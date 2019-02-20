Spot the fisherman!

Reader Michael alerted me to this diagram from Futility Closet. He added that it took him fully ten minutes to find the man fishing with the rod and line? Can you spot him? Answer at 1 pm Chicago time.

The backstory:

From the Royal Society of Chemistry’s Chemistry World blog: In 1955, when impish graduate student A.T. Wilson published a paper with his humorless but brilliant supervisor, Melvin Calvin, Wilson made a wager with a department secretary that he could sneak a picture of a man fishing into one of the paper’s diagrams. He won the wager — can you find the fisherman?

I’d call this medium hard.