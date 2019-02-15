Is New Atheism really dead? Three New Atheists respond

Three articles bashing New Atheism have recently been published (here, here, and here). I already criticized the Guardian piece, and am not going to waste my time on the others. After all, we know the tropes, which have been repeated ad infinitum: New Atheism used to be a lively and going concern, then four old white men (Dennett, Dawkins, Hitchens, and Harris [who’s not old]) arrogantly proclaimed themselves leaders of the movement, with at least three of those men being bigoted and/or misogynistic, as well as adherents to the alt-right (Dennett manages to escape those labels). That, goes the narrative, drove people away from New Atheism, an egress that could have been avoided if New Atheism had properly aligned itself with social justice. Now, because of the fault of its leaders and its rejection of wokeness, New Atheism is dead.
I don’t agree with this narrative on several grounds. Dennett, Dawkins, Hitchens, and Harris never proclaimed themselves “leaders of New Atheism”. They became spokespeople for atheism because they all had bestselling books and were also eloquent speakers. They are not bigots or misogynists, though I admit that Dawkins was sometimes hamhanded in his use of Twitter. And it’s not that I don’t call out misogyny or sexual misconduct when I’m convinced that it has occurred, for I’ve done that with one “big name” among New Atheists. Further, my take on New Atheism was that it wasn’t really “new”, but a revival of old ideas suggested (often vigorously) by earlier nonbelievers like Ingersoll, Mencken, Russell, and Sagan. The only “new” aspect was that it was a revival of atheism offered to a new generation, and perhaps had a more intimate connection with science than previous incarnations. (A reader below suggests, correctly, I think, that these ideas were spread more widely because of the rise of the Internet.)
Finally, I don’t believe that “New Atheism” or its proponents are more bigoted, sexist, or “alt-right”ish than any other group of educated people. In fact, I think they’re less so. Yes, of course there will be some atheists who are sexists or bigots. No large barrel is free of such bad apples. But, at least in my experience, I haven’t seen the pervasive bigotry that’s supposedly associated with New Atheism—either at meetings or among prominent New Atheists, some of them friends with whom I’ve spent a lot of time. Anecdotes simply don’t make the case that New Atheism is palpably afflicted with these problems.
Of course one bigot and one incident of sexism is too many, and we should always strive to call this stuff out and treat people equally, but I don’t see these issues as especially prominent in New Atheism, nor do I think that bigotry and conservativism have driven many people away from the “movement”—if it is indeed a movement. Rather, the New Atheists had their say in the four books, which all sold well, their publication lit a fire that helped promote secularism in the West and elsewhere, and that fire is still burning and consuming belief. New Atheism isn’t dead; it’s just becoming a mainstream idea. (I’ll add that I’ve never heard anybody say, “Well, I’m going back to religion because I didn’t like Dawkins’s last tweet.”)
When I looked at those three articles again, dosing myself liberally with Pepto-Bismol as a palliative, I decided to email four people and ask them, without responding to the articles’ accusations, to tell me if they thought that the thesis of the articles was right—that is “Is New Atheism dead?” I’ve gotten three responses (well, 2.5), and haven’t yet heard back from the fourth person. Here are the responses, which I have permission to publish (and thanks to the responders):
Steve Pinker was not one of the “Four Horsemen”, but he’s certainly seen as a prominent New Atheist. Here’s his response:
The entire concept of a “New Atheism movement” comes from defensive defenders of religion. I think of it not as a movement but as the overdue examination of an idea: Does a supernatural deity exist, and should our morality and politics be shaped by the belief that it does? For various reasons—the intrusion of theo-conservatism during the presidency of George W. Bush, the rise of militant Islam, an awareness of the psychological origins of supernatural beliefs, sheer coincidence—a quartet of books appeared within a span of two years, and pattern-spotters invented a “New Atheist Movement.” (I would not downplay coincidence as the explanation—random stochastic processes generate clusters of events by default.) Judged by degree of belief, the “new atheism” is not only not dead but it is winning: every survey has shown that religious belief is in steep decline, all over the world, and the dropoff is particularly precipitous across the generations, as compared to just drifting with the zeitgeist or changing over the life cycle. This is reflected in laws and customs—homosexuality is being decriminalized in country after country, for example. These trends are masked in the public sphere by two forces pushing in the opposite direction: religious people have more babies, and religious communities turn out in elections and vote in lockstep for the more conservative candidate. If the “new atheist” message of Christopher Hitchens et al. was “Atheists should have more babies,” or “Atheists should form congregations and vote en masse for the same candidate,” then yes, it was an abject failure. But if it is “The evidence for a supernatural being is dubious, and the moral norms of legacy religions are often pernicious,” then it is carrying the day, or at least riding a global wave.
