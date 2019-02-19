Horsemeat humor

So I got an email from reader Merilee (via one “Ron”) which said the following:

In the UK, some supermarkets have admitted that there is horse meat in their home cooked burgers. Even places like Burger King have had to admit that there are “small amounts” of horse meat in their burgers. Tesco is a big supermarket chain in the UK. Within hours of the news that Tesco’s ‘all beef hamburgers’ contained 30% horse meat, these quips hit the Internet:

I’m so hungry, I could eat a horse….. I guess Tesco just listened!

Anyone want a burger from Tesco? Yay or neigh?

Not entirely sure how Tesco are going to get over this hurdle.

Had some burgers from Tesco for supper last night …I still have a bit between my teeth.

A woman has been taken into hospital after eating horse meat burgers from Tesco. Her condition is listed as stable.

Tesco are now testing all their vegetarian burgers for traces of unicorn.

I’ve just checked the Tesco burgers in my freezer … “AND THEY’RE OFF!”

Tesco is now forced to deny the presence of zebra in burgers, as shoppers confuse barcodes for serving suggestions.

I said to the missus, “These Tesco burgers give me the trots…”

“To beef or not to beef, that is equestrian”…..

I hear the smaller version of those Tesco burgers make great horse d’oeuvres.

Instead of choosing “rare, medium or well done, it’s now Win, Place or Show”.

These Tesco burger jokes are going on a bit…Talk about flogging a dead horse.