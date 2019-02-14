Reader’s wildlife photos

I’m having an unusual run of clear, still nights, so I am taking advantage of the opportunities.

This is NGC3532, an open star cluster (also known as the Wishing Well Cluster) in the Carina Nebula. The prominent star towards the bottom right is X Carinae, a massive red giant that emits 165,000 times the energy of the Sun’s output. The cluster was first described by Nicolas Lacaille in 1752.

120 30-second images combined in Nebulosity 4 from frames taken with a colour camera and a 127mm refracting telescope.