Reader’s wildlife photos

Well, today we have not wildlife but stars, appropriate for Valentine’s Day since we have no amorous animals and stars often feature in love poems. These lovely photos come from reader Tim Anderson, whose notes are indented.
I’m having an unusual run of clear, still nights, so I am taking advantage of the opportunities.
This is NGC3532, an open star cluster (also known as the Wishing Well Cluster) in the Carina Nebula. The prominent star towards the bottom right is X Carinae, a massive red giant that emits 165,000 times the energy of the Sun’s output. The cluster was first described by Nicolas Lacaille in 1752.
120 30-second images combined in Nebulosity 4 from frames taken with a colour camera and a 127mm refracting telescope.
This image is of the giant star cluster 47 Tucanae, also known as NGC104.Wikipedia says: “47 Tucanae, 47 Tuc (or NGC 104) is a globular cluster located in the constellation Tucana. It is about 4.0 ± 0.35 kpc (13,000 ± 1,100 ly) away from Earth, and 120 light years across. 47 Tuc can be seen with the naked eye, with an apparent magnitude of 4.1. It appears about 50 arcminutes across. Due to its far southern location, 18° from the south celestial pole, it was not catalogued by European astronomers until the 1750s, when the cluster was first identified by Nicolas-Louis de Lacaille from South Africa.
47 Tucanae is the second brightest globular cluster after Omega Centauri, and telescopically reveals about ten thousand stars, many appearing within a small dense central core. The cluster may contain an intermediate-mass black hole.”
Which is more information than a sensible person needs. The image was constructed from 120 twenty-second exposures using a refracting telescope and a colour camera.
Beautiful
I’m becoming particularly interested when I see bright stars close to the horizon. I don’t know why. Sort of like how I notice when there are planets shining in place viewed near the moon…. “occultation”, or something… it stands out.
Who knows what wildlife may be among the many stars in the pictures?