Dan Dennett is one of the “Horsemen”, and he answered briefly.
We have said our piece, and the tidal wave of those abandoning religion keeps rolling on, growing and spreading, without any need of further encouragement from us. That’s how reason works: once you’ve said something true and persuasive, you don’t have to keep saying it again and again. Our critics keep writing books and articles by the hundreds that disappear without a trace after a few days, convincing few if any. We’ve gone on to other topics.
Richard Dawkins said he wasn’t keen on responding to all these attacks (though I didn’t ask people to respond directly), and so I asked him if he had any answer to the claim that New Atheism is dead. He simply sent me a figure showing the UK sales of The God Delusion between 2006 and 2018, noting that the recent trend seems to be a pretty straight line. That also seems true, he noted, for American sales, though he didn’t have the exact figures. I also learned that there have been 13 million downloads (3 million in Saudi Arabia alone) for an illicit pdf of the Arabic translation of The God Delusion.
Here’s the graph I got (crikey, I wish I could sell a million books in the UK!)
When I asked Richard if he wanted to say anything else besides showing that figure, he just noted that there were at least 22 books (which he calls “fleas”) that were provoked by publication of The God Delusion, and sent me a picture of some of the “fleas”—adding that the name comes from a line in a poem by W. B. Yeats: “But was there ever a dog that praised his fleas?”
My own take on the fleas is that they show that New Atheism was and is effective, and frightened the faithful into these many responses. I’ll add that these books seem to have sunk without a trace: none, as far as I know, have achieved anywhere near the sales of The God Delusion.
So there you have it. I may survey some other prominent people associated with New Atheism and get their take as well. Watch this space.
But there’s one more question. Why do these atheist-bashing articles, which are all the same, keep appearing over and over again when New Atheism already made its mark and its major proponents have moved on to other issues? I’m not sure, and readers may want to weigh in.
I think some of the bashers are motivated by jealousy or hatred, others by the desire to get an article in a public place (liberal websites are always glad to bash atheism, even if nearly identical articles were published elsewhere), and some people may really feel that New Atheism is ridden with alt-rightism and bigotry, though I disagree. I invite you to respond below.
Does the book sale chart tell us that ‘The God Delusion’ is now selling a million copies per year (a number increasing each year), or that the total sold is now slightly over a million? It seems unlikely to me that a thirteen-year old book would increase in sales each year.
Yes, you’re right, of course. The chart says total sales. I’ll fix what I said.
I think you left out one thing when it comes to New Atheism and its rise: the internet. The Four Horsemen came along at exactly the right time and used the internet to spread the message. Thousands of videos have been posted, and hundreds have been debates involving Hitchens or a compilation of “Hitchslaps.” I remember back in 2008 or 2009, I used to spend all day sometimes watching Hitchens debates.
New Atheism not only isn’t dead, but is just getting started. The only thing that slowed its momentum was the attempt by Atheism+ to supplant them with the “intellectual firepower” of Richard “I Secretly Cheated on My Wife For Years But It Wasn’t Cheating Because I Now Identify As Polyamorous” Carrier, and PZ “My Ego is Bigger Than The Warehouse That Stores All The Copies of Dawkins’ Books” Myers.
PZ Myers, PZ Myers … I know his name.
Isn’t that the barker from Morris? 🙂
The role of Atheism Plus is mostly mischaracterised. A better explanation is that early American adopters from the blogosphere became influential in the american “movement” (at least semi professional opinion leaders, writers, conference speakers etcetera). They brought with them the Tumblr flu of wokeness, in earlier internet days also known as “SJ blogging”. It was just not that visible at first, and perhaps they weren’t yet totally into it.
