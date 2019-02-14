Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s Thursday already: February 14, 2019, and you know what that means!

It’s Valentine’s Day! And here’s my valentine for all the readers:

Today’s Google Doodle (click on screenshot) is a lovely animation of animals in love. Be sure to see it:

And of course it’s National Cream-filled Chocolates Day, though that’s not the only kind of candy one gives on this day.

On this day in 1349, many Jews of Strasbourg, numbering several hundred, were burned to death by mobs, with some of the unburnt Jews kicked out of the city. Remember this when you hear about the “one-state solution” in the Middle East. On February 14, 1400, Richard II of England died, probably of starvation, after being deposed and imprisoned by Henry IV. In 1556, Thomas Cranmer was declared a heretic, and was burned to death that same year. It was also on that day in 1556 that, far away, Akbar was crowned the third Mughal emperor. On February 14, 1779, James Cook was killed by native Hawaiians off the Big Island.

On this day in 1849, President James Knox Polk became the first sitting President to be photographed. Here’s an enhanced version of that photo, taken in New York City.

On this day in 1929 in Chicago, the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre took place in a garage, with seven people machine-gunned to death, probably on orders of Al Capone. On February 14, 1945, the fire-bombing of Dresden by British and American planes began, the scene for Vonnegut’s novel Slaughterhouse-5. In 1966, Australian currency was decimalized on February 14.

On February 14, 1990, the Voyager 1 spacecraft took the photo of Earth that became known as the Pale Blue Dot. Here it is; can you spot the Earth?

Finally, it was on this day in 2005 that YouTube was launched by a group of college students; and, as you’ve probably heard if you’ve read the American news, it’s the first anniversary of the deadly Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida, in which a gunman, former student Nikolas Cruz, killed 15 and injuried 17. The students who survived, Ceiling Cat bless them, are still fighting for gun control, though nothing has happened at the federal level.

Notables born on this day include, appropriately, Valentine Greatrakes (1628, Irish faith healer), Frank Harris (1855), John Barrymore (1882), Jack Benny (1894), Florence Henderson (1934), Carl Bernstein (1944), Gregory Hines (1946), Renée Fleming (1959), and Meg Tilly (1960).

Those who died on Valentine’s Day include Timur (Tamerlane, 1405), James Cook (1779), William Tecumseh Sherman (1891), David Hilbert (1943), Baby Dodds (1959), Julian Huxley and P. G. Wodehouse (both 1975), James Bond (the ornithologist, 1989), and George Shearing (2011).

Here’s Shearing, whom Jack Kerouac—or rather Neal Cassady (named “Dean Moriarty”—called “Old God Shearing” in the novel On The Road. This is a performance before “Misty” in 1992. Be sure to watch the last bit:

From the book; one long paragraph about Shearing:

George Shearing, the great jazz pianist, Dean said, was exactly like Roll Greb. Dean and I went to see Shearing at Birdland in the midst of the long, mad weekend. The place was deserted, we were the first customers, ten o’clock. Shearing came out, blind, led by the hand to his keyboard. He was distinguished-looking Englishman with a stiff white collar, slightly beefy, blond, with a delicate English-summer’s-night air about him that came out in the first rippling sweet number he played as the bass-player leaned to him reverently and thrummed the beat. The drummer, Denzil Best, sat motionless except for his wrists snapping the brushes. And Shearing began to rock; a smile broke over his ecstatic face; he began to rock in the piano seat, back and forth, slowly at first, then the beat went up, and he began rocking fast, his left foot jumped up with every beat, his neck began to rock crookedly, he brought his face down to the keys, he pushed his hair back, his combed hair dissolved, he began to sweat. The music I picked up. The bass-player hunched over and socked it in, faster and faster, it seemed faster and faster, that’s all. Shearing began to play his chords; they rolled out of the piano in great rich showers, you’d think the man wouldn’t have time to line them up. They rolled and rolled like the sea. Folks yelled for him to “Go!” Dean was sweating; the swear poured down his collar. “There he is! That’s him! Old God! Old God Shearing! Yes! Yes! Yes!” And Shearing was conscious of the madman behind him, he could hear every one of Dean’s gasps and imprecations, he could sense it though he couldn’t see. “That’s right!” Dean said. “Yes!” Shearing smiled; he rocked. Shearing rose from the piano, dripping with sweat; these were his great 1949 days before he became cool and commercial. When he was gone Dean pointed to the empty piano seat. “God’s empty chair,” he said. On the piano a horn sat; its golden shadow made a strange reflection along the desert caravan painted on the wall behind the drums. God was gone; it was the silence of his departure.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is having delusions of grandeur, but who better than cats to order the Universe (it would be a Hilicentric Universe, of course):

Hili: A huge responsibility is resting on cats. A: What for? Hili: For the order in the Universe.

