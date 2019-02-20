Spot the fisherman!

Reader Michael alerted me to this diagram from Futility Closet. He added that it took him fully ten minutes to find the man fishing with the rod and line? Can you spot him? Answer at 1 pm Chicago time.

The backstory:

From the Royal Society of Chemistry’s Chemistry World blog: In 1955, when impish graduate student A.T. Wilson published a paper with his humorless but brilliant supervisor, Melvin Calvin, Wilson made a wager with a department secretary that he could sneak a picture of a man fishing into one of the paper’s diagrams. He won the wager — can you find the fisherman?

I’d call this medium hard.

28 Comments

  1. Monika
    Posted February 20, 2019 at 10:05 am | Permalink

    LOL That was fun!

    Yeah it took me a while to find him, but he is there!

    Reply
  3. Paulus Beemster
    Posted February 20, 2019 at 10:08 am | Permalink

    It took me 3 seconds! I’m good!

    Reply
  4. GBJames
    Posted February 20, 2019 at 10:10 am | Permalink

    I’d call this one easy since I saw the little fellow right away.

    Reply
  5. Randy Bessinger
    Posted February 20, 2019 at 10:12 am | Permalink

    Found it!

    Reply
  6. darwinwins
    Posted February 20, 2019 at 10:19 am | Permalink

    Easy peasy.

    Reply
  7. Jim batterson
    Posted February 20, 2019 at 10:21 am | Permalink

    Just northeast of flowmeter in ten seconds. But expanded the figure to full screen. Really cute. I love the idea!

    Reply
  8. merilee
    Posted February 20, 2019 at 10:42 am | Permalink

    Piece of cake🤓

    Reply
  9. joanfaiola
    Posted February 20, 2019 at 10:42 am | Permalink

    Found in three seconds.

    Reply
  10. Michael Fisher
    Posted February 20, 2019 at 10:45 am | Permalink

    Prof. You need to grab a PhD candidate slave from your dept. & work up a diagrammed Drosophila paper with hidden kitty line drawing.

    Reply
  11. Steven C. Davis
    Posted February 20, 2019 at 10:46 am | Permalink

    Spotted within 10 seconds…but then, I’m a fisherman😃!

    Reply
  12. Liz
    Posted February 20, 2019 at 10:50 am | Permalink

    Found him.

    Reply
  13. Rick Bannister
    Posted February 20, 2019 at 10:59 am | Permalink

    Found it very quickly. There was only one place that had enough fluid to drop a line into and then the image of the fish could not be missed and the fisherman was at the other end of the line.

    Reply
  14. darrelle
    Posted February 20, 2019 at 11:18 am | Permalink

    Probably as much luck as anything but I found it in about 2 seconds. Funny story.

    Reply
  15. scruffycookie
    Posted February 20, 2019 at 11:34 am | Permalink

    I spotted it right away. He’s sitting on the left top side of the Flowmeter.

    Reply
  16. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted February 20, 2019 at 11:57 am | Permalink

    Got it. A good joke!

    Reply
  17. randallschenck
    Posted February 20, 2019 at 11:58 am | Permalink

    Very nice…

    Reply
  18. freiner
    Posted February 20, 2019 at 12:09 pm | Permalink

    It took me two hours of uninterrupted concentration. Finally I just constructed the apparatus itself from the diagram, took a close look at what I had and there he was. Now back to work.

    Reply
  19. Frank Bath
    Posted February 20, 2019 at 12:49 pm | Permalink

    I looked for water to make it easier.

    Reply
  20. neilmdunn
    Posted February 20, 2019 at 12:58 pm | Permalink

    I lucked out and found fisherman in less than 10 seconds and now can’t see anything else–a Curse.

    Reply
  21. Ant 🐜 (@antallan) 🇬🇧🇪🇺
    Posted February 20, 2019 at 1:00 pm | Permalink

    A few seconds …

    I was initially looking for him in the shapes of the apparatus, rather than simply sitting there!

    /@

    Reply

Post a Comment