The people of that corner were accepted mainstream long before wokeness clouded their minds. That was because the horsemen were rather aloof doing their thing, leaving the US conference scene to Freethought Blogs and SkepChick bloggers, who also consolidated their influence (even Phil “Thunderf00t” Mason was briefly on their platform).
What else happened: In 2009, Barack Obama was voted into office, defeating the religious right, then arch nemesis of New Atheism. At the same time, social media like we know it today became popular, and the early adopters from Tumblr brought their wokeness into the new medium. There was more going on, but I can’t smash all narratives at once here.
Short story, the novelty of godlessness wore off, the religious right was defeated for a while with Obama, and wokeness became fashionable among younger urban nonbelievers, who in atheism concentrated around blog networks who also brought most speakers to the US conference circus.
With the dynamite in place, kerosene leaking all over the floor, it only needed a spark and that was the (conveniently forgotten) talk by Rebecca Watson’s at the CFI conference “women vs the religious right”, where she introduced the lift incident, the altercation with her female fans (esp. McGraw), and where she goes straight to rape victims, death threats, misogyny and rape culture while accusing “people in the audience right now”.
Astonishingly, “skeptics” supposedly good at fact checking have completely forgotten about all of this (it’s also not included in Wikipedia, RationalWiki, KnowYourMeme etcetera last time I checked), or downplay it when convenient.
Anyhow, the (mostly) American wokeness was at odds with the international audience, and also crrated a blog vs youtube divide.
I once read that a case could be made that the awkward dude in the elevator never existed…kinda like Jesus of Nazareth
Go get an honest job, yo. 🙂
If only I could get paid for that.
” I also learned that there have been 13 million downloads (3 million in Saudi Arabia alone) for an illicit pdf of the Arabic translation of The God Delusion.”
I just want to say it’s wonderful that Mr. Dawkins allows (and I’m sure encourages) this. Good on ya! There are only 33 million people in Saudi Arabia. I’d like to think those 3 million downloads have reached the hands of more than just 3 million people.
I bet the King and the Crown Prince have also read it.
Wouldn’t be visiting any bone-saw specialists, I were Dawkins.
I think New Atheism *is* dead, but I don’t mean that in a negative way. To me, the movement is dead *because it was so successful.* The essence of New Atheism wasn’t just the science and philosophy underlying it; it was the *discovery of fellowship.*. Those of us who were raised in intellectually restrictive faith traditions that we had a thing least mentally long ago left behind experienced the exhilaration that *we weren’t alone.*. Maybe we were still alone at home and in our communities–when we were still getting dragged to church and keeping our apostasy secret; maybe we were alone when everyone bowed their head in prayer while our “prayer” consisted of wondering how anyone could possibly believe this nonsense–but we now knew that we weren’t *really* alone.
I’m 31 now so that’s my experience of New Atheism in my early 20’s. Maybe I’m ascribing too much of my particular experience to the entire movement, but I’ve certainly met many, many other people from my generational cohort who experienced it in the same way.
Hitch was impressed by this very point among his listeners at book talks in southern states. In public talks in more “liberal” regions, he made a point of reminding the audience of their solidarity with people in less fortunate cultural environments.
I think religion has always been attacking atheist because they have no other way to go. They cannot provide evidence of their faith and they have no photos, no videos.
What happened after 9/11 was a redirecting toward a specific religion. Sam Harris and others spoke about this and it was part of their reason for speaking out. It was as normal as eggs and beacon for breakfast. The fact that they were attacked is no surprise and religion will continue to beat on this until something else comes along. It is the same mentality that we have in the current president with his wall business. They are scared and they don’t even know it.
It’s Word-Banning-Websites-For-Sincerely-Held-Beliefs-In-Pakistan-Press?
“I think religion has always been attacking atheist because they have no other way to go”
Exactly like creationists attack evolution because they have nothing scientific to propose. They think their Truth is the default solution to any problem and are defensive when the contrary is shown.
Different point: I wonder how someone can say that there is more alt-right people in any atheism movement than in the religious rights?
Beyond the attacks from religious folks, it was inevitable that the “new” atheists would also be attacked as bigoted and sexist by those who claim to want social justice.
