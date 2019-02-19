Horsemeat humor

So I got an email from reader Merilee (via one “Ron”) which said the following:
In the UK, some supermarkets have admitted that there is horse meat in their home cooked burgers. Even places like Burger King have had to admit that there are “small amounts” of horse meat in their burgers. Tesco is a big supermarket chain in the UK. Within hours of the news that Tesco’s ‘all beef hamburgers’ contained 30% horse meat, these quips hit the Internet:
I’m so hungry, I could eat a horse….. I guess Tesco just listened!
Anyone want a burger from Tesco? Yay or neigh?
Not entirely sure how Tesco are going to get over this hurdle.
Had some burgers from Tesco for supper last night …I still have a bit between my teeth.
A woman has been taken into hospital after eating horse meat burgers from Tesco. Her condition is listed as stable.
Tesco are now testing all their vegetarian burgers for traces of unicorn.
I’ve just checked the Tesco burgers in my freezer … “AND THEY’RE OFF!”
Tesco is now forced to deny the presence of zebra in burgers, as shoppers confuse barcodes for serving suggestions.
I said to the missus, “These Tesco burgers give me the trots…”
“To beef or not to beef, that is equestrian”…..
I hear the smaller version of those Tesco burgers make great horse d’oeuvres.
Instead of choosing “rare, medium or well done, it’s now Win, Place or Show”.
These Tesco burger jokes are going on a bit…Talk about flogging a dead horse.
You have to admit that those statements are funny. But being skeptical, I was dubious about HorseGate. Checking the Internet, I found that there was indeed a “horsemeat scandal” in 2013: it’s even got its own Wikipedia page. It involved duplicity on the part of the meat producers, not the retailers.
Re the UK:
Of 27 beef burger products tested, 37% were positive for horse DNA, and 85% were positive for pig DNA. Of 31 beef meal products tested, 21 were positive for pig DNA but all were negative for horse DNA. 19 salami products were tested but were negative for all foreign DNA. Of the 37% of beef products tested positive for horse DNA, Tesco’s inexpensive Everyday Value Beef Burgers tested at 29.1%. All other reported brands had less than 0.3% horse DNA. These products originated from Liffey Meats and Silvercrest Foods in Ireland and Dalepak Hambleton food processing plant in the United Kingdom. Trace amounts of horse DNA were also found in raw ingredients imported from Spain and the Netherlands.
Laboratory DNA investigations were requested by the authorities into possible donkey meat adulteration of minced meat products labelled as 100% beef.[15] British company Primerdesign Ltd provided many of the tests to laboratories and companies wishing to test for contamination.
Full disclosure: I once tried horsemeat. It was a specialty of the Harvard Faculty Club, and one day the Boss, Dick Lewontin, took all his students there. Naturally I ordered the steak cheval, just to try it. As I recall, it was rather tough and dry, not nearly as good as a finely marbled ribeye. I understand it’s no longer on the Harvard menu.
Wouldn’t all this hamburger meat be a “raw ingredient”?
So, what’s wrong with horsemeat? That isn’t equally wrong with cow meat, for instance?
(I’m a very finicky eater and I will NOT eat any identifiable organ, I prefer not to know what goes into sausages, but as for bits of horse muscle vs bits of cow muscle I can’t see any big distinction. Other than, I suppose, a general feeling that one should know exactly what product one is buying.)
Belgians reputedly eat it. I suppose that says it all – too many Tesco broncoburgers and we’ll all turn into Belgians.
The only time I have been served horsemeat regularly was when I was working at BP’s oil refinery in Dunquerque in 1971. It was served for lunch once a week in the student engineers’ hostel where I was staying. The other guys called it ‘hippopotame’. It was damn’ tough.
I think there’s nothing wrong with eating horse meat, or dog or cat or human meat for that matter, but I am opposed to false advertising.
I am also opposed to horse meat ice cream, though. It exists and is crazy.
Are the burgers part of the mane course😀
I understand the need for truth in labeling, but why should a perfectly good horse carcass go to waste? Is it because we have some sentimental attachment to horses? If so, it’s a recent thing that the Roman armies, the Lewis and Clark expedition, and most likely the Donner Party didn’t share.
As it happens, just four days ago there was a news article that went out on the Communist Broadcasting Corporation outlining the results of a DNA barcoding test on 100 sausages to see what contamination, if any, there were from the meat as labelled.
Sheep, sheep everywhere, some bison and turkey. A couple chicken sausages, predominantly made of beef.
But, the silver lining was: “At least we didn’t find horse meat this time,” Hanner said, referencing a finding from two years ago. ” (That) has personal, religious or cultural implications.”
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/kitchener-waterloo/sausage-meat-label-study-2019-1.5020969
Look, the word hamburger itself is a dead giveaway that it’s actually pig meat. What’s the fuss? With pickle and special sauce you can’t tell the difference anyway.
Of course there is a high risk of false neighativ … positives.
One of my favorite restaurants in Tokyo has horse sashimi on the menu as an appetizer. The euphemism for it is “bainiku,” “plum blossom meat.” It does have a faint floral scent and, served with soy and grated ginger, is very nice. When I was a graduate student the local coop had horsemeat on sale occasionally. Much cheaper than beef. When it did, a group of us grad students would get together for a Sunday dinner featuring a horse roast.
It’s not the eating so much as the horrors of how they are killed, how they are transported to slaughter. I suppose it’s logical to eat horse if eating cows and pigs etc – tho it’s possible & laudable to eat none of those. The slaughter and transport rules, or lack of same, are scandalous. And horses are sensitive creatures who deserve, like all animals, humane care.
Logic and kindness are often in opposition.