Readers’ wildlife photos (and video)

Be sure to think of this site (and the readers!) when you have some good wildlife photos to send. I have a decent backlog, but, you know, posting once every day exhausts that pretty quickly.

We have mixed media today, starting with the photos of Stephen Barnard in Idaho. There are DUCKS! Everyone’s comments are indented:

Mink [Neovison vison] in a snowstorm this morning, just before sunrise. I’ve been seeing this individual hunting along the creek in the early morning, while I’m exercising on a stationary bike. It’s always a close call whether to interrupt my workout to grab a camera and chance a photo in very marginal conditions.

Hooded merganser (Lophodytes cucullatus) in a light snow this morning [Feb. 17]. I watched him diving in the creek for several minutes. No idea what he was catching. I was trying to photograph some miserable looking snow-covered Canada geese when he swam by, very active, diving repeatedly.

Here are a couple of different poses. He’s very expressive with his crest.

Downy woodpecker (Picoides pubescens). Funny thing—I thought I was photographing a chickadee until I saw it in the viewfinder. 🙂

And an astronomy video sent by reader Rick Longworth at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday:

Last night I saw the “Full Snow Supermoon” that is said to be the largest full moon of 2019. I saw it through swaying branches and thin clouds but decided to film it anyway. Around 1:00 a.m. it will be the closest to Earth, the brightest, and the larges, it will get for all of 2019. It will appear 14% larger than a typical full moon and 30% brighter.