With their backgrounds in science, and their commitment to logic and reason, the new atheists (including Hitchens) were not going to reject what science has learned simply because it makes folks uncomfortable or doesn’t fit with the “blank slate” or it’s-all-culture narrative. Unfortunately, many of these “progressive” critics will freely reject any science (much like creationists do) that implies any sort of biological (evolutionarily derived) differences between men and women, or any sort of genetic and phenotypic differentiation among indigenous peoples around the world (i.e., differences between “races”). In this sense, both social-justice folks and creationists steer clear of evidenced-based thinking.
Frank hits the nail on the head regarding the anti science attitudes. I personally think that when Dawkins promotes reason and science, the faux feminists and SJW people understand that indirectly he is criticizing them for their lack of logic, their authoritariansm, and their obsession with social justice ideology. That’s a good reason to get angry! In the end, Dawkins continues to cry all the way to the bank.
Dennett put it well – if something is true, you don’t need to repeat it over and over. I suppose the faith weasels will claim the atheist writers are in fact repeating what Victorian writers, Mencken, Ingersoll, et. al. already did, so checkmate atheists. You can’t win, 100% with this stuff.
… there was a “debate” where a prominent physicist claimed New Atheism was just “warmed over Victorian atheism” – but I never tried to understand how authors specifically fit in the frame “Victorian”…
If New Atheism is dead it’s because it accomplished what it set out to do. The obituary should read that New Atheism went peacefully in its sleep having lived a full life with no regrets.
I think people are just too used to social movements that keep shambling along inventing new justifications for their existence.
Yeah, and i have also been thinking that since its pretty much grown into a kind of Establishment within the Left that it has lost its feeling of momentum. It aint’ dead. It’s just part of the new normal.
I don’t think New Atheism ever died. It just stopped being ‘new’**. It became ‘atheism’.
(In the same way that ‘alternative medicine’ that actually works becomes medicine).
(Remarkable how hard it is to phrase that without sounding snarky. ‘It just got old’ sounds like ‘geriatric’ – NOT my meaning. ‘Grew up’ implies it was immature. ‘Matured’ – the same. ‘Became mainstream’ – but it always was.)
Curious to know if Hitchen’s god is not great achieved similar results. Would Amazon have that info?
A tempest in a teapot. I never saw a “movement” with any real “champions” from among the Four Horsemen or otherwise. I only saw four (or more) public intellectuals with a more-or-less consistent philosophy critiquing faith and religion with a distinctly rationalist, scientific eye. I certainly don’t recall them branding themselves “The New Atheists” but I could have missed it.
“The report of my death was an exaggeration.” —Mark Twain (The Old Atheist)
PS – I miss Hitch
Those sales of The God Delusion are pretty amazing! Well done Richard for crafting such an iconoclastic breath of fresh air. I wonder what the sales of The End of Faith are like?
I agree almost completely with Stephen Pinker and am pretty optimistic, but…
It’s hard to overstate the pernicious attack on science that has been orchestrated by the ideological right over the past 40 odd years, and continues to this day. The Templeton Foundation is a small part of this anti-science movement but it knows how to operate – it goes into the schools and pushes its *science and religion* agenda at our kids. It’s active in our universities (see the Faraday Institute and the Ian Ramsey Centre) and it pours millions into projects designed to counter the conclusions of science.
This drip-drip of anti-science propaganda continues to spawn fleas left, right and centre, I suspect.
The main stream media have been complicit in this. The BBC, under pressure from politicians and the internet, used to be pretty good at countering anti-scientific nonsense, but in the name of balance they now give a false view of the world to its viewers. Lies are freely told in defence of ideology and very little is done to counter the nonsense. This has been a major factor in the rise of Trump and Brexit.
We are at a dangerous moment; will we choose ‘Enlightenment Now’ or the dark side? Time will tell.
Not sure I agree with you about the dear old Beeb. Do you have specific examples of ‘lies…freely told in defence of ideology’ that the BBC has failed to counter?
While the statistics appear to show the number of religious believers is growing, maybe the pronouncement that, “new atheism” is dead, in addition to being a marketing tool for believers, is also an indication that the goal of shrinking the need for any forms of the term atheist as an unnecessary identity is beginning to be realized?
