Friday: Hili dialogue

Is it really Friday again? Indeed it is: Friday, February 15, 2019, and National Gumdrop Day. Lordy—I haven’t had a gumdrop in years. I like the fruit-flavored ones but disdain the more common spicy ones. It’s also John Frum Day in Vanuatu, celebrating the fictional figurehead of the most famous Cargo Cult.
After some warmish weather yesterday—enough above freezing to melt most of the remaining snow—we have a cold day today: it’s currently 15°F (-9°C), and it’s predicted to snow on Sunday. I’m glad that James and Honey are warm down in the Mississippi Delta.
On this day in 1879, President Rutherford B. Hayes signed a bill that allowed women attorneys to argue cases before the Supreme Court. Nineteen years later, the American battleship USS Maine exploded and sank in Havana Harbor, an incident that started th Spanish-American war. But the explosion was most likely not due to sabotage but to a fire in the coal bunker that ignited the ammunition stores. On this day in 1923, Greece became the last country in Europe to adopt the Gregorian calendar.
On February 15, 1942, Singapore fell to the Japanese Army as the British General surrendered. 80,000 troops from the UK, India, and Australia became prisoners of war. Exactly seven years later, as Wikipedia notes, “Gerald Lankester Harding and Roland de Vaux begin excavations at Cave 1 of the Qumran Caves, where they will eventually discover the first seven Dead Sea Scrolls.” Here’s Cave 4 at Qumran where 90% of the scrolls (famous for comprising a lot of the Hebrew Bible) were found. They were written about 100 BC.
On this day in 1952, King George I was buried at Windsor Castle, with Elizabeth II having taken over as Queen.
O Canada! It was on February 15, 1965, that Canada adopted this flag:
replacing this cluttered one:
On February 15, 1971, British currency finished being decimalized on Decimal Day. In 1992, serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was sentenced to life in prison for murdering 15 people. Dahmer was bludgeoned to death by a fellow inmate in November of 1994. Finally, it was on this day in 2001 that the first draft of the human genome was published in the journal Nature.
Notables born on February 15 include Galileo (1564), Jeremy Bentham (1748), Cyrus McCormick (1809), Susan B. Anthony (1820), Harold Arlen (1905), Miep Gies (1909; she helped hide Anne Frank), Art Spiegelman (1948), Matt Groening (1954), and Chris Farley (1964).
Spiegalman graphic novel Maus (one of only three such novels I’ve read, the other two being The Rabbi’s Cat) is a fantastic book, and won the Pulitzer Prize in 1992. It’s the tale of Spiegelman’s dad a Holocaust survivor, recounting his experiences, and depicts the Jews as mice and the Nazis as cats:
Those who died on this day include Gotthold Ephrian Lessing (1781), Lew Wallace (1905), Nat King Cole (1965), Richard Feynman (1988) and Martha Gellhorn (1998).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili makes a pun:
Hili: I will presently jump from the darkness into the light.A: And what then?Hili: I will be enlightened.
Hili: Zaraz wyskoczę z mroku w światło.
Ja: I co?
Hili: I będę oświecona.
Two cat LOLs from Facebook:
A tweet from reader Nilou, who commented, “Maybe they are just SICK AND TIRED of each other!” (Bibi and Poldi both hatched around 1897.) And indeed, the linked article reports “’We get the feeling they can’t stand the sight of each other anymore,’ [keeper] Helga Happ told the Austrian Times, defeated.”
From reader Gethyn. How I wish everyone would act like this!
From Grania; a tweet from Ziya Tong. I still can’t believe that goats can do this. (This is the first time I’ve seen Ziya use “bad words”.)
Grania says, “This must have been written by an angry lion”. We must have a Chinese speaker among us who can translate this properly.
UPDATE: Reader Jon says this:
“For those who do not understand Chinese, “干菜” means dried vegetables and the last word “类” means type. So as a whole, it should be the dried vegetables section.”
Yes, this is how the internet works. Read the rest of the thread, too.
Yep, the Mars Rover Opportunity is kaput. First, a cartoon, and then a happier ending in the last tweet:
Happy ending (click on the cartoon to see the final panels):
Tweets from Matthew, the first being one he posted himself:
Is this box swaying, or is it me?
Man, this must hurt, but it’s good for both of them:
Finally, Shakespeare clarified!
I think you left a Roman numeral V out of the title Elizabeth II’s daddy, George VI.
What other words are as effective as “fuck” or “fucking” at expressing an edgy attitude?
For example:
“Fuck your physics. I’m a cat”
“Goats are fucking amazing”
“I fucking love science”
I think it is appealing because it distinguishes kids stuff from “young adults”.
Fuck is a contender for most versatile and useful word in the English language.
Fuck yeah
… except it is only for grown ups… and… well, there are a number of fucking exceptions…
British currency started being decimalized on Decimal Day. It was long overdue and is the obsession of the fictional Chancellor of the Exchequer in some of Trollope’s novels of the 1860s.
While the goats in the video are indeed amazing, it appears from the background that the camera is tilted to make it seem more so. The tree trunk seems to actually be at an angle of 50-60 degrees from horizontal.
You beat me to it.
Thanks Jerry for the little-known Canadian flag fact! I wouldn’t be surprised if most Canadians themselves don’t realize how recent the maple leaf flag is; certainly most Americans don’t. I remember going to see Brian De Palma’s film The Untouchables in 1987 with my Dad when it came out. It’s about the prohibition agent Eliot Ness trying to bring down Al Capone and other prohibition era gangsters. There is a scene where some contraband whisky from Canada is found (presumably rye whisky) and the boxes have Canadian maple leaf flags on them. My Dad pointed out the historical error. Ever since then I’ve noticed the same historical error in other films. It’s very common. In fairness to De Palma, I guess if he had known and had used the historically correct flag then the audience wouldn’t have understood where the liquor had come from or become confused about it, perhaps thinking it came from Britain. But if so, then that just makes the point about widespread historical ignorance — though flag-fact ignorance is relatively benign compared to other forms of historical ignorance prevalent today.
That black cat Nike ad riff cracks me up. That little black cat looks very much like a psychotic little sweetheart I once knew named Sapphire. She was very petite and pretty. She would casually walk up to anybody and posture and rub on them exactly as cats do when they want some fusses. When the person would inevitably reach down to pet her, the instant contact was made, Sapphire would sink teeth and claws into their arm. Not hard enough to draw blood, but damn near. Even I, the person she would curl up on to take a nap whenever I’d sit down to read, could only rarely touch her with my hand without piquing her ire.
A nice poem in honor of Opportunity.
The xkcd cartoon shown here was actually for the Spirit rover, not Opportunity.
xkcd did make some for Opportunity. Here is an older one (https://xkcd.com/1504/), and here is the tribute posted earlier this week (https://xkcd.com/2111/)