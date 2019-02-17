Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, February 17, 2019, and we have 1-3 inches of snow predicted for Chicago today. It’s National Café au Lait Day, another blatant instance of cultural appropriation. It’s also the Catholic Feast Day of Saint Fintan of Clonenagh.
On this day in 1600, philosopher Giordano Bruno was burned alive in Rome for denying Catholic doctrines, including the virginity of Mary. It’s a good thing the Church no longer has such power. Exactly 201 years later, there was a tie in the U.S. Electoral College between Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr for President of the U.S. A vote in the House of Representatives resolved it, and you know how. On February 17, 1863, the International Committee for Relief to the Wounded, later known as the International Committee of the Red Cross, was founded in Geneva.
On this day in 1867, the first ship passed through the Suez Canal. In 1904, Puccini’s opera “Madame Butterfly” was premiered at La Scala in Milan. On February 17, 1949, Chaim Weizmann took up his job as Israel’s first President. In 1980, two Polish climbers, Krzysztof Wielicki and Leszek Cichy, made the first winter ascent of Mount Everest. Since then Polish climbers have specialized in winter climbs of “eight thousanders.” Finally, on this day in 1996, world chess champion Garry Kasparov beat the Deep Blue supercomputer, and went on to win the match. The next year, however, the computer defeated Kasparov in a match.
Here’s a video of Kasparov’s defeat in 1997, showing how the computer did the playing:
Notables born on this day include Banjo Paterson (1864), geneticist Ronald Fisher (1890), Duane Gish (1921), Chaim Potok (1929), Alan Bates and Barry Humphries (both 1934), Christina Pickles (1935), Gene Pitney (1940), Huey P. Newton (1942), Larry the Cable Guy and Michael Jordan (both 1963), and Paris Hilton (1981).
Those who packed it in on February 17 include Giordano Bruno (1600, see above), Molière (1673), Jan Swammerdam (1680), Heinrich Heine (1856), Geronimo (1909), Thelonious Monk and Lee Strasberg (both 1982), Randy Shilts (1994), and Billy Cowsill (2006, note that Wikipedia gives his date of death as February 18!).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili sees the demise of paper:
Hili: Paper clips do not have any future.A: But they have a rich past
Hili: Spinacze nie mają przyszłości.
Ja: Ale mają bogatą przeszłość.
Here’s a biologically informed and hilarious “meme” sent by reader Tom:
A tweet from reader Gethyn, who, with his partner Laurie, will become parents of two black kittens today. He asked me if this is real and all I could say is, “Well, it might be; we don’t know what the dolphins are experiencing.” Read the linked article:
Reader Nilou sent another tweet from the Tower of London’s Raven Master. I didn’t know that ravens had moustaches and beards.
Two tweets from Heather Hastie. Kakapos, New Zealand’s flightless parrots, are famous for “booming”, with males making loud noises to attract distant females. Sinbad was booming but didn’t want to be disturbed:
But then he got a treat: an almond. Oy, do I love these birds!
Tweets from Matthew. This finding is amazing, even more so than the recent discovery that falcons are more closely related to parrots than to hawks and eagles. Horseshoe crabs ARE arachnids: a sister group to one specific clade of spiders. As the paper below says:
In spite of uncertainty in the placement of some arachnid clades, all analyses show Xiphosura consistently nested within Arachnida as the sister group to Ricinulei (hooded tick spiders).
Is this normal in Ireland???
Another novel finding: sea snakes have light-sensing ability in their tails. Apparently this helps them hide their tails to avoid predators when lurking among the reefs. Read the linked blurb from Phys.org.
Tweets from Grania. This white cat can’t catch a break.
Is it any surprise that this cat lies atop a warm espresso machine?
I had no idea that rays did this. There are other hypotheses, of course, including parasite removal and communication.
I think you’ll find Madama Butterfly premiered in 1904, not 1804.
Oops, I’ll fix.
Jeez, those acrobatic rays are incredible. Specially those at the end of the clip doing somersaults.
cr
Agreed, absolutely amazing. Some real belly flops in there too – ouch!
You beat me to the belly flop ouches😬
That parrot is clearly imitating a Marmota monax.
