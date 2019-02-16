Caturday felid: The saga of Matthew Flinders and his cat Trim (and lagniappe)

Instead of the usual Caturday Felid trifecta, we have only one piece today, as it’s long.

Reader Peter sent this note: “Thought you might be interested in two pages. One about the discovery in London of Matthew Flinders grave, and cos of that, another about his life with Trim, the cat.”

Here’s the first article from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (click on screenshot):

Flinders’s remains were discovered buried under Euston station, and he was identified by the lead breastplate on his coffin:

But who was Flinders? This ABC article tells his story (note the cat on the statue):

From the ABC story (my emphasis):

In short, [Flinders] was the first person to circumnavigate Australia. As the ABC reports (my emphasis):

He joined the navy at 15 and served under William Bligh on a trip to Tahiti in 1791. He fought against the French in the naval battle of the Glorious First of June 1794, according to the Australian Museum. Flinders sailed to Australia in 1795 to begin his survey work. Shortly after his most famous voyage, Flinders was captured by the French on his return to England and held prisoner for more than six years. Just four years later he died of kidney failure at the age of 40 — the day after the book detailing his circumnavigation of Australia was published. The Australian Museum says Flinders was “an outstanding sailor, surveyor, navigator and scientist”. After it became known French explorer Nicholas Baudin was planning to circumnavigate Australia, Flinders was sent out with his good friend George Bass to do it quicker than his French counterpart. Historian Dave Hunt described the circumnavigation as a race. “[Joseph] Banks says to Flinders, ‘I need somebody to go out and sail around the continent quicker than him’, so Flinders and [his cat] Trim are actually racing Baudin and his pet monkey around Australia [between] 1801 and 1803,” Mr Hunt explained to the ABC in the Rum Rebels and Ratbags podcast. In 1801 Flinders began his circumnavigation of the continent, and was later accompanied by an Aboriginal translator, Bungaree, who he had worked alongside in 1789. By 1803, Flinders had won, becoming the first person to circumnavigate Australia and identify it as a continent. Mr Hunt says Flinders was also the first to seriously propose and popularise the name “Australia”for the continent he sailed around. Before his most famous voyage, Flinders also circumnavigated Tasmania, proving it was separate from mainland Australia.

But WAIT! Who is this cat Trim? And here’s the answer, showing that Trim was also one of the first mammals to circumnavigate Australia, and certainly the first nonhuman animal. This article tells the story of Trim, the intrepid SeaCat: The story is long, including a shipwreck when Flinders and his men swam to safety with Trim, and Trim keeping Trim was born in 1799 on board HMS Reliance on Flinders’ voyage from the Cape of Good Hope to Botany Bay. He was an adventurous spirit from the beginning; early on Trim fell overboard and had to swim to the boat and climb up a rope to safety. Rachel Franks from the State Library of NSW said it was this act of bravery that caught Flinders’ attention. “I think that he always had that determination,” she told Sarah Macdonald on ABC Radio’s Nightlife. “I think Matthew quite liked his spirit and I think Trim quite liked [Flinders] as well.” Flinders gave the small black and white cat the name Trim after the butler in Laurence Sterne’s book Tristram Shandy. He described his feline friend as: “One of the finest animals I ever saw … [his] robe was a clear jet black, with the exception of his four feet, which seemed to have been dipped in snow, and his under lip, which rivalled them in whiteness. He had also a white star on his breast.” When Flinders undertook a mission to circumnavigate the southern continent in the ship Investigator, Trim was by his side. Trim was said to be a cheeky cat, who would join the captain at his table and try to swipe food off the forks of others as they ate. “He only stole food once,” Ms Franks said. “Apparently there was a large piece of mutton that was a bit too tempting and he teamed up with another cat — they didn’t get very far.” Trim would not have been the only cat on board Investigator; most ships kept a few cats onboard to catch rats and mice that could cause havoc by eating supplies or gnawing on ropes. But Trim’s personality appears to have been bigger than the other ship cats. The story is long, including a shipwreck when Flinders and his men swam to safety with Trim, and with Trim keeping the men’s spirits up for the seven weeks until they were rescued. Trim was a faithful friend to Flinders until the cat disappeared on Mauritius, possibly eaten by a slave, and Flinders wrote the following memorial: “Thus perished my faithful intelligent Trim! The sporting, affectionate and useful companion of my voyages during four years. “Never, my Trim, ‘to take thee all in all, shall I see thy like again’, but never wilt thou cease to be regretted by all who had the pleasure of knowing thee. “And for thy affectionate master and friend, he promises thee, if ever he shall have the happiness to enjoy repose in his native country, under a thatched cottage surrounded by half an acre of land, to erect in the most retired corner a monument to perpetuate thy memory and record thy uncommon merits.” Besides an entry on Purr-n-Fur UK, Trim has his own Wikipedia page, which shows that there are now many monuments to Trim (and Flinders) throughout the world. Here are a couple. Isn’t that lovely? Finally, one bit of a long entry on Purr-n-Fur:

RIP Trim!

Lagniappe: a tweet found by Matthew.

It's #Caturday, so what better way to spend #SaturdayMorning then looking back at the extraordinary work of Victorian illustrator and cat lover Louis Wain… pic.twitter.com/f358BwX3J5 — Pulp Librarian (@PulpLibrarian) January 19, 2019

And a note from reader Darrell Ernst. I’m surprised that he didn’t expect this. As he said:

Thought this might be good for a grin. We recently bought a new chair (and a pillow for it), but I’ve yet to be able to sit in it because the cat’s always on it!

Seriously, what cat wouldn’t make a beeline for a cushy chair and a fluffy pillow like that?