In either case, this is no time to become complacent about spreading reason.
The attacks on the New Atheists come from at least two sources. Not surprisingly, the first comes from the religious who are quite frightened that atheism and the general decline of religious sentiment is an affront to their entire belief system. The second comes from people, both on the left and the right, who articulate the “little people” argument. Although many claim to be atheists themselves, they believe that the lack of religious faith by the common folk is dangerous to society. If the unwashed masses do not accept the so-called moral teachings of religion then there is a real chance that they will run amok because only fear of the wrath of the deity will keep them in check. In other words, religion is necessary to maintain societal order and stability. Conservatives have made this argument for centuries. It’s too bad that some liberals have fallen for a totally unproven argument.
I like Richard Dawkins answer: A picture says more than a thousand words.
Theists and believers know deep in their hearts (though they will not admit it) that Richard Dawkins must be right, because they feel compelled to write more than 22 (!) refutations.
The lady doth protest too much, methinks
Madalyn Murray O’Hair.
I remember the panic she aroused in the 1950’s. Not at all an intellect, but expressed herself plainly. founded American Atheist Wikipedia says. Prayers were pretty common in grade school in those days along with the pledge. She filed suit in the name of her son challenging public school policy of bible study and prayer. Supremes sided with her. Church and State.
Often, saving face plays a part in all this. Personally, I fear losing all that I’ve worked hard for as far as jobs and relationships are concerned. I used to not care about that when I was younger and still don’t want to but it’s made my life easier. It shouldn’t be that way. This doesn’t mean that I don’t agree with this article and what others have commented. I just wanted to add that. And there is still work to do but we’ve come a long way when you look back.
As far as the ‘four horsemen’ go, “New Atheism” is about a quarter dead. D*g, how would I have loved to hear the Hitch on Mr Trump. I’m sure he would have found an angle we didn’t think of.
I’m not so sure about Pinker’s response: “every survey has shown that religious belief is in steep decline, all over the world”. Is that so? All over the world? I hope he’s right, but here in South Africa it doesn’t really look like it. Nor in Islamic countries, eg Indonesia, the largest Muslim country, looks much more religious now than, say, 50-60 years ago.
And then I didn’t even mention former communist countries such as Poland or Russia.
Now I’m wary to dispute the Pinkah (those who do, generally come second best), but I do think he’s a bit optimistic there.
One probably unpopular opinion I’ll throw in is that as the years have gone by I’ve come to mostly agree with Orr’s assessment of The God Delusion in the NYT Review of Books, specifically of it as “middlebrow.” It really is “just Dawkins talking,” and talking and talking. Its irreverence and sweep were exhilarating at the time, because it was like a scientist of great stature was giving us *permission* to think that way. But now that atheism and everything in the book is such old news, the book practically feels like a book-length reddit r/atheism post.
Most of the books of the New Atheist “moment” stand the test of time–I think The End of Faith and Dan Barker’s Godless are the two best ones–but I don’t think Dawkins’ does at all.
It was SUPPOSED to be middlebrow. Dawkins intended the readers to be the average curious person, not intellectuals. Orr basically used the “he-didn’t-engaged-in-the-best-sophisticated-theology” argument, and my response is, “so what”? He engaged with what the average believer believes. Do we really care whether Dawkins rebutted Aquinas or Duns Scotus?
It’s old news because Dawkins made it old news. A theological treatise like Orr wanted would not have reached so many people.
even if the annorum mirabilis* is over – which it is – that does not mean “ergo god”.
And even if it is true that in general, poll-takers who have any kind shape or form of religion are becoming “nones”, a big question is what the god-shaped hole is being treated with – like a wound, it has to be healed up with proper treatment, otherwise it gets infected with other nasty things.
*Latin experts please forgive me, I learn Latin from Google – maybe it is annorum signum.. maybe mirum annis… mirabilis anni atheismum
Not sure about New Atheism, but Gnu Atheism is alive and well, thank you very much.
Perhaps the easiest answer is, conservatism lost that era. That’s most visible in what followed: now, the “new atheist” section has been split between Secular Liberals and neo-Marxists.
And the Liberals now join up with Conservatives against that new “religion”, commonly known as “social justice” or “intersectionality”.
