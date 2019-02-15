Here’s the cat!

Did you spot the cat?

This was one of those cases, at least for me, when the cat is obvious but you miss it. I’ve circled it below; it’s reclining on a tree branch.

The cat’s name is Cupcake, she’s part Siamese, and here she is:

3 Comments

  1. Randy Bessinger
    Posted February 15, 2019 at 10:20 am | Permalink

    I finally found one!

    Reply
  2. Serendipitydawg
    Posted February 15, 2019 at 10:33 am | Permalink

    Now that is a face anyone can love!

    Reply
  3. Stephen Barnard
    Posted February 15, 2019 at 10:49 am | Permalink

    Just assume the photographer is using the rule of thirds. 🙂

    Reply