In Polish:

Hili: Na kotach spoczywa ogromna odpowiedzialność.

Ja: Za co?

Hili: Za porządek we wszechświecie.

A cartoon sent by reader Jon:

Sad but true:

Trump and the wall (apparently now he’s going to get a small fence):

It’s a special Valentine’s Day Twitter edition! From reader Nilou, an otter tweet:

From Grania, a medical Valentine:

Nothing quite says #ValentinesDay like a heart dissection! To get you in the mood here's some beautiful illustrations of the heart by 19th century Edinburgh surgeon-anatomist & artist Charles Bell (Engravings of the Arteries, 1801) pic.twitter.com/oI3OqyQQDl — RCSEd Library & Archive (@RCSEdArchive) February 13, 2019

Another medical-themed Valentine, this time from Jonathan Swift:

Happy #ValentinesDay

Here's a poem mentioning spew, colons, hemorrhoids among other things from the master of satire

"A LOVE POEM

From a physician to his mistress." by Jonathan Swift. #Ireland #ValentinesDay2019 pic.twitter.com/JhAtd6q4YE — Old Ireland (@OldeEire) February 14, 2019

Here’s a Valentine poem from the Bodleian Libraries; go see the whole rhyme in successive tweets:

Roses are red. pic.twitter.com/uVnPPcPMA1 — The Bodleian Libraries (@bodleianlibs) February 14, 2019

The old ballad “The Water is Wide” has a stanza, “When love is young, then love is fine: just like a flower, when first it’s new. But love grows old, and waxes cold, and fades away, like the morning dew.” To wit:

When you’ve been married for almost 15yrs & your husband asks about Valentines Day.😂 pic.twitter.com/jpH6hc9Cta — Elaine Young (@ElaineYoung94) February 13, 2019

A nerdy Valentine:

Got my Valentine's Day card lined up. pic.twitter.com/7DRA7goe7Y — Don Lyall (@Don_lyall) February 13, 2019

From the National Library of Scotland:

Roses are Red 🌹

Violets are Blue 🌼

Our maps are multi-coloured 🗺️

And we love sharing them with you. ❤️#Valentines pic.twitter.com/Rqg9n597yf — NLS Map Collections (@natlibscotmaps) February 14, 2019

Nobby the Bear gets in on the holiday:

Happy #Valentines everyone. Find someone who loves you the way Nobby loves his traffic cone. pic.twitter.com/7b0SOZce8p — Yorkshire Wildlife Park 🦏 (@YorkshireWP) February 14, 2019

A Valentine’s Day menu from 137 years ago:

Valentine’s Day menu, St. Nicholas Hotel, NYC, tomorrow 1882: pic.twitter.com/pnbAdKhpsj — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) February 13, 2019

Tweets from Matthew, also Valentine-themed. Have a heart!

Spatanoids aka irregular urchins burrowin their way into your Valentine's Day! #Valentinesday https://t.co/L0m0y2r1lc pic.twitter.com/FVrlGjtA93 — Christopher Mah (@echinoblog) February 13, 2019

A booby poem:

Roses are red

These feet are blue

Boobies like to boogie

They hope you do too! #ValentineASpecies pic.twitter.com/XuKtWhUgX2 — Dr Alex Evans (@alexevans91) February 14, 2019

There’s nothing like a good amplexus:

While we're on the topic of #frog #sex, here's the 7 known frog amplexus (mating) positions. You're welcome 😂 pic.twitter.com/EPyooUNfs9 — Jodi Rowley (@jodirowley) January 1, 2019

A heart-shaped wood!

Happy Valentines Day from the farm by the heart shaped wood ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NXnA50DMnE — WestmorlandShepherdess (@ruslandvalley) February 14, 2019

Another Valentine from a science geek:

Every day, one or some of a host of pathogens that could include viruses, bacteria, funghi, yeast or parasites could try to infect you. Your trillions of immune cells and commensal microorganisms help protect you from infection. That’s true love that is. Happy Valentine’s! pic.twitter.com/ndKkqXzZKJ — Prof Sheena Cruickshank (@sheencr) February 14, 2019

Matthew loves Laurel and Hardy, and here they are (also playing women) in a Valentine’s Day meal: