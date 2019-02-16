Having trouble commenting? Read below

I’ve gotten a lot of emails over the last week from readers saying that they are having trouble commenting, with the most common complaint being that the “autofill”—your name and email address being automatically filled in when commenting on this site—no longer works.
I’m working on this issue, but here’s one thing you can try. What you want to do is clear from your browser the “cookies” connected with this site, but only from this site. Reader Michael, who’s helping out here, says this:
WHAT ARE COOKIES?
Browsers store information from websites in the form of cookies and a cache. This stored information helps web pages you’ve already visited load faster and remembers your personalized selections between visits (e.g., search location, page format, themes, language selection etc.). There are also other less ‘friendly’ cookies called 3rd party cookies that store data about your internet habits such as what sites you visit or the searches you’ve made. Sometimes, all this stored information can cause interference because a site may introduce a new updated cookie & the old version is still hanging around, or a cookie is corrupted. The best move then is to delete all cookies for that site and they will reappear next time you use the site.
AUTOFILL DATA
An advantage of using cookies is that they can keep you logged in a website so that you can skip the login page and quickly get to where you want. Facebook and Twitter’s cookies will let you do this, for instance. But if you delete a sites cookies you might find the login fields no longer autofill next visit for that site [other sites will be OK], just manually enter your details this one time & it will autofill from then on.
Before deleting cookies it is best to make sure you’re running latest version of the browser.
Because the cookies a user has stored now [before deleting] contain an old cookie that may be conflict with a new cookie for example. I’m surmising that your WordPress or global WordPress has changed one or more cookies in the last few days & bollixed things up for users.
I use Chrome, so I just Googled “delete specific cookies on Chrome,” and this is what I got:
Then, I searched for the name of this website in step 6, and got this. I didn’t remove the six cookies for my site as I’m not having any problems, but this is what you should try if you’re having problems.
If this doesn’t work, or you have some other problem, please describe it below or email me. I have been talking to WordPress, and while they’re not always that helpful, they may be able to fix some people’s problems.
—The Management
If it is an autofill problem you’re experiencing you should also check that you haven’t turned off the option to autofill in your browser. See: USING FIELD/FORM AUTOFILL IN VARIOUS BROWSERS
I don’t know if this will help anyone, but I always go to the wordpress login page, log in there and then come back here to comment.
Yes, WordPress told me this would work, but some people don’t want to register with WordPress. If you don’t mind that, be my guest.
That will be my plan B.
I answered your question about typing links with text rather than buttons. Did you see it?
Yes thanks – I was waiting to give a witty reply but looks like hasty will have to do.
Or do tests on that over on THAT thread rather than here on a browser that works for you anyway…
Is browser-stored information still called “cookies” in England, or biscuits? 🧐
cookies
Not remembering me and incredibly slow to upload
Chrome (desktop):
click inside comment box
click “MANAGE” : goes to:
Settings->Addresses and More->[Add]
add relevant information, like ThyroidPlanet and my email which is kept private AFAIK.
this is better than before, but before, I was pretty sure the page would come up already filled out. That alone could cause problems, like if someone else got their hands on my machine.
I’m not going to pull my last hair out over this.
I am working on plan B after all, which is to make use of WordPress. So I have updated my avatar to something more ‘me’ while I am at it. Let’s see…
Heeey! [Clicks mandibles appreciatively].
Don’t use Chrome. Use Firefox. Chrome belongs to the data hungry mega corporation Alphabet/Google. It’s a small act of defiance to avoid their services as much as possible.
I have to ask, as I usually do, getting into trouble, but
Saying what food to eat or not eat : against Da Roolz
Saying what software to use or not use : ?
Using Safari on an iPod right now. No problems