That’s how bad a blow conservatism got: once high and mighty, now it has had to team up with the Liberals in order to continue at all.
And perhaps the ultimate illustration might be Jordan Peterson and Bret Weinstein, who seem to progress what Dan Dennett considered the next step: stripping christianity of superstition fully, and instead developing it as a beneficial, or at least vaccinating, meme.
To, of course, the great annoyance of Richard Dawkins, whose primary two (impressive) achievements are overshadowed by one of his sidenotes :).
I think we are witnessing religion in it’s death throes.
All I need is a few wooden stakes.
And an apostrophe.
“God is dead, it’s just taking a while to get rid of the body.” Y N Harari.
This is the century our species grew up.
In a few decades, I’ve seen homosexuality go from non-existent to mainstream. The same appears to be happening with atheism.
Atheism in no longer in some dark corner and it rests firmly in reason and science. This is not a competition religion will win.
Agreed but we still have no avowed atheists in elected office in the US, AFAIK. Next milestone?
Pete Stark U.S. Representative (D-CA) is considered the first openly atheist member of Congress. Served 1973-2013. And there was also Barney Frank U.S. Representative (D-MA). Served 1981-2013). So we lost two atheist Representatives in one year! At present, Jared Huffman U.S. Representative (D-CA) since 2013 said he is a humanist and non-believer in 2017. And Jamie Raskin U.S. Representative (D-MD) since 2017; he identifies as a humanist. I don’t think there has ever been an openly atheist Senator. There are probably many closeted non-believers though…like Trump himself.
We have two U.S. Representatives. Jared Huffman (D-CA) since 2013. He revealed he is a humanist and non-believer in 2017. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) since 2017 identifies as a humanist (so a lukewarm atheist perhaps). Two openly atheist U.S. Representatives also retired in 2013: Barney Frank (D-MA) and Pete Stark (D-CA). Stark was the first openly atheist member and began his first term in 1973. I’m sure there are many closeted atheist elected officials…like Trump himself.
I’d be happy if it all just went and stayed in a museum.
“Bashers” are motivated by the same fear of George W. Bush that New Atheists were, only in a different direction. They fear that New Atheism -> Islamophobia -> US Imperialism -> repeats of the Iraq war.
There’s also the standard progressive smearing of liberals. Progressives’ entire job is to call things racist and sexist, fighting each other to be most relevant. Liberals are “fair game” for accusations because they’re outsiders.
The repetition of the “its dead” wouldn’t bug me so much if it were clear that the critics were actually learning something. But I see the same canards about the scientific revolution, about “lived experience”, about ritual over doctrine, etc. Bah.
Perhaps they are trying to make their own reality.
As much as I admire and agree with the Four Horseman and the New Atheism, I doubt whether the “global wave” of atheism has much to with their books. In fact, it is the other way around. The global wave of atheism causes more sales of books on atheism. Most of the people that buy such books are seeking confirmation of their opinions.
Cryin’ out loud, what a canard. Maybe none of the original Four Horseman — nor Steven Pinker, for that matter — was/is a doctrinaire leftist, but all of them were/are left-of-center on most issues.
I don’t know. From my perspective it is completely ludicrous. It is a rewriting of history. Things have changed rather rapidly with the rise of the SJW crowd but certainly at the time all of the Four Horseman, and certainly Steven Pinker, were veritable Commie-Pinko-Scumbags. Heck, Even PZ Myers openly admired them all.
I don’t believe that New Atheism is dead – because it was never alive in the first place… Just the synchronicity of well put together arguments appearing in a small period of time (perhaps a shorter version of Steve Pinker’s views).
Similarly the flurry of counter New Atheism articles and books are an example of synchronicity too, but rather than appearing in a small period of time they are appearing at a time when the overprovision of channels and bandwith is sucking in any content of almost any quality and vomiting it out everywhere. Never mind the arguments, count the pixels.
Daniel Dennett’s response makes more sense as an explanation of why he personally lost interest in writing about atheism rather than a refutation of the claim that “New Atheism” has lost cultural currency. Fundamentally, atheism hasn’t changed its message much since _The Origin of Species_ was published. In terms of arguments and insights, there wasn’t a desperate need for the New Atheists to write anything in the first place.
