Today we hear from Tony Eales in Oz, who, on a trip to Borneo with other “citizen scientists”, produced a paper that you can read about here. We benefit, too, by getting these pictures of mantises and phasmids (stick insects) from the same area. Tony’s notes are indented.

Continuing the arthropods I encountered in Borneo. This time some mantises and phasmids. The diversity of phasmids was truly amazing. On every night walk I think we would see one to three species that we had not encountered on previous nights. Such a variety of sizes and colours too!

Lots of insects mimic ants as first instar nymphs. This tiny newly hatched mantis was no exception.