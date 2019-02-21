Can you read difficult German handwriting?

by Greg Mayer
WEIT readers are a fairly polyglot bunch, and so I’m calling upon readers to help with a problem. It involves difficult German handwriting—difficult in the sense that the writer was writing in pencil over an irregularly curved and hard surface. The writing is on the outside of the mandible of a Red Deer (Cervus elaphus), one of the two native species of British deer, which is also widespread on the Continent, including in Germany and other German-speaking areas.
And now with flash (click to enlarge this and the first photo).
The lower line of writing is, by the interpretation of a more German competent colleague and myself, “Alter 6-7 Jahre.” So it’s a male (we already knew this from the antlers on the associated skull), aged 6-7 years (deer can be aged by the condition of their teeth). But what does the top line, of apparently two words, say? This is what I’m asking readers for help on. There’s clearly an “i”, and I think a “ch” in the second word. My colleague is not fluent in German, and I studied German for a single semester.
The skull and mandible were present in the teaching collection when I arrived in 1992. The skull has two short, unbranched antlers, and I long thought of it as of interest mostly for this feature, thinking it to be a White-tailed Deer (Odocoileus virginianus), a very common species in Wisconsin and throughout eastern North America. But last year, another colleague, who is a deer hunter, remarked that it was not a white-tail. It was then that I noticed that the writing was in German, and, identifying it by the teeth (instead of assuming it must be a local deer, and hence a white tail), I determined it was Cervus elaphus. This species, under the vernacular name Wapiti, also occurs in North America, but the German writing makes me think this must be the European form. Our teaching collection is mostly of local or at least Wisconsin species, but we do have a warthog (no idea how we got it!), so a German deer doesn’t seem beyond the pale of plausibility.
So, any help greatly appreciated!
A partial suggestion: the second word is HIRSCH, which means deer
I don’t know German but Google Translate tells me that the German for red deer is “rotwild”. So perhaps it is some other kind of “hirsch” in the inscription.
Rotwild is a more general term, more likely to be used by hunters.
I was concerned that might be the case but I reversed the translation and “rotwild” translated to “red deer”. Also, “rot” in “rotwild” means “red”, doesn’t it?
“hirsch” makes total sense, and fits the text well. The first letter of the second word, under greater magnification, does have a higher ascender than I first thought, and could be an “h”.
I’ve seen Red Deer as both Rotwild and Rothirsch on German websites.
Thanks to Aldo and all, and keep making suggestions!
GCM
The Cervus elaphus or (European) red deer is closely related to the North American Wapiti Elaphus Canadensis. I’m in no position to classify the jaw though.
And I’m not positive about the inscription either.
[I just hope that in the oncoming discussion we can avoid ‘elk’, a confusing name, since in Europe that is a moose.]
The last word in the firsat line is probably Hirsch, meaning (male) deer.
The first word(s)…
Red deer auf Deutsch is Rotwild. I can’t tell if that’s the first word. But I don’t think it’s proper to say “Rotwild Hirsch”…it’s redundant.
… Hirsch
Alter … 7 Jahre
Deer
Age 7 years
I posted this already, but I think I forgot to fill out the form.
Red deer is “Rotwild” in German. I can’t tell if that’s the first word, but Rotwild Hirsch is redundant so that’s probably not correct.
WordPress is making me crazy.
I would agree with the “Alter 6-7 Jahren” description. Anything else is totally unreadable.
Keine Ahnung
Maybe Kiefer which means jaw in German.
The modifier of Hirsch should be Rot (for red) but too many letters. We have a German graduate student but she wasn’t at her desk just now.
Fairly certain that it’s
Hirsch
Alter 6-7 Jahre
perhaps “Pr. (Prinz) Alfred Hirsch”
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prinz-Alfred-Hirsch
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Visayan_spotted_deer
or less likely
“Davids Hirsch” (with an s missing)
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Davidshirsch
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/P%C3%A8re_David%27s_deer
It’s definitely “6-7 Jahre”, but the rest is not so clear.
I’m not 100% sure it’s “Hirsch”, but can’t think what else it could be.
Here is wikipedia’s German list of Hirsch types–
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hirsche#%C3%9Cberblick_%C3%BCber_die_Gattungen_und_Arten_der_Hirsche
Going though all the comments my best guess for the first line would be Rotwild Hirsch.
Cervus elaphus is variously referred to as “Rothirsch, Edelhirsch, Rotwild, Edelwild” but neither fits. It could be a subspecies, possibly. The “Jarkand Hirsch” might fit for the first line (no warranty). I agree with the above, that “Alter 6-7 Jahre” is the second line.
I am sure it is
Rotwild Hirsch
Alter 6-7 Jahre.
A big period behind Jahre.
My grandmother wrote like this
Here is a pic of the first grouping on the first line – the two original pics now in one – one above the other:
The picture click expands
The very first character looks like it is lower case with a lopping tail as we see in joined up writing with a
g j p q y or z
loppinglooping tail
ow about “Irland” as an indication of the provenance of the speciment?
Here is German cursive writing
The first letter looks most like a lower case j
nhttps://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/0/06/Deutsche_normalschrift_ab_01091941.jpg