Here is how I see it: the only thing that distinguished New Atheism from the atheism that preceded it was that it positioned itself as a reaction to Islamist violence. Previous iterations of atheism more often focused on Christianity as their foil.
This positioning gained New Atheism a surprising level of interest and notoriety. But in time, as the threat of Islamist violence receded from the foreground of the public psyche, curiosity about atheism diminished.
Now the people who get most exercised about New Atheism are people who feel uncomfortable whenever they hear criticism directed at members of groups they define as “oppressed.” And so here we are.
Re Origin, yes! How did Richard Dawkins put it?
The past 150 years of evolutionary biology have only reinforced that position.
And we now have a fabulously well attested view of physics that essentially rules out any kind of supernaturalism (“mind without matter” to oversimplify Sastra’s useful definition). I’m going to sound like a broken record, but see Sean Carroll’s talk at Skepticon 5.
/@
But there’s one more question. Why do these atheist-bashing articles, which are all the same, keep appearing over and over again when New Atheism already made its mark and its major proponents have moved on to other issues?
I think writers these days just have to come up with a ton of content, and, as you mentioned, as the “New Atheists” have for the most part moved on to other things, now would be the most logical time for retrospective reflection type articles to appear, almost as a historical analysis. To my mind the articles appear to be written in the style of, say, analyzing a political candidate’s campaign in retrospect – giving a timeline, talking about what popular opinions from this group or that group influenced things and at what time, and so on. Whether or not one agrees with their conclusions is another matter, of course, but that is my best guess regarding motivation.
The God Delusion crystalised my atheism for me. I had been a de facto atheist for decades; but reading TGD made me a conscious one and a rather fervent one.
And you can’t unlearn that. I am constantly struck by the absurdity of religious behavior now, as I never was before. I sort of view it like (I think) an anthropologist would: Interesting behavior; I can see how they would like the ritual and the social scene (and much of the artwork, music, architecture, etc.).
Yes, that was the effect that “New Atheism” (or at least the coeval “movement atheism”, which was boosted by the public attention the “Four Horsemen” got) had on me.
It was only my involvement in atheist communities online (mainly Twitter) that exposed me to the ignorance of fundamentalists, which was something of a SWOTI moment.
If it hadn’t been for Dawkins et al. I would not self-identify as a humanist nor be an active secularist.
/@
I see how thoughts can belong to one person and not another, but I don’t understand how atheism can belong in the same way… if at all…
It sounds like the common notion of “my faith” that might be heard among victims of religion.
A few remarks:
• Critics conflate “New Atheism” with those they see as the “New Atheists” – i.e., the “Four Horsemen” and perhaps their close allies, ignoring that a wide demographic identified as “New [or Gnu] Atheists”.
• Critics belittle “New Atheism” because of the perceived faults of the “New Atheists” (Dawkins’s supposed misogyny, Harris’s apparent racism), ignoring the fact that such faults, even if true, would in no way diminish their valid criticism of religion.
• Critics ignore the fact that “New Atheism” was an outside-in term, and that there wasn’t really a “New Atheist” movement; there was at the same time a rise in “movement atheism”, catalysed by the Internet (as BJ observed), possibly as an offshoot of the sceptic/skeptic movement (exemplified by, e.g., TAM), and many who were part of that movement adopted the label (or the self-deprecating wildebeest variant).
• Critics ignore that movement atheism fragmented because of the conflict between “movement atheists” who were social-justice ideologues and those who respected empirical arguments (which, if anything, is one of the hallmarks of “New Atheism”; that “God” is a hypothesis that can be subject to scientific scrutiny; NOMA no more). Among the prominent members of each faction, the former were more often intellectual lightweights, with egos inflated by their online following. (Social justice is a good thing; dogmatic ideology is not. Does that need to be said?)
• Critics are likely peeved by the fact that they will never get one-tenth of the attention that the (prominent) “New Atheists” did or still do.
/@
Harris’ “The End Of Faith” does not contain the word atheism, or any other such word. Last I checked, of course.
Underscoring the fact that “New Atheism” was an outside-in term … Is that your point?
/@
Yes – feeding your fire, as it were. And a nice fire it is, by the way.