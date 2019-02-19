This is the second set of photos taken by reader Joe Dickinson on a recent trip to the Merced National Wildlife Refuge in California’s Central Valley (his first set is here). Joe’s captions are indented.

Several shots of snow geese (Chen caerulescens) and Ross’s geese (Chen rossii) both in flight and down on the water, often standing in shallow water. They seem always to occur in mixed flocks, at least in winter in central California. I think I finally have learned to distinguish them if they’re given a good look. Like the cranes (previous post) they “commute” in and out of the refuge but on a reverse schedule (out in the evening in in the morning).