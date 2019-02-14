Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s Thursday already: February 14, 2019, and you know what that means!
Today’s Google Doodle (click on screenshot) is a lovely animation of animals in love. Be sure to see it:
And of course it’s National Cream-filled Chocolates Day, though that’s not the only kind of candy one gives on this day.
On this day in 1349, many Jews of Strasbourg, numbering several hundred, were burned to death by mobs, with some of the unburnt Jews kicked out of the city. Remember this when you hear about the “one-state solution” in the Middle East. On February 14, 1400, Richard II of England died, probably of starvation, after being deposed and imprisoned by Henry IV. In 1556, Thomas Cranmer was declared a heretic, and was burned to death that same year. It was also on that day in 1556 that, far away, Akbar was crowned the third Mughal emperor. On February 14, 1779, James Cook was killed by native Hawaiians off the Big Island.
On this day in 1849, President James Knox Polk became the first sitting President to be photographed. Here’s an enhanced version of that photo, taken in New York City.
On this day in 1929 in Chicago, the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre took place in a garage, with seven people machine-gunned to death, probably on orders of Al Capone. On February 14, 1945, the fire-bombing of Dresden by British and American planes began, the scene for Vonnegut’s novel Slaughterhouse-5. In 1966, Australian currency was decimalized on February 14.
On February 14, 1990, the Voyager 1 spacecraft took the photo of Earth that became known as the Pale Blue Dot. Here it is; can you spot the Earth?
Finally, it was on this day in 2005 that YouTube was launched by a group of college students; and, as you’ve probably heard if you’ve read the American news, it’s the first anniversary of the deadly Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida, in which a gunman, former student Nikolas Cruz, killed 15 and injuried 17. The students who survived, Ceiling Cat bless them, are still fighting for gun control, though nothing has happened at the federal level.
Notables born on this day include, appropriately, Valentine Greatrakes (1628, Irish faith healer), Frank Harris (1855), John Barrymore (1882), Jack Benny (1894), Florence Henderson (1934), Carl Bernstein (1944), Gregory Hines (1946), Renée Fleming (1959), and Meg Tilly (1960).
Those who died on Valentine’s Day include Timur (Tamerlane, 1405), James Cook (1779), William Tecumseh Sherman (1891), David Hilbert (1943), Baby Dodds (1959), Julian Huxley and P. G. Wodehouse (both 1975), James Bond (the ornithologist, 1989), and George Shearing (2011).
Here’s Shearing, whom Jack Kerouac—or rather Neal Cassady (named “Dean Moriarty”—called “Old God Shearing” in the novel On The Road. This is a performance before “Misty” in 1992. Be sure to watch the last bit:
From the book; one long paragraph about Shearing:
George Shearing, the great jazz pianist, Dean said, was exactly like Roll Greb. Dean and I went to see Shearing at Birdland in the midst of the long, mad weekend. The place was deserted, we were the first customers, ten o’clock. Shearing came out, blind, led by the hand to his keyboard. He was distinguished-looking Englishman with a stiff white collar, slightly beefy, blond, with a delicate English-summer’s-night air about him that came out in the first rippling sweet number he played as the bass-player leaned to him reverently and thrummed the beat. The drummer, Denzil Best, sat motionless except for his wrists snapping the brushes. And Shearing began to rock; a smile broke over his ecstatic face; he began to rock in the piano seat, back and forth, slowly at first, then the beat went up, and he began rocking fast, his left foot jumped up with every beat, his neck began to rock crookedly, he brought his face down to the keys, he pushed his hair back, his combed hair dissolved, he began to sweat. The music I picked up. The bass-player hunched over and socked it in, faster and faster, it seemed faster and faster, that’s all. Shearing began to play his chords; they rolled out of the piano in great rich showers, you’d think the man wouldn’t have time to line them up. They rolled and rolled like the sea. Folks yelled for him to “Go!” Dean was sweating; the swear poured down his collar. “There he is! That’s him! Old God! Old God Shearing! Yes! Yes! Yes!” And Shearing was conscious of the madman behind him, he could hear every one of Dean’s gasps and imprecations, he could sense it though he couldn’t see. “That’s right!” Dean said. “Yes!” Shearing smiled; he rocked. Shearing rose from the piano, dripping with sweat; these were his great 1949 days before he became cool and commercial. When he was gone Dean pointed to the empty piano seat. “God’s empty chair,” he said. On the piano a horn sat; its golden shadow made a strange reflection along the desert caravan painted on the wall behind the drums. God was gone; it was the silence of his departure.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is having delusions of grandeur, but who better than cats to order the Universe (it would be a Hilicentric Universe, of course):
Hili: A huge responsibility is resting on cats.A: What for?Hili: For the order in the Universe.
Hili: Na kotach spoczywa ogromna odpowiedzialność.
Ja: Za co?
Hili: Za porządek we wszechświecie.
Sad but true:
Trump and the wall (apparently now he’s going to get a small fence):
Aaackshually, the bombing of Dresden started on the 13th.
According to Wikipedia, the fire bombing started on this day. If you read my post yesterday, you’d see that I already said the bombing started on the 13th.
Watch that feeling in the heart. It might be a heart attack. Interesting on the anniversary of the shooting in Florida, the House of Rep. has passed a bill calling for background checks on all gun buys. It is the first gun legislation even attempted since 1993.
Aww, shucks, thanks for the valentine — and for everything you do here. And here’s to Jack Benny, who would have been 39 years old today.
I wonder if the Polk photo is also the first photograph of a mullet.
Polk was too busy stealing land from Mexico to get a haircut.
Thank you for the valentine duck card!
I didn’t know Shearing was blind. That excerpt has a couple typos I think – “sweat” instead of … “swear” I think? There’s another maybe. I didn’t know Shearing went commercial. But the writing is excellent. The author – Kerouac? – was young at the time? To imagine the youth of today exuberant over chord changes – it is difficult to envision.
What! No flying hearts? No mating dragonflies or damselflies? For me, that’s the absolute best valentine. Here’s a (sort of) red dragonfly heart. http://www.spiegel.de/fotostrecke/sex-im-tierreich-gefuehl-und-gewalt-fotostrecke-74453-5.html. Can’t find any good videos of the hearts flying, but I’ve sure seen ’em and it’s way cool.
Seventeen people died at Stoneman Douglas (14 students and 3 staff), not 15.