On this day El Hajj Malk Shabazz America’s Independent Thinker was assassinated.
Nope, Malcolm X was murdered on 21st February – anniversary is next Thursday.
The problem of the tie for president in 1800 was fixed a few years later with the 12th amendment, which is useless today. The contest for most despicable vice president would be between Aaron Burr and Spiro Agnew.
No argument on AB & SA, but Mike Pence deserves some consideration as well.
Yes, he could certainly be entered but should probably wait until out of office. He may still become president for a short time which would put him in the contest for most despicable president.
Ol Dick “shoot ya in the face” Cheney deserves at least an honorable mention, and Dan “ Mr. Potatoe Head” Quayle still gets the golden dunce cap.
I know, there are many runner’s up. But Burr shot and killed Alexander Hamilton and while Burr was VP. Agnew carried on his corrupt New Jersey ways even in the White house with bag men bringing the money into his office. He gave up the job just in time before he would have been president, thanks to federal investigators.
Agnew may have had corrupt NJ ways, but he performed them in Maryland. IIRC, his 1967? election to MD governorship was somewhat lucky in that he ran against two Democrats who split what was usually a heavy Democrat majority. Despite all I’ve forgotten since then, I can still hear his election jingle that seemed to run incessantly on DC area TV news.
Thanks for correcting that for me…Maryland, not New Jersey. I believe it was Feds in Baltimore that uncovered his doings under the attorney general.
Ha! I was thinking about that jingle, too, before reading your comment.
There was a typical Bob Hope joke around that time, typical in that it had more than one punch line. Quoting from memory: “A terrible thing has happened. There’s been a fire in Spiro Agnew’s library–and both of his books were destroyed! And he hadn’t even finished coloring in one of them!”
Even more interesting to me, as I google around now, was a then unknown aspect to the small scale (by current standards) kick-back scheme, an attempt to obstruct the investigation by the US Attorney’s office. Sounds vaguely similar to current events.
https://www.npr.org/2019/01/09/683414660/rachel-maddow-draws-lessons-from-spiro-agnew-on-bad-behavior-by-people-in-office
It’s funny, I just watched Cosmos that had Bruno in it. They glossed over the specifics of what Bruno rejected, while still saying he objected to something about the faith.
Also playing chess today and wondered who went first in the game of the century, now I wonder “who” went first – Deep Blue or Kasparov? I’ll look for it…
Wikipedia has GotC :
“1. Nf3
A noncommittal move by Byrne. From here, the game can develop into a number of different openings.
“
Source : https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Game_of_the_Century_(chess)
Kasparov v Deep Blue
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deep_Blue_versus_Garry_Kasparov
1996 game:
1. e4 c5 2. c3
It is more common to play 2.Nf3, but Kasparov has deep experience with that line, so White’s opening book goes in a different direction. The IBM team determined the opening moves played by Deep Blue.
1997 game :
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deep_Blue_versus_Garry_Kasparov
Looks like Kasparov, Nf3
There’s more, of course. Interesting articles there…
I notice occasionally that my comment is awaiting moderation- does that mean my comments are getting me in trouble?
> 2 links in one post: automatically goes to moderation – an anti-spam measure.
1 or 2 links & it’ll post immediately.
I see – thank you.
If so, “clean-up needed on Isle 5” must be a dread announcement for Irish department-store clerks to hear.
✔️✔️
Weizmann was also a real scientist – a biochemist who developed a bacterial route to acetone that was of significance to the war effort.
I’m guessing they named the musical instrument after him.
Arcade Fire’s Song “Deep Blue” is about the 1996 match.
“video of Kasparov’s defeat”
The voice-over ends saying “…but the computer can’t think like humans do.” I wonder what he means by that. What IS thinking, anyway? Why aren’t computers capable of thinking? I suppose he’s just trying to be reassuring.
Having built the self-taught AlphaGo – the Go players nightmare – we are none the wiser re “thinking” & it can’t tell us why it plays a particular crazy, but brilliant [it turns out] move. We will be the thicko cousin ‘left behind’ monkey mechanics to such machines one day soon, but probably not for long after that unless they’re fond of pets.