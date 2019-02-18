Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s Monday, February 18, 2019, and National “Drink Wine” Day. Again we have the scare quotes, as if we’re only supposed to pretend to drink wine. At any rate, I’ll have to eschew the vino as it’s a fasting day for me.

We have three inches or so of snow on the ground, but the weather report says it’s pretty much done—and there will be no more snow this week. Unfortunately, I left my car on the street and so may have some scraping and digging to do.

Article of the day, from today’s Guardian, and sent by reader Chris. Click on the screenshot to read it:

News is a bit thin on this day. On February 18, 1861, Jefferson Davis was inaugurated in Alabama as President of the Confederate States of America. Then, in 1885, Mark Twain first published Adventures of Huckleberry Finn in the U.S., which Ernest Hemingway characterized as the source of all modern American literature.

There are two aircraft firsts today. On this day in 1911, according to Wikipedia, “The first official flight with airmail takes place from Allahabad, United Provinces, British India (now India), when Henri Pequet, a 23-year-old pilot, delivers 6,500 letters to Naini, about 10 kilometres (6.2 mi) away.” Then, jumping ahead 29 years, it was on this day in 1930 that (again according to Wikipedia), “Elm Farm Ollie becomes the first cow to fly in a fixed-wing aircraft and also the first cow to be milked in an aircraft.”

WHAT? A flying cow? Wikipedia adds this:

Elm Farm Ollie was reported to have been an unusually productive Guernsey cow, requiring three milkings a day and producing 24 quarts of milk during the flight itself. Wisconsin native Elsworth W. Bunce milked her, becoming the first man to milk a cow mid-flight. Elm Farm Ollie’s milk was sealed into paper cartons which were parachuted to spectators below. Charles Lindbergh reportedly received a glass of the milk.

You can read more about Ollie (that’s a man’s name!) at SquareCowMovers.com, where there’s a photo of Ollie about to enter the plane:

Backing up a year, it was on this day in 1929 when a very important event took place: President Hoover signed the Migratory Bird Conservation Act of 1929. Sadly, though this got the protection of waterfowl underway, little money was appropriated for the effort. More was to come. Then, back in 1930, on the day that Ollie was milked in flight, Pluto was discovered by Clyde Tombaugh from looking at photographs. Yes, it’s a damn planet! On this day in 1943, the Nazis did two things: arrested members of the White Rose movement, who were executed, and Joseph Goebbels delivered the famous Sportpalast speech in which he called for “total war”. You can see it below. The “total war” ended a bit more than two years later, with Goebbels’s wife Magda poisoning their children and then Magda and Joseph committing suicide.

It was on this day in 1954 that the Church of Scientology was founded in Los Angeles (sadly, it’s still going), and in 1970 the Chicago Seven were found not guilty of conspiracy to cause riots at Chicago’s 1968 Democratic Convention. On this day in 1972, in the case of People v. Anderson, the California Supreme Court invalidated the state’s death penalty, with all condemned prisoners having their sentence changed to life imprisonment (this included Charles Manson). This lasted twenty years until executions began again.

Finally, it was nine years ago today that WikiLeaks published the first set of documents revealed by the soldier Chelsea Manning.

Notables born on this day include Isaac Casaubon (1559), Ernst Mach (1838), Louis Comfort Tiffany (1848), Nikos Kazantzakis (1883), Wendell Willkie (1892), Toni Morrison (1931), Yoko Ono (1933), Cybill Shepherd (1950), John Travolta (1954), Vanna White (1957), Matt Dillon (1964), and Molly Ringwald (1968).

Tiffany designed what I think are the world’s most beautiful stained glass windows. Here’s one from the Tiffany site:

Those who expired on February 18 include Fra Angelico (1455), Martin Luther (1546), Michelangelo (1564), J. Robert Oppenheimer (1967), Harry Caray (1998), Dale Earnhardt (2001), and Alain Robbe-Grillet (2008).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is crowding Andrzej out of his chair:

A: You are taking more space than I. Hili: Are you surprised?

In Polish:

Ja: Zajmujesz więcej miejsca niż ja.

Hili: Czy to cię dziwi?

A photo contributed by reader Merilee:

And a catty meme from Facebook:

A tweet from reader Barry, who says, “I’ve never seen a cat mesmerized like this before.” Indeed. And I may have posted this lovely video before, but it’s worth seeing again:

Interspecies love from Heather Hastie (via Ann German):

Orphaned kangaroo and wombat cuddle up together

(photo/ Rob Leeson)#HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/dcJaotsM6Q — 41 Strange (@41Strange) February 15, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. The first has a cleverly camouflaged spider in it, but Matthew says he can’t spot it. Neither can I!

Spiders of the genus Arachnura are commonly called scorpion-tailed spiders, or dragon-tailed spiders. They would line their orb web with debris and camouflage itself as part of the debris. pic.twitter.com/HqhcYx0pGg — Nicky Bay (@singaporemacro) February 17, 2019

And, well, live and learn. This is great:

Cryptodire #turtles are able to retract their necks thanks to a hinge in their spine! This hinge is located where the neck meets the shell, and it makes the neck into a "c" shape so that it can be pulled backwards into the shell. #osteology pic.twitter.com/ga1pJqbjvQ — Rebecca Hawkins (@RebeccasBones) February 17, 2019

Matthew wouldn’t retweet this (neither would I) because he wasn’t sure whether the monkey was trained. I’m sure it was: a wild primate simply couldn’t get on a tiny bicycle and ride it. And if the monkey is trained, it’s sad. . .

This is the sort of thing you film because no one would believe you otherwise. pic.twitter.com/uOtz3UpV8f — Mr. Drinks On Me (@Mr_DrinksOnMe) February 13, 2019

Now if you know the Beatles, you’re going to appreciate this a lot more than other folks. Did you have any idea? (And name the song!)

16 February 2010 – Blue Plaque is unveiled of Pablo Fanque (born William Darby 30 March 1810 in Norwich, England; died 4 May 1871 in Stockport, England) was an English equestrian performer and circus proprietor, the first non-white British circus owner in Britain….. pic.twitter.com/cSuOJgCkUh — OurHeritageTV (@ChairmanOhtv) February 16, 2019

Tweets from Grania. Like the squirrels, this cat wants its dinner, but it’ll have to be satisfied with cat t.v.:

I think Grumpy would like to go out and play 😸🐿❤️ pic.twitter.com/wHMxduh3Vi — Mr Lumpy & Friends (@LumpyandFriends) February 15, 2019

Check this out. Should we be scared?

We decided to put this text online, too: it's embedded halfway down the news story https://t.co/LmKLaJc7Or — alex hern (@alexhern) February 15, 2019

Okay, somebody find out if this is normal pangolin behavior:

your reminder that pangolins are bipedal (!!!?!!) and also that the earth is an absolute funky little petri dish pic.twitter.com/9pPCPAWv2n — Chappell Ellison ٩( ᐛ )و✎ (@ChappellTracker) February 14, 2019

Sound up on this one, of course.