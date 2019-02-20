Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Perdition

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “save,” came with the email admonition, “So, you’d better pick the god who threatens you with the worst hell if you don’t pick him!” It’s a form of Pascal’s wager, I suppose.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on February 20, 2019 at 9:15 am and filed under Jesus and Mo. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

Post a Comment

%d bloggers like this: