Sam Harris weighs in on “Is New Atheism dead?”

Sam’s been busy, as I thought, but he did take the time to answer the question that I asked this morning: “Is New Atheism dead?” His answer is below, and so we have three of the four living Horsepersons all answering “no”—along with Steve Pinker.
Here’s Sam’s take, which I’ll also add to this morning’s post so they will all be in once place. I’m putting this up separately because, without a separate email announcing it, nobody will see it as an addendum.
I’ve always been skeptical about the utility of identifying as an “atheist,” because it rarely seems helpful to heap the false assumptions that surround this term upon one’s own head. For this reason, I’ve never been eager to wear the label “new atheist” either.
However, there was something genuinely new about the “new atheism.” The publication of our four books in quick succession moved the conversation about faith and reason out of rented banquet halls filled with septuagenarians and brought it to a mainstream (and much younger) audience. The new atheists also made distinctions that prior atheists tended to ignore: For instance, not all religions teach the same thing, and some are especially culpable for specific forms of human misery. We also put religious moderates on notice in a new way: These otherwise secular people who imagine themselves to be on such good terms with reason are actually abetting the forces of theocracy—because they insist that everyone’s faith in revelation must be respected, whatever the cost.
The new atheism has not disappeared. It has merely diffused into a wider conversation about facts and values. In the end, the new atheism was nothing more than the acknowledgement that there is single magisterium: the ever-expanding space illuminated by intellectual honesty.
But should we comment here or there?!
PS. I’m kind of with Sam here. I am an atheist and will say so, but it’s not what I lead with. It’s not in my Twitter profile, for example:
I don’t Twitter, but I wouldn’t put that in my profile either. I like #cheerfulnihilism.
Sam once again puts it all so clearly, so logically and so perfectly concisely.
He does indeed. Sam is a clear thinker and a careful and precise writer.
I defined myself as an atheist for a considerable length of time after I “converted” during the height of the New Atheism movement, but after awhile, I realized there was something vacuous about it–atheists are fond of pointing out that the dogmas of the world’s faith traditions have the same “truth value” as, say, Star Wars. But if the analogy holds, then being proud to be an “atheist” is the same as being proud to be an “aVaderist.” There’s something perverse about it–you denigrate literalist religious traditions for the soup of superstition, bad science, and bullshit that they are, but then you base your entire identity around it?
Now, I think being “a militant atheist” is entirely appropriate when religious dogmatists attempt to influence politics using “rationale” from their particular faith tradition, so there’s definitely still a time and a place for the label. But as a commenter above me said, I would never label myself an “atheist” on my Twitter bio, or perhaps more importantly, a dating website profile.
Well said as per usual for Harris.
Sam nails it once again. It is no mystery why his voice on many topics (especially religion)resonates with so many of us. Call me a groupie or sycophant but i unabashedly do love everything Sam Harris.
In the end, the new atheism was nothing more than the acknowledgement that there is single magisterium: the ever-expanding space illuminated by intellectual honesty.
That pretty much sums it up perfectly…with a cherry on top.
Great article. -1 for “Horsepersons” though. PC < Linguistics in this case.
It was a joke!
Reading this reminds me of how much I miss Sam’s writing. Love his ‘Making Sense’ podcast, but unfortunately his podcast means he has less time for writing.
You goddamn right!!
(and yes, I know it should be “you’re”
The new atheists aren’t dead. Just tired of responding to the same old theological bullshit.
My approach to the issue of the use of ‘new atheism’ is that we don’t have to use it, or even old atheism, in our arguments about what we think is true. As a mythologist, I say that believers confuse the denotation, which is, according to Joseph Campbell, “The possibilities of human experience and fulfillment in a given society at a give time.” Believers confuse this with their idea of a god. Then, they doubly confuse themselves by thinking that their connotation is the denotation. Very confusing. Anyway, I like to go with the idea that I could never be an atheist because, like, who else could I talk to during an orgasm?
Atheists should stand up for what is right and what is just as everyone should. You don’t have to wear a shirt pronouncing you are an atheist but you should speak out whenever religion crowds out reason or hides behind religion as a shield to do bad things. Organizations like FFRF are fighting everyday to keep religion out of our business and out of our government and where would we be without them. We would be much worst off and we should all support them.
New Atheism in the Middle East seems to be uniquely New, in its literal unencumbered sense of the word, and spreading fast in this New world of hyperconnectedness and globalization.
It was Mr. Harris as much as anyone who led me to abandon a mendacious religiosity by emphasizing that religious moderates aren’t countering religious fundamentalists so much as abetting them. Good to see that he still appreciates the value of that message.
Sam hits it with a bulls-eye, as usual.
The proposition that New Atheism was a bust, and nothing more than old atheism, is a trope trotted out by bitter Theists, and mushy-minded secular people who self-congratulate themselves for being in the “sensible, moderate middle, not the ‘extreme.’ (As the famous XKCD cartoon nailed).
The New Atheists had a profound impact. For most of my life (I’m 55) I didn’t have a conversation about religion, or atheism, with anyone. Friends included. But once Dawkins et al pushed the conversation in to the mainstream, it became an amazingly frequent conversation point. Many friends and acquaintances were now explicitly declaring their atheism. The New Atheists got people thinking about the subject, often to the point of putting their thoughts in order to take a stance they never elucidated before.
And I think Sam is right about how this phenomenon diffused in to wider conversations. I’m just amazed how many of my friends and work acquaintances follow Sam, loved Hitchens, are thinking about and engaged in the wider intellectual ideas that are the subject of many talks and debates.
I was at a work dinner recently and one of the assistants I work with (post production film) told me he’d gone back to take philosophy courses and, being a fan of Sam, was doing a dissertation on Why We Can’t Have Free Will. You can imagine from my previous posts the loooong, wine-fueled debate that ensued from that point on.;-)
In any case, I continue to be happily surprised by the reach Sam and his cohorts have had on society.
You can always count on Sam Harris to provide an unexpected, illuminating, & thought-provoking perspective to a question.
I became an atheist around age 6: while sitting in church praying, I decided that no one could reasonably be listening to me.
From that time forward, I got all the usual challenges: “can you PROVE there is no god?”, “how can we have morality without a god?” etc.
I’m grateful to Hitch and Harris and Dawkins for so eloquently supplying answers to these tired questions that I have quietly appropriated to respond to my religious friends when they ask these same questions.