Friday: Hili dialogue

Is it really Friday again? Indeed it is: Friday, February 15, 2019, and National Gumdrop Day. Lordy—I haven’t had a gumdrop in years. I like the fruit-flavored ones but disdain the more common spicy ones. It’s also John Frum Day in Vanuatu, celebrating the fictional figurehead of the most famous Cargo Cult.

After some warmish weather yesterday—enough above freezing to melt most of the remaining snow—we have a cold day today: it’s currently 15°F (-9°C), and it’s predicted to snow on Sunday. I’m glad that James and Honey are warm down in the Mississippi Delta.

On this day in 1879, President Rutherford B. Hayes signed a bill that allowed women attorneys to argue cases before the Supreme Court. Nineteen years later, the American battleship USS Maine exploded and sank in Havana Harbor, an incident that started th Spanish-American war. But the explosion was most likely not due to sabotage but to a fire in the coal bunker that ignited the ammunition stores. On this day in 1923, Greece became the last country in Europe to adopt the Gregorian calendar.

On February 15, 1942, Singapore fell to the Japanese Army as the British General surrendered. 80,000 troops from the UK, India, and Australia became prisoners of war. Exactly seven years later, as Wikipedia notes, “Gerald Lankester Harding and Roland de Vaux begin excavations at Cave 1 of the Qumran Caves, where they will eventually discover the first seven Dead Sea Scrolls.” Here’s Cave 4 at Qumran where 90% of the scrolls (famous for comprising a lot of the Hebrew Bible) were found. They were written about 100 BC.

On this day in 1952, King George I was buried at Windsor Castle, with Elizabeth II having taken over as Queen.

O Canada! It was on February 15, 1965, that Canada adopted this flag:

replacing this cluttered one:

On February 15, 1971, British currency finished being decimalized on Decimal Day. In 1992, serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was sentenced to life in prison for murdering 15 people. Dahmer was bludgeoned to death by a fellow inmate in November of 1994. Finally, it was on this day in 2001 that the first draft of the human genome was published in the journal Nature.

Notables born on February 15 include Galileo (1564), Jeremy Bentham (1748), Cyrus McCormick (1809), Susan B. Anthony (1820), Harold Arlen (1905), Miep Gies (1909; she helped hide Anne Frank), Art Spiegelman (1948), Matt Groening (1954), and Chris Farley (1964).

Spiegalman graphic novel Maus (one of only three such novels I’ve read, the other two being The Rabbi’s Cat) is a fantastic book, and won the Pulitzer Prize in 1992. It’s the tale of Spiegelman’s dad a Holocaust survivor, recounting his experiences, and depicts the Jews as mice and the Nazis as cats:

Those who died on this day include Gotthold Ephrian Lessing (1781), Lew Wallace (1905), Nat King Cole (1965), Richard Feynman (1988) and Martha Gellhorn (1998).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili makes a pun:

Hili: I will presently jump from the darkness into the light. A: And what then? Hili: I will be enlightened.

In Polish:

Two cat LOLs from Facebook:

A tweet from reader Nilou, who commented, “Maybe they are just SICK AND TIRED of each other!” (Bibi and Poldi both hatched around 1897.) And indeed, the linked article reports “’We get the feeling they can’t stand the sight of each other anymore,’ [keeper] Helga Happ told the Austrian Times, defeated.”

happy valentine's day!!! do you believe in love??? these galapagos tortoises dated for almost 100 years and then they broke up and now they hate each other and no one knows why https://t.co/X3fWVW2RDw — cara giaimo (@cjgiaimo) February 14, 2019

From reader Gethyn. How I wish everyone would act like this!

From Grania; a tweet from Ziya Tong. I still can’t believe that goats can do this. (This is the first time I’ve seen Ziya use “bad words”.)

I would just like to say that goats are fucking amazing pic.twitter.com/QTlD39tE1O — IM🍑HIM (@ziyatong) February 14, 2019

Grania says, “This must have been written by an angry lion”. We must have a Chinese speaker among us who can translate this properly.

UPDATE: Reader Jon says this:

“For those who do not understand Chinese, “干菜” means dried vegetables and the last word “类” means type. So as a whole, it should be the dried vegetables section.”

Something got lost in translation. pic.twitter.com/t9skpwBplH — You Had One Job (@YouHadOneJ0B) February 14, 2019

Yes, this is how the internet works. Read the rest of the thread, too.

Me: I like toast.

Twitter: My nan died after a bread van ran her over, you heartless prick. — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) February 13, 2019

Yep, the Mars Rover Opportunity is kaput. First, a cartoon, and then a happier ending in the last tweet:

Sweet dreams lil buddy!

Ya did good. pic.twitter.com/TdhZ0DIWqJ — St. Traventine's Day (@Markoff_Cheney) February 13, 2019

Happy ending (click on the cartoon to see the final panels):

Someone gave it a happier ending 🙂 pic.twitter.com/QskUPzF9tu — Gleñ Matthews 🏳️‍🌈 🍑 (@GlenMaffews) February 13, 2019

Tweets from Matthew, the first being one he posted himself:

This means that 40,000 years ago there were at most 3,300 people living in the whole of Western and Central Europe. The place was empty. https://t.co/gz7wp1VSDG — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) February 14, 2019

Is this box swaying, or is it me?

If you're a cat, it really doesn't matter where the box is 😂💙🐱⛄👀 pic.twitter.com/J8b84U6urs — Crystal Fish (@Crystal_Fishy) February 13, 2019

Man, this must hurt, but it’s good for both of them:

Here's an animation of a mating pair of thynnine wasps (Happy Valentine's Day). I made this for my final PhD seminar last week to illustrate how females twist male genitalia around 180 degrees, so that they can feed from male regurgitate during mating! #entomology #SciArt pic.twitter.com/QC5nr7Bnv2 — Tom Semple (@insectsinsight) February 14, 2019

Finally, Shakespeare clarified!

Word of the day: "harnser" – regional name for the grey heron, esp. in eastern England; also "hanser", "handsaw" (all originate with the Old French "hironceau").

Thus, in Hamlet, "I am but mad north-northwest. When the wind is southerly, I know a hawk from a handsaw." pic.twitter.com/WD4wTPWCqt — Robert Macfarlane (@RobGMacfarlane) February 13, 2019