Evolutionary biologist John Avise sent another batch of bird photos, and they’re my favorite birds. His notes and IDs are indented. Note that although the males diverge strongly in their appearance, females often look pretty much the same. This indicates that the male divergence (and possibly some speciation driven by sexual isolation) was promoted by sexual selection, and also that there’s an optimum female duck phenotype that’s brown and cryptic.

Tip: If you love ducks, or birds in general, be sure to see PBS’s “Duckumentary”, a wonderful show on the ducks of the world. It’s free online here.

Given your love of ducks, I’ve attached another batch of photographs of several duck species that I’ve photographed in Orange County. American Wigeon (Anas americana), drake and hen:

Blue-winged Teal (Anas discors), drake and hen:

Cinnamon Teal (Anas cyanoptera), drake and hen:

Green-winged Teal (Anas crecca), drake and hen:

Gadwall (Anas strepera), drake and hen:

Hooded Merganser (Lophodytes cucullatus), drake:

Hooded Merganser (Lophodytes cucullatus), hen:

Northern Shoveler (Anas clypeata), drake and hen:

Northern Pintail (Anas acuta), drake:

Redhead (Aythya americana), drake and hen:

Ring-necked Duck (Aythya collaris), drake and hen:

Ruddy Duck (Oxyura jamaicensis), drake:

Surf Scoter (Melanitta perspicillata), drake: