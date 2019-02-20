Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Wednesday, February 20, 2019, and National Muffin Day. I haven’t had a muffin in a long time, and, truth be told, the ones I like best are unsweet corn muffins and blueberry muffins that aren’t the size of soccer balls and have real lowbush blueberries in them. Like bagels, muffins have been getting inordinately large while being gustatorially degraded for some years. It’s also World Day of Social Justice, so put that pink color in your hair and go punch a Nazi.

On February 20, 1792, the U.S Post Office was established by President George Washington, but some letters still haven’t made it to Chicago. On this day in 1816, Rossini’s opera buffa “The Barber of Seville” premiered at the Teatro Argentina in Rome. In 1872, the Metropolitan Museum of Art opened in New York City, and in 1877 another work premiered, this time at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow: Tchaikovsky’s ballet “Swan Lake.”

On February 20, 1935, according to Wikipedia, “Caroline Mikkelsen [became] the first woman to set foot in Antarctica.” Checking into this, it now appears she actually landed not on the continent, but on an island a few miles offshore. The first accepted claim for a woman landing on the continent proper is held by Ingred Christensen, a Norwegian explorer who stepped on Antarctica on January 30, 1937.

On this day in 1942, Naval aviator Lieutenant Edward “Butch” O’Hare became America’s first flying ace in World War II (an “ace” is someone who shoots down at least five enemy planes). He also became the first person in the Navy to win the Medal of Honor in that war: he attacked nine bombers without support. He was lost in combat in November of next year. Chicago’s O’Hare Airport is named in his honor, though, if you fly here, you’ll see that the abbreviation for O’Hare is ORD, which is its old name—Orchard Depot Field.

Here’s O’Hare in his Grumman F4F aircraft; note the Felix the Cat insignia of his squadron: Flying Squadron 3. The insignia is below the photograph. A cat with a bomb!

On this day in 1943, the first painting of Norman Rockwell’s Four Freedoms were published in the Saturday Evening Post; they depicted the freedoms outlined by President Franklin Roosevelt in his 1941 State of the Union address. This is that first painting, “Freedom of Speech,” photographed on October 25, 2012 while some of us were at to the “Moving Naturalism Forward” meeting in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. That’s where the Rockwell Museum is located, and where Rockwell lived. A free speaker poses next to Rockwell’s painting:

On this day in 1962, John Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth, making three orbits in about five hours in the Friendship 7 capsule.

Notables born on this day include Ludwig Boltzmann (1844), René Dubos and Louis Kahn (both 1901), Ansel Adams (1902), Robert Altman (1925), Roy Cohn and Sidney Poitier (both 1927), Bobby Unser (1934), Roger Penske (1937), Mitch McConnell (1942), Walter Becker (1950), Patty Hearst (1954), Cindy Crawford (1966), Kurt Cobain (1967), Trevor Noah (1984), and Rihanna (1988).

Those who died on this February 20 include Frederick Douglass (1895), Robert Peary (1920), Percy Grainger (1961), Chester Nimitz (1966), Gene Siskel (1999), Hunter S. Thompson (2005), and Alexander Haig (2010).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is pondering the heart of the matter, an inside joke between Malgorzata and Andrzej:

A: Did you ponder the heart of the matter? Hili: I’m still doing it.

In Polish:

Ja: Czy zastanawiałaś się nad istotą rzeczy?

Hili: Nadal się nad nią zastanawiam.

Oy! This tweet, sent by reader Barry, has gained some traction. Still, I think the Divine Sarah could have used more nuanced and humorous language.

No point in explaining how mind blowingly stupid this tweet is so I’m just gonna go with FUCK YOU, and also add that you are a smelly penis hole with balls that touch water. Eat shit, you greedy twat. https://t.co/cqUQtHWtlW — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 12, 2019

A tweet from Heather Hastie. I’m not so sure this bird is as smart as the caption implies. It fails several times!

Who are you calling bird brain? pic.twitter.com/8hxMwyz78s — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) February 17, 2019

From reader Barry. What kind of Umwelt do these cats have? (See post later today.)

I often wonder what their thought process is before they do these kind of things. 😂 Cats are interesting creatures. pic.twitter.com/aYlkkBmEJb — Molly (@MsMollyRachael) February 18, 2019

Tweets from Grania. Would you know what this was if it wasn’t labeled? And why does it look like this?

The inside of the mouth of a Leatherback Turtle pic.twitter.com/RNx6YuORKd — Physics & Astronomy Zone (@ZonePhysics) February 18, 2019

I’m still not convinced that the “Scottish wildcat” is a real wild Felis silvestris rather than domestic tabbies that have gone feral (the tabby pattern is quickly selected for in the wild):

What's the latest on the future of the #ScottishWildcat? At #MSSC19 in #Glasgow on 30.03.2019 we'll be hearing from not 1 but 4 experts. Have you booked your place yet? Read full prog here https://t.co/L4fAZq7sYL. (c) Harry Martin @JMacpVWT @saveourwildcat @NtlMuseumsScot pic.twitter.com/wxTFLmIVik — Mammal Society (@Mammal_Society) February 19, 2019

Maajid Nawaz, a victim of an assault apparently motivated by racism, thanks the people who helped him. Read all the bits:

A big thank you for all the love ❤️ 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/EyDmoooQ5a — Maajid – (Mājid) [maːʤɪd] ماجد (@MaajidNawaz) February 19, 2019

Well her birthday was two days ago but who cares?

Happy birthday to Irma Thomas, born on this day in 1941 in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Here she is performing "Anyone Who Knows What Love Is Will Understand" in 1964. pic.twitter.com/mUSf0qnQtj — Dust-to-Digital (@dusttodigital) February 18, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. The more I learn about swans, the more I think they’re odious waterfowl, comparable to Canada geese.

A ballet of swans….. pffft… nonsense. They’re horrible. pic.twitter.com/5F7gVwmzZ6 — Jason Ward (@JasonWardNY) February 19, 2019

This is TRUE! But I did look up the undergraduate senior honors thesis of my advisor Dick Lewontin, which still reposes in the MCZ library at Harvard. It was called “The Story of Butter”. I am not making this up.

My PhD advisor told me to put a ten dollar bill between the pages of my thesis in the university library. "So I can check to see if anyone read it?", I asked. "No, of course no one will read it," he replied, "but when you come back into town you'll always have money for lunch." https://t.co/4b7nj1Q27z — Carl T. Bergstrom (@CT_Bergstrom) February 19, 2019

If you think about this, or know the story of how the RAF used battle experience to reinforce planes, you’ll understand the test in the tweet:

anti-vaxxers arguing that their grandparents never got vaccinated and survived just fine: pic.twitter.com/ckjwBMj2DF — Seva (@SevaUT) February 19, 2019

This is almost too much information. But why can’t they put the hat on a dummy?

TRUE FACT OF THE DAY: When falcon breeders want to breed falcons, they wear special falcon sex hats. The hat encourages the falcon to shag the breeder's head and collects the falcon sperm, which can then be artificially inseminated. I'll say that again: FALCON SEX HATS. pic.twitter.com/tKy0FXP9Mk — RedScharlach (@redfacts) February 19, 2019