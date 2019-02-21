Can you read difficult German handwriting?

by Greg Mayer

WEIT readers are a fairly polyglot bunch, and so I’m calling upon readers to help with a problem. It involves difficult German handwriting—difficult in the sense that the writer was writing in pencil over an irregularly curved and hard surface. The writing is on the outside of the mandible of a Red Deer (Cervus elaphus), one of the two native species of British deer, which is also widespread on the Continent, including in Germany and other German-speaking areas.

And now with flash (click to enlarge this and the first photo).

The lower line of writing is, by the interpretation of a more German competent colleague and myself, “Alter 6-7 Jahre.” So it’s a male (we already knew this from the antlers on the associated skull), aged 6-7 years (deer can be aged by the condition of their teeth). But what does the top line, of apparently two words, say? This is what I’m asking readers for help on. There’s clearly an “i”, and I think a “ch” in the second word. My colleague is not fluent in German, and I studied German for a single semester.

The skull and mandible were present in the teaching collection when I arrived in 1992. The skull has two short, unbranched antlers, and I long thought of it as of interest mostly for this feature, thinking it to be a White-tailed Deer (Odocoileus virginianus), a very common species in Wisconsin and throughout eastern North America. But last year, another colleague, who is a deer hunter, remarked that it was not a white-tail. It was then that I noticed that the writing was in German, and, identifying it by the teeth (instead of assuming it must be a local deer, and hence a white tail), I determined it was Cervus elaphus. This species, under the vernacular name Wapiti, also occurs in North America, but the German writing makes me think this must be the European form. Our teaching collection is mostly of local or at least Wisconsin species, but we do have a warthog (no idea how we got it!), so a German deer doesn’t seem beyond the pale of plausibility.

So, any help greatly appreciated!