Sunday: Hili dialogue

It's Sunday, February 17, 2019, and we have 1-3 inches of snow predicted for Chicago today. It's National Café au Lait Day, another blatant instance of cultural appropriation. It's also the Catholic Feast Day of Saint Fintan of Clonenagh.

On this day in 1600, philosopher Giordano Bruno was burned alive in Rome for denying Catholic doctrines, including the virginity of Mary. It’s a good thing the Church no longer has such power. Exactly 201 years later, there was a tie in the U.S. Electoral College between Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr for President of the U.S. A vote in the House of Representatives resolved it, and you know how. On February 17, 1863, the International Committee for Relief to the Wounded, later known as the International Committee of the Red Cross, was founded in Geneva.

On this day in 1867, the first ship passed through the Suez Canal. In 1904, Puccini’s opera “Madame Butterfly” was premiered at La Scala in Milan. On February 17, 1949, Chaim Weizmann took up his job as Israel’s first President. In 1980, two Polish climbers, Krzysztof Wielicki and Leszek Cichy, made the first winter ascent of Mount Everest. Since then Polish climbers have specialized in winter climbs of “eight thousanders.” Finally, on this day in 1996, world chess champion Garry Kasparov beat the Deep Blue supercomputer, and went on to win the match. The next year, however, the computer defeated Kasparov in a match.

Here’s a video of Kasparov’s defeat in 1997, showing how the computer did the playing:

Notables born on this day include Banjo Paterson (1864), geneticist Ronald Fisher (1890), Duane Gish (1921), Chaim Potok (1929), Alan Bates and Barry Humphries (both 1934), Christina Pickles (1935), Gene Pitney (1940), Huey P. Newton (1942), Larry the Cable Guy and Michael Jordan (both 1963), and Paris Hilton (1981).

Those who packed it in on February 17 include Giordano Bruno (1600, see above), Molière (1673), Jan Swammerdam (1680), Heinrich Heine (1856), Geronimo (1909), Thelonious Monk and Lee Strasberg (both 1982), Randy Shilts (1994), and Billy Cowsill (2006, note that Wikipedia gives his date of death as February 18!).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili sees the demise of paper:

Hili: Paper clips do not have any future. A: But they have a rich past

Here’s a biologically informed and hilarious “meme” sent by reader Tom:

A tweet from reader Gethyn, who, with his partner Laurie, will become parents of two black kittens today. He asked me if this is real and all I could say is, “Well, it might be; we don’t know what the dolphins are experiencing.” Read the linked article:

Pufferfish release a toxin when they puff out that is meant to impair the attacker. This doesn’t work on Dolphins in the same way. It gets them high. So they purposely inflate them and pass them around to their dolphin friends for fun. https://t.co/h1U59K9ksn pic.twitter.com/zd1uGQigJC — Daniel Holland (@DannyDutch) February 15, 2019

Reader Nilou sent another tweet from the Tower of London’s Raven Master. I didn’t know that ravens had moustaches and beards.

My my granny what a long beak you have. All the better to bite you with! pic.twitter.com/4KvHmkWaKH — Ravenmaster (@ravenmaster1) February 12, 2019

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. Kakapos, New Zealand’s flightless parrots, are famous for “booming”, with males making loud noises to attract distant females. Sinbad was booming but didn’t want to be disturbed:

Yesterday #kakapo Sinbad started booming at me, so I thought I'd take a video of it. He thought otherwise… #kakapo2019 #conservation #parrots pic.twitter.com/B0OIFt59He — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) February 15, 2019

But then he got a treat: an almond. Oy, do I love these birds!

Tweets from Matthew. This finding is amazing, even more so than the recent discovery that falcons are more closely related to parrots than to hawks and eagles. Horseshoe crabs ARE arachnids: a sister group to one specific clade of spiders. As the paper below says:

In spite of uncertainty in the placement of some arachnid clades, all analyses show Xiphosura consistently nested within Arachnida as the sister group to Ricinulei (hooded tick spiders).

#BREAKING: new phylogenetic research shows that horseshoe crabs aren't a sister group to arachnids – they ARE arachnids. https://t.co/ihcuKBGFtk — neville park (@neville_park) February 15, 2019

Is this normal in Ireland???

a kid and his horse goes shopping in Dublin… pic.twitter.com/AdxkM7ayP6 — JIM FITZPATRICK (@jimfitzpatrick) February 15, 2019

Another novel finding: sea snakes have light-sensing ability in their tails. Apparently this helps them hide their tails to avoid predators when lurking among the reefs. Read the linked blurb from Phys.org.

'Seeing' tails help sea snakes avoid predators https://t.co/JlRoZmrzON Phototactic tails: Evolution and molecular basis of a novel sensory trait in sea snakes

By Jenna Crowe‐Riddell et al. pic.twitter.com/MpzpMbWUCi — Lukas VF Novak (@animalculum) February 15, 2019

Tweets from Grania. This white cat can’t catch a break.

Is it any surprise that this cat lies atop a warm espresso machine?

I had no idea that rays did this. There are other hypotheses, of course, including parasite removal and communication.

Mobula rays, also known as flying rays, are cousins of the mantas and close relatives of sharks. Periodically, they gather together in large groups and start propelling themselves out of the water, perhaps as a way to attract mates. pic.twitter.com/d8AGQkPIej — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) February 15, 2019