as you can see movies of these things jumping; I’ve given links to the movie. The paper is free with the legal Unpaywall app, the pdf is here, and the full reference is at bottom.

This study used the species Philaenus spumarius, and the question was how these bugs hop off of smooth plants.

There are several ways insects and other creatures adhere to smooth plant surfaces. Some use adhesive pads like the familiar gecko, others have rough “heel” pads that produce friction against the plant, and still others, like this one, have strong spines on their feet.

As the authors show in the case of P. spumarius, its spines are also the mechanism that it uses to jump (after all, they’re called “hoppers”). And they can jump fast, attaining a velocity of close to 5 meters per second incurring forces of 550 g (!). That mean they must get a firm grip on the substrate. They do this by pressing strong claws on their rear jumping legs into the plant surface, leaving dents in the plant.

The first two bits of the figure below show the tough spines on the first and second tarsal segment of the hind legs, spines that are hardened at the tips. The third photo shows that these tips contain zinc, which makes them extra hard (it’s possible using X-ray scanning to detect specific elements in a sample). “D” shows a close-up of the spines, and “E” shows that some of these spines are damaged, almost certainly when the insect jumps on plant surfaces. (“Distal” means towards the end of the leg: away from the body.)

Goetzke et al. first determined that froghoppers can’t take off properly from glass, as they slip, slide, and fall all over (see the movie here), but they can leap successfully from a surface of somewhat softer epoxy on a slide or from ivy plants (see a leap from epoxy here). They hypothesized that this was because the hind-leg spines couldn’t get a purchase on the glass (they even determined that the hardness of the spines was sufficient to deform or pierce the epoxy or the plant, but not the glass). They then conducted high-speed video filming of froghopper leaps, which were of sufficiently high resolution to see those spines digging into the surfaces.

Finally, they photographed the position of the hind legs right before a jump, and showed that not only was the leaf damaged by the jump, but the damage (as revealed by a dye) was right at the position of the first and second tarsal segment, where the spines are. (See a deformation of epoxy in this video.) Finally, there’s a video of a magnificent leap from an ivy leaf (notice how the jump involves a somersault).

Below is time-lapse series of a leaping froghopper, the methylene blue stain showing plant damage, and holes in the plant surface where the tarsi of the rear legs resided:

Leaping! Notice the rear legs digging into the plant surface as it jumps:

Methylene blue stain right where the rear legs resided on this very jump. (Ta2 and Ta1 were where the second and first tarsal segments were placed.)

And damage to the leaf:

Finally, the authors note that a related group of leafhoppers don’t have these spines, but jump using “several soft pad-like structures on their hind tarsi” that produce high friction during a jump. This means that at least one of these structures—spines or pads—evolved independently.

Why don’t all the leafhoppers use the same morphology when jumping? The authors speculate that the “spine” species have shorter legs than the “pad” species but accelerate nearly three times as rapidly, which would produce considerable wear and damage to pads. That, of course, raises the question of why the “spine” species didn’t evolve longer legs. But there are tradeoffs, evolutionary history, and so on.

The upshot: The authors found a unique method of insect jumping, which may be fairly widespread since only this one species has been examined in such detail. They speculate that this discovery may “provide biological inspiration for robotic grippers”, and perhaps that’s true, but remains to be seen. I was particularly impressed, however, by the sequestration of zinc in the spine tips, which implies a sophisticated evolutionary and metabolic pathway for hardening the spine tips.

Goetzke, H. H., J. G. Pattrick, and W. Federle. 2019. Froghoppers jump from smooth plant surfaces by piercing them with sharp spines. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences 116:3012-3017.