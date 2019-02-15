Here’s the cat!

Did you spot the cat?
This was one of those cases, at least for me, when the cat is obvious but you miss it. I’ve circled it below; it’s reclining on a tree branch.
The cat’s name is Cupcake, she’s part Siamese, and here she is:
Did you spot the cat?
This was one of those cases, at least for me, when the cat is obvious but you miss it. I’ve circled it below; it’s reclining on a tree branch.
The cat’s name is Cupcake, she’s part Siamese, and here she is:
|infiniteimprobabilit on Is New Atheism really dead? Th…
|Steve Pollard on Is New Atheism really dead? Th…
|mayamarkov on Friday: Hili dialogue
|merilee on Cheetah urine may help save th…
|merilee on Cheetah urine may help save th…
I finally found one!
Now that is a face anyone can love!
Just assume the photographer is using the rule of thirds. 🙂