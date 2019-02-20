Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Perdition

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “save,” came with the email admonition, “So, you’d better pick the god who threatens you with the worst hell if you don’t pick him!” It’s a form of Pascal’s wager, I suppose.
