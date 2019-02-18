Dawkins’s Darwin Day lecture for Humanists UK: “Taking Courage from Darwin to Fight the Hubris of Faith”

Reader Michael called my attention to Richard Dawkins’s Darwin Day Lecture to Humanists UK (HUK). Richard is introduced by Humanists UK President and evolutionary biologist Alice Roberts, who was the moderator when I gave this lecture a few years ago. Richard’s lecture was just posted today, and as I write there are only 194 views. I’ll watch it as I write, and give any thoughts I have.
I was glad to see that Richard limned evolution and religion in an antagonistic light, which is what I did when I talked. After all, this is a talk to humanists, so it’s not hubris to do that, much as accommodationists like to argue that people can have their Darwin and Jesus too.
Ten minutes in, I was surprised at how hard Richard went after theology and religion, and especially after Islam and its obsession with “religious control-freakery” such as breast feeding. The audience likes it, of course, as they’re all a bunch of nonbelievers, but I don’t yet see any connection between the criticisms of Islam and Darwin.
The connection came at about 14:15, when Richard contrasts the certainty of theology with the doubt that’s endemic to science. “We don’t know” is his mantra here, and we should use it more often. At 17:30, he suggests a humorous Gendankenexperiment of the kind he’s famous for: he imagines what science would look like if scientists acted like theologians, operating from faith and revelation instead of evidence. (Note the mention of “SJW State University.”)
A quote:
“It isn’t that theologians deliberately tell untruths: it’s as though they just don’t care about truth, aren’t interested in truth, and demote truth to negligible status compared with other considerations such as metaphorical, symbolic, and mythic significance—or simply what feels good.”
Later on, he explains why he’s proud to be a product of evolution—a product with a flexible brain that has vouchsafed to us our ability, unique among animals, to understand our origins—and many other things.
Richard also argues that “the atheistic world view has an unsung virtue of intellectual courage.” To explain that, he introduces the “deep problems” that science might not answer, but that theology can’t, either: these include the “deep problem of consciousness” and the question of “why are the laws of physics as they are?” This leads to his conclusion (40:28) that science (and atheism) help kick ourselves out of the emotional reaction that the “big questions” defy naturalistic explanation—that they defy the scientific assumption that the whole universe arose and evolved through mindless naturalistic processes. As he says,
“However improbable a naturalistic answer to the riddle of existence, a theistic alternative is even more so. But it needs a courageous leap of reason to accept the conclusion.”
He then returns to Darwin as a good fount of courage to seek naturalistic answers to the Big Problems. After all, it was Darwin who, abjuring supernatural explanations, tackled the long-standing problem of life using purely naturalistic methods—and solved it!
In the end, Richard’s lecture is his version of “Faith Versus Fact,” and though it’s independent of my own ideas, I was pleased to see that he’s banging the same drum about the intellectual vacuity of theology as contrasted to the productive wielding of “the empirical attitude” that underlies science.
This lecture is also paean to the virtues of atheism, which won’t please religionists, theologians, and faitheists. Yes, New Atheism makes a brief comeback in this lecture.
If you’re a nonbeliever, you’ll find the last three minutes heartening, bracing, and eloquent. In the last 13 words, he connects atheism with social justice, though that won’t placate the SJWs who are always throwing shade on Dawkins.
At the end, Alice presents Richard with a “Darwin Day medal.”
Glad to see Dawkins doing well, going further.
This may interest…
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-019-00515-0
Sub
“It isn’t that theologians deliberately tell untruths: it’s as though they just don’t care about truth, …”
I think this idea is also behind Trumpism. They prefer the “truth” that supports their gut feelings. Fox News, Trump, and religion are all one big middle finger presented to the truth.
Yes, what all three have in common is that they create an alternate reality that provides psychological solace to its adherents. There is a certain percentage of humanity (I don’t know the number, but it must be near 50% or higher) who don’t care about the truth. They have a worldview that includes in believing whatever helps them get through the day. For them, the cold realities of atheism will never be accepted. Religion relieves their pain; atheism can’t do that.
I.e., both groups are bullshitters in the sense of H. Frankfurt.
Good to see Alice in a pair of ropey old plimsolls – has taste in footwear that lass. She normally favours variations on Dr. Martens type boots. The absurd, crippling, high heel is dying out fortunately.
I agree that theology is nonsense and that the universe evolved through mindless naturalistic processes, but reality is still way too mysterious: there really is something immaterial and extremely powerful (just like a demiurge) that has been -and still is- creating the universe: it’s the laws of physics. Is this “demiurge” creating life in many other places in the universe? If the picture life->brains->a godlike AI is true, are the laws of physics creating a god?
Looks like the classical idea of God->demiurge->creation->present time, upside-down: demiurge->creation (the past and the present time)->god.
Theoretical physicist John Wheeler’s “Participatory Anthropic Principle”
Just neither “anthropic” nor “participatory”. 😊
Thanks for that video. Excellent presentation as only Richard Dawkins can do. The contrast between theology and reality is the best explanation of atheism.
Ah sweet mystery of life! We don’t have to let our imginations run away with us or overcome reason or invent a god to explain the unexplained. We should just love and respect the process that was set in motion and led to our existence: evolution. Evolution’s doctrine tells us all life had the same origin and is therefore interconnected by the process of evolution via DNA. If ever there was a “moral” doctrine to follow, it is the imperative of preserving the evolutionary process as well as the things it has already produced. True “spirituality”, i.e. a love for nature, arises from this understanding and love as well as providing a profound aesthetic and intellectual experience. Sadly,few atheists and agnostics have been curious enough, much less inspired, by these “miracles”. Perhaps we need a new paganism founded on evolutionar principles, with its central dogma being
the preservation of biodiversity, which is both the prerequisite and product of evolution.
Will there be free booze & no leaders? I can’t be doing with leaders. 🙂
+1
Ah! I hear Nelson Eddy and Jeanette McDonald singing in the distance.
Thank you for this lecture. Erudite, as always.
I am surrounded by religious people where I live – mostly christian. After years of communicating and observing them I postulate that there are many people who simply cannot get their heads around evolution. I wonder why?
I attended this excellent Darwin Day event. What I found both inspiring and encouraging was the fact that 2000 attendees filled the auditorium to absolute capacity for Dawkins talk and that a further very large waiting list of possible attendees were hopefully waiting to see if any space might become available for them. The event was in a pretty remote area in East London, a far from easy place to reach on any working evening. There is hope yet!!