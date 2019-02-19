Website housekeeping

I’ve had a number of posts from people who post as “anonymous,” presumably because they haven’t filled in their names (and often not an email address, either, though that never appears to other commenters). This may be a WordPress problem, but I think that it’s simply because people post hastily or expect autofill to fill in their information when it doesn’t.
Sadly, the autofill feature seems to have gone kaput for many people, and I cannot get WordPress to fix it. I think you can fix it by registering for a WordPress account on WordPress.com (you don’t need to have a website to do that), but I’ve heard that some people don’t want to do that.
For the time being, I am going to stop posting comments that are “anonymous”, and ask you to fill in your name or whatever pseudonym you want. The reason, of course, is that an identity, real or not, should be attached to every comment so that readers and I can follow a single person’s comments. If you use “Anonymous” (which automatically appears if you don’t put in a name), readers and I can’t tell one Anonymous from another.
So please, even if it’s a bit onerous, fill in your name and an email address for every comment you make if it’s not autofilled. This really shouldn’t take much time.
If tech-savvy readers want to give hints or the like, be my guest.
Regarding the “WordPress account” proposed solution… I don’t think this will help much, at least it hasn’t for me. I’ve had this kind of account for years now but sometimes I just get “forgotten” by WP. There seems to be no particular pattern to it. I might go for months with no trouble at all only to be confronted with repeated demands that I log in after having been forgotten. I’ve no idea what causes this but suspect that sunspots or perhaps witchcraft may be involved.
Now that you mention it, I do recall having that happen to me too, once in a great while. But that seems also true for other web sites.
I wonder if other WP sites are experiencing a similar problem?
The problem, at least for me, with WordPress is that I have to go there and log in each time I open the browser for it to remember who I am when I come here. As soon as I close the browser it seems to forget me. So it doesn’t really save any time over just trying to remember my name when I get here 🙂
For me, it automatically logs me in the moment I go onto the WEIT page. This works both in Firefox and Safari. I am not computer savvy enough to know why, but i can see how that would be a negative.
I have a WP account and have had no trouble staying logged in. I think there have been situations where I have been logged out but they are rare and it is easy to log back in, especially if you use a browser that keeps track of logins and passwords.
However, a word to the wise. Don’t reuse passwords! Every website has some vulnerability to being hacked, regardless of how good they say their security is. If they get hacked and your password stolen, you don’t want the hackers to have the keys to your entire realm. A WordPress account is a good example. Unless you have a website under WP, having your WP password hacked should be no big deal. WP remedies their security issue and you give it a new password.
Keeping track of passwords is a real pain. I have 142 of them! I keep them in an Excel spreadsheet that is protected by a single password that is relatively easy for me to remember but hard for anyone else to guess. I’m sure there are other ways to do this that will work.
I use Apple’s password manager for this. I have no idea what most of my passwords are because they are long and obscure auto-generated strings.
The auto-generated obscure passwords are the ultimate in unguessability but a pain when you have to re-type a password, which is often enough unfortunately. I use my own scheme involving words that have no special meaning to me (ie, not my pet names, etc.) and special characters ($, #, digits). Not as secure but secure enough (I hope).
The password manager takes care of it. I never type a password in anymore. On the rare occasions when I need it, I can go do a copy/paste.
IOW, it is kind of like what you do except easier and more secure.
Yes, I also copy/paste but some sites and apps disable copy and/or paste. Also, there are many things which do not support copy/paste like TVs, set-top boxes, etc. Speaking of copy/paste, I recommend an app called Pushbullet (pushbullet.com) which allows me to easily copy/paste between my Android phone and Windows desktop, and Chrome. It also supports other kinds of devices and browsers too. Operating systems are starting to supply this kind of functionality also but a platform-neutral solution like PB covers more bases without favoring a particular OS.
I’m blissfully free of daily contact with Windows and Android. 😉
Me neither. I have no ideas what most of my passwords are. I either use the Apple password generator in my keychain or I use 1Password.
Paul:
Plus you use a WordPress integrated GRAVATAR – which helps I think.
Yes, you’re right.
The delete cookies post from a couple days ago didn’t work, but today, the autofill is working for me. Go figure.
Did not work for me either.
Started working.
Then stopped.
Yup…I just posted a RWP comment and the autofill didn’t work. Came back here and with this comment it didn’t work either. Oh well, I have a short name and my email autofills once I type the first letter.
I always get a WordPress Login prompt before a comment will be accepted. The same anonymous phenomenon is happening over at the Sensuous Curmudgeon, also a WP site.
I have used a GRAVATAR for a few years & I’m convinced it’s saved me from these hassles. This is a GRAVATAR explained [A Globally Recognized Avatar] – it is integrated into WordPress & you will need a WordPress.com [not .org] account first.
HOW TO SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT/GRAVATAR
NOTES:
I tested getting a WordPress.com account yesterday in a new browser with a new email address [because I already have an account].
I managed to open a 2nd new WordPress.com account without getting stuck with a WordPress site. When I got to the page asking what sort of site I wanted I just went back a page & I had an account. You’ll get an email asking for confirmation as per usual. I couldn’t see a place in the signup process that explicitly permitted me to get an account without a site, hence the above ‘hack’, but that could be me not seeing it!
Gravitar doesn’t protect me from the failures. (I’ve had it as long as I’ve had my WP account… got them at the same time.)
Ok, thanks. That is on a Mac with Safari?
Yes.