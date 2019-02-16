Michael Shermer’s take on the question “Is New Atheism dead?”

The haters, shade-throwers, and draggers continue to publish articles saying that New Atheism is dead because the “self-appointed leaders” are all old white males who are alt-right-ish and bigoted, and because the movement itself, having failed to wed itself with social justice and embraced misogyny and conservatism instead, has driven away its adherents.
As I said yesterday, I think these accusations are arrant nonsense. I asked three of the surviving Horsepersons, Sam Harris, Dan Dennett, and Richard Dawkins, as well as New Atheist Steve Pinker, to weigh in on the question “Is New Atheism dead?”, and I posted their answers yesterday. (All said “no”, but some say it’s simply moved on or been absorbed into mainstream discourse.)
As part of my non-assiduous but continuing effort to document atheists’ answer to the question above, I also asked Michael Shermer, who sent the answer below. He’s quite keen to tout the contributions of Vic Stenger, who he thinks should have been included in the Gang of Four. Michael:
There are actually a lot of “new atheists” out there besides the “four horseman,” not the least of whom is you! To the list I would also add the late Victor Stenger, not just because his book God: The Failed Hypothesis also made it on the New York Times bestseller list in 2007 around the same time as the others, but because he brought physics into the question alongside philosophy (Dennett), biology (Dawkins), neuroscience (Harris), and journalism (Hitchens). It was always a mystery to me (and to Vic too, as he revealed to me) that he wasn’t considered one of the club, although I suppose for journalistic style reasons the “five horsemen” didn’t have the right ring to it.
A lot of us in the organized skeptical movement had been writing on God and religion for many years before the so-called “new” atheists, such as the philosopher Paul Kurtz (see especially his magnum opus The Transcendental Temptation), who was one of the founders of the modern skeptical and humanist movements. And, most notably, George Smith’s 1974 classic Atheism: The Case Against God is still in print (by Kurtz’ publishing company Prometheus Books).
I have been defending atheism and religious skepticism since we founded Skeptic in 1992, both through the magazine and in my books, and have continued the tradition throughout my nearly 18 years as a Scientific American columnist, for example on the rise of atheism.
. . . and the death of God.
One problematic aspect of the “atheist” label is that believers and “faitheists” (as you so effectively call atheists who believe in belief—for others, of course), is that we allow others to define us by what we don’t believe. That will never suffice. We must define ourselves by what we do believe: science, philosophy, reason, logic, empiricism and all the tools of the scientific method, along with civil rights, civil liberties, women’s rights, gay rights, animal rights, and moral progress as a result of these components of our worldview, which might better be described as humanism or one of its variants: secular humanism, Enlightenment humanism, or as I’m now suggesting, Scientific Humanism, the subject of my final Scientific American column.
Defining ourselves by what we do believe prevents believers and faitheists from calling us “atheists” and then attacking whatever that word means to them, instead of what it means to us (namely, a lack of belief in a deity, full stop).
As I am sure all of the writers mentioned would agree, the very term “atheist”, whether new or old, should be superfluous by now. We don’t call skeptics about the existence of flying dragons “aflyingdragonists”. It does not require a philosophical seminar to reject an offer of shares in the Brooklyn bridge.
I would certainly agree however, those civil rights and liberties must be stated to mean a freedom from religion as well. Religion apologist for everything from violence to unequal treatment of humans must be called out and criticized where ever it exist. Remember, the faithful seldom if ever calls out another religion for doing despicable things but atheist can and do.
I think one of the things atheism misses is a sense of the face to face community. I went to the 2015, 2016, and 2017 Imagine conferences … they were excellent. My wife enjoyed them even though she is not into religion bashing. And frankly there was not a lot of religion bashing there … On the whole the conference was positively framed. Yet with the low attendance rates the conference series was not sustainable. The conference was mainly hosted in BC the most atheistic province of Canada? In ’17 the conference was moved to the Toronto area, this conference did not break even also.
Anyway it was Jerry’s fault I ever knew about nevermind attended. Got to meet Jerry at two of the conferences albeit briefly.
When it comes to Michael Shermer, I would recommend reading everything he’s written{(as your lifestyle/schedule allows)a quick check on his books&articles available tells me I’ve only read about 60%} .I also appreciate his ability to eloquently debate and calmly explain the scientific scepticism necessary to quash some of the mythical woo being splashed about these days. His hat tips to Victor Stenger and others illustrate how there are plenty of brilliant skeptics to read, yet sadly (isn’t this the 21st century?) too many people still don’t understand. Shermer (in “The Believing Brain” IIRC) helped me to be more effective in conversing with True Believers®. If Robert Ingersoll were around today, I bet he’d enjoy seeing the rapport (plus cross-checking) folks like Dr. Coyne, Dr. Shermer and their colleagues share.
