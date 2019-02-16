Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Saturday, February 16, 2019 and, thanks to Big Almond, National Almond Day. And in North Korea it’s the Day of the Shining Star (Kim Jong-il’s Birthday). Here’s how it’s being celebrated as we speak:

The holiday begins on 16 February and lasts for two days. Celebrations are observed throughout the country. The capital, Pyongyang, has observances such as mass gymnastics, music performances, fireworks displays, military demonstrations, and mass dancing parties. Boulevards are lined up with flags and banners. Millions of people visit the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun where both Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il lay in state. Exhibitions of the orchid Kimjongilia take place. The orchid is named after Kim and has been cultivated to bloom around the Day of the Shining Star. Outside of Pyongyang, commemorations are not as lavish. The North Korean government often allocates more food and energy to the people on Day of the Shining Star than normally. Children are given candy, and it is one of the few occasions on which new members are admitted in the Korean Children’s Union. Vitaly Mansky’s 2015 documentary film Under the Sun chronicles the run up to such a ceremony on the Day of the Shining Star. Government and business offices, banks, and retail close for the Day of the Shining Star. Weddings are commonly held on the Day of the Shining Star.

Here’s a brief video of the celebrations, and a heartbreaking bit at the end when relatives separated by the DMZ get a rare chance to meet.

On February 26, 1923, Howard Carter and his men finally unsealed the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun. Exactly 14 years later, Wallace H. Carothers received the United States patent for nylon. And yet, checking on this, Wikipedia says “DuPont obtained a patent for the polymer in September 1938.” We are all awaiting Greg’s article, “What’s the matter with Wikipedia?”, which will check the accuracy of some chosen sites.

Yes, it’s a thin day for news, although “President” Trump continues to wreak havoc in the U.S. going back to this day in 1968, the first 911 emergency telephone system went into operation, and, exactly ten years later, the first computer bulletin board—CBBS in Chicago—came into being. On this day in 2005, the National Hockey League canceled the entire 2004-2005 season, and, one year later, the last MASH unit of the U.S. Army (“Mobile Army Surgical Hospital”) was decommissioned.

Notables born on this day include three scientists: Francis Galton (1822), Ernst Haeckel (1834), and Hugo de Vries (1848), as well as Margot Frank (1926), Sonny Bono (1935), Kim Jong-Il (1941; see above), Natalie Angier (1958), John McEnroe (1959), and The Weeknd (1990; real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye. I can’t stand writing “The Weeknd”).

Those who expired on February 16 were few, or at least not so notable; they include Eddie Foy, Sr. (1928) and Leslie Gore (2015).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Andrzej is trying to play with Hili using a cat toy. Hili warns him off: as Malgorzata says, “Hili is not interested in any cat toys at all.”

Hili: Don’t play with that. A: Why? Hili: Because I say so.

In Polish:

Hili: Nie baw się tym.

Ja: Dlaczego?

Hili: Bo ja tak mówię.

Look! I’m a patron! Feline Friends London, a lovely no-kill cat rescue, fostering, and adoption organization, will now become one of this website’s Official Charities™. (You can donate here.) This weekend readers Laurie and Gethyn, the staff of the late espresso-drinking moggie Theo, will adopt from them a pair of black sister kittens.

It’s a real pleasure to announce the wonderfully compassionate @Evolutionistrue is a patron of Feline Friends! Welcome Jerry Coyne, it’s great to have you onboard 🐾 pic.twitter.com/BrsmFN5xh0 — Feline Friends London (@FelineFriendsUK) February 13, 2019

Tweets from reader Nilou. First, biologist Adam Rutherford throws shade on otters! I’m not sure, as he implies, that otters can drown harbour seals. Otter necrophilia is disturbing, but ducks do it, too (they also drown females).

These ‘Incredibly sweet’ animals drown females and use their carcasses for sex. And do the same to harbour seals. https://t.co/shlB0PqCK8 https://t.co/xbObrREzfy — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) February 15, 2019

A very rare eight-legged (octopod) avocet:

From reader Barry: an extremely rude fox.

WAIT FOR IT.. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VJg4EpuGOz — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) February 13, 2019

Tweets from Grania: look at this blue fungus!

It's #fungusfriday🍄 over on the RoyalSocBio instagram account, and today we're talking about this blue beauty, the Entoloma hochstetteri 💙 https://t.co/Gk1B3Vjl5t pic.twitter.com/VF2742KKRC — Royal Society of Biology (@RoyalSocBio) February 15, 2019

And have a butchers at this helpful sea cat!

A rare salty sea cat 'helps' hoist the mainsail. pic.twitter.com/owxNoeFjf5 — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) February 15, 2019

This is terminally cute.

When your sleep buddy is a cozy guinea pig.. pic.twitter.com/KkLBBu2wjx — Land of cuteness (@landpsychology) February 15, 2019

An anti-vax tweet from the woman married to Bill Shine, Trump’s Deputy Chief of Communications. Jebus!

Here we go LOL #measlesoutbreak on #CNN #Fake #Hysteria The entire Baby Boom population alive today had the #Measles as kids

Bring back our #ChildhoodDiseases they keep you healthy & fight cancer — Darla Shine (@DarlaShine) February 13, 2019

Tweets from Matthew, the first one touting a must-have book:

A new book documenting the cat ladders of Switzerland. https://t.co/JjvStRT7n3 pic.twitter.com/LY8L0ac8V6 — Present & Correct (@presentcorrect) February 15, 2019

If you click on the photo, you’ll see that there really is a Brexit pizza.

The world is laughing at us, not with us. Venice. When I asked the waiter what was on the brexit pizza, he said "we promise it comes with everything but it actually comes with nothing and its also expensive and very hard to digest"…. Genius!#facciamoeuropa #fbpe #brexit pic.twitter.com/ZihsddLPM2 — EU Flag Mafia (@EUflagmafia) February 14, 2019

Can you spot the moth? (Yes, there’s one in the photo.)

And this is a splendid beetle. Darwin would have been blown away:

Leaf mining beetle (Hispinae) from the Amazon rainforest in Ecuador pic.twitter.com/bo2YkdUATs — Gil Wizen (@wizentrop) September 30, 2016