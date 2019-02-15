Spot the cat!

Reader Margaret sent a “spot the cat” picture. Can you see it? I didn’t until it was pointed out to me. I’ll put up the reveal at 10 am Chicago time.

  1. A C Harper
    Posted February 15, 2019 at 8:37 am | Permalink

    Found it as soon as I enlarged the picture.

  2. HelenaHandbasket
    Posted February 15, 2019 at 8:38 am | Permalink

    Yep. I can see it but I dont know how to reveal the fact without spoilers….

    (dont scroll down if you want to play)

    (Its about 2/3 way across from the left and 2/3 way up, sitting horizontally on a branch. and its siamese (or similar)

  3. longbenavery
    Posted February 15, 2019 at 8:44 am | Permalink

    That’s a very furry pussy. Phnarr! Phnarr!

  4. Anonymous
    Posted February 15, 2019 at 8:46 am | Permalink

    I think I’ve got it. Looks like a tabby.

  5. Serendipitydawg
    Posted February 15, 2019 at 8:56 am | Permalink

    One relaxed cat, though I can’t tell if it snoozing or observing the domain. I wonder if descending was straight forward…