I read Atheism: The Case Against God by George Smith almost 30 years ago and it was eye-opening. It felt thrilling to see my doubts addressed so honestly and thoroughly. Smith covers all the usual arguments I’d read and even some I hadn’t. This was the first book I’d read that openly attacked the god question; prior to this I had read pro-Christianity books (e.g., by Josh McDowell) looking for a satisfying justification for Christianity but they just didn’t ring true because they relied too much on faith. I didn’t want to BELIEVE, I wanted to KNOW. So I decided to go all in and face my doubts head on. I highly recommend this book.
While we are at acknowledging atheists: Gore Vidal sounded like a New Atheist a decade earlier, but alas was completely overlooked. I am not keen on venerating peoole, he just provided some New Atheist quotes a decade ahead. Here are a few:
“God is a blackmailer. God is a warden of the prison. […] this is a God I don’t want to have any traffic with at all.
The idea that good behaviour only depends on the fear of what will happen after you die; that you will be punished, that excludes all of philosophy. It excludes Plato. It exclues the mystery cults of ancient Greece. It excludes the Roman idea of what is a good man—there goes Marcus Aurelius. There goes Epictetus, Stoics. These are all better thinkers than anything the Christian church has come up with in two-thousand years. […] that’s why I am atheist, not an agnostic. We are all agnostics, but I am against this.” — Gore Vidal, in a TV debate circa 1999
“I believe it’s my pastoral duty to convert friends to atheism.”
“Ultimately, totalitarianism is the only sort of politics that can truly serve the sky-god’s purpose. Any movement of a liberal nature endangers his authority and that of his delegates on earth. One God, one King, one Pope, one master in the factory, one father-leader in the family at home.”
“The great unmentionable evil at the center of our culture is monotheism. From a barbaric Bronze Age text known as the Old Testament, three anti-human religions have evolved — Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. These are sky-god religions. They are, literally, patriarchal — God is the Omnipotent Father — hence the loathing of women for 2,000 years in those countries afflicted by the sky-god and his earthly male delegates.”
“Once people get hung up on theology, they’ve lost sanity forever.”
…and how about atheists who are NonHorseGentlemen? How about ordinary people who are non-believers but you never hear about them because they haven’t written books or been on TV or have a blog or such? You may well have bumped into such people – the woman at the checkout counter at the little dairy store, the maintenance man at your local nursing home, the volunteer who collects for the March of Dimes, that fellow on the motorcycle – we’re out there but you don’t see us because we aren’t on horses, we’re NonHorseEntities.
And we’ve been there a long time. Nothin’ new about atheism. Godlessness has been around forever (someone in the bible gripes about fools who say there’s no god), and yes, Sam is right about the appearance of books and the way the subject has entered mainstream conversation more than before. Still, I’d say there’s nothing new about actual atheism.
On the topic of self-appointed leaders of New Atheism, who wrote the following?
[OK, I admit, this is a horribly unfair edit, but I can’t resist, I’m a bad person.]
“Another problem with the Four Horsemen analogy is the number. […] what about me? You know, I’m as atheist as those others and I’m probably “atheier” than some of them. […] So I’m going to … declare myself a fifth horseman … I’m waving a great big banner that has the words, “The Internet” on it. That’s me. … I don’t think any apocalypse is complete without the Internet in there somewhere, and so I have to fill that vital role.”
PZ Myers always complained about the “hero worshipping” and somehow pinned that to Dawkins et al, even though Dawkins and the others demonstrably moved on and wrote some other books. They only had the temerity to continue as public persons, and opine on their own platforms.
The “movement” (USA), meanwhile, was dominated by Freethought Blogs speakers and their friends. There was always Matt Dillahunty, Aron Ra, or Seth Andrews somewhere on the line up. Or Greta Christina, Richard Carrier, Ophelia Benson or PZ Myers himself as speakers. SkeptiCon was filled with the same clique of “The Orbit” bloggers: woke, illiterate, and ponderous, but who since faded into obscurity.
When atheism was discussed at Slate, Guardian or Salon, it was always one of that group that was quoted by their journalistic friends, Adam Lee, Phil Plait or Amanda Marcotte, usually to smear the more famous authors. They’ve crafted an interesting bizarro universe based on their own circular opinions about what happened.
There are many atheists outside the US. A whole lot of people in India claim to be atheists.As a matter of fact nonbelievers are great in number in India. I don’t know what is New Atheism. As long as they don’t indulge in bashing religion trying to prove who is right, the tendency world over is increase in the numbers of persons who reject God on rational basis. Probably religion is making a come back in the West. As an example Darwin bashing increased in the US.As a nonbeliever, I don’t see any reason to worry.
I entirely agree that Vic Steiger is another horseman. I very much agree with the approach he took and I agree with Shermer that his physics informed perspective compliments that of the other horsemen. I wish he was read more, because he wrote on Huffington Post his arguments are fortunately easy to access.
I am less convinced that we should avoid the label atheist. Phlosophical (or metaphysical) naturalist is more complete and therefore better by being more accurate. Secular humanist is also OK, but it changes the focus somewhat in a way that does not communicate as clearly or effectively the different perspective we have relative to other people. And secular humanist merely becomes another negative label for whoever is inclined to stereotype or scapegoat.