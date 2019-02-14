John Henry Newman gets his second (bogus) miracle; stay tuned for sainthood

As you know, to become a saint in the Catholic pantheon a candidate has to have performed two documented miracles, which are ostensibly debated in the Vatican after being stink-eyed by a hired nay-sayer, the literal “Devil’s Advocate“. (Hitchens was the Advocatus Diaboli for Mother Teresa’s canonization, but apparently they didn’t find him convincing.)
Now, according to the BBC and other sources (click on screenshot below), the second critical miracle has been approved for John Henry Newman, and so he’s on the fast track to sainthood—the first English saint in a long while. Newman (1801-1890) began as an Anglican and then, converting to Catholicism, became a cardinal and was beatified nine years ago (that’s step 1, which requires only one miracle).
The first miracle was “curing a man’s spinal disease.” Wikipedia says this about the pair:
In 1991, Newman was proclaimed venerable by Pope John Paul II, after a thorough examination of his life and work by the Congregation for the Causes of Saints. After this, Jack Sullivan, a man studying for the diaconate in Boston, Massachusetts, was on the verge of complete paralysis in 2000 and 2001 and claimed to have been miraculously healed after praying to Newman. The miracle was investigated and confirmed by the Vatican. Newman was beatified on 19 September 2010 by Pope Benedict XVI on a visit to the United Kingdom.
A second miracle, necessary for his canonisation, was approved by the Vatican in November 2018. This miracle concerned the healing of a pregnant American woman from a life-threatening condition. The decree approving this miracle was authorized to be promulgated on 12 February 2019.
The Torygraph gives a bit more information about this second miracle:
The Church claims the recovery had no scientific explanation and attributed it to Newman’s intercession.
“An expectant mother was suffering from unstoppable internal bleeding which threatened the life of her child in the womb,” the diocese of Westminster said on its website.
“She had long been a devotee of Blessed John Henry, and in prayer she directly and explicitly invoked Newman’s intercession to stop the bleeding. The miraculous healing was immediate, complete, and permanent.”
The Diocese’s website adds no further information.
So I wrote my doctor asking if there are known natural causes for stopping internal bleeding during pregnancy, and of course there were. As the doc wrote me (my emphasis):
The devil is in the details. There are many causes of uterine bleeding during pregnancy.
Here’s just one from UpToDate:
Threatened miscarriage. Uterine bleeding in the presence of a closed cervix and sonographic visualization of an intrauterine pregnancy with detectable fetal cardiac activity is diagnostic of threatened miscarriage. The term “threatened” is used to describe these cases because miscarriage does not always follow uterine bleeding in early pregnancy, even after repeated episodes or large amounts of bleeding. In fact, 90 to 96 percent of pregnancies with both fetal cardiac activity and vaginal bleeding at 7 to 11 weeks of gestation do not miscarry; the higher success rate is associated with bleeding at the later end of the gestational age range [10,11]. Uterine bleeding in these cases is likely due to disruption of decidual vessels at the maternal-fetal interface. These separations generally cannot be visualized by ultrasound, but sometimes appear as a subchorionic hematoma. Management is expectant.
“Management is expectant” means the bleeding usually stops on its own. Hope that helps.
Yes, it helps. So what we have here is a “miracle” that occurs regularly without the intercession of prayers to saints. But of course that characterizes all the medical miracles touted by the Vatican. When an amputee regrows an arm after praying to a beatified candidate, then we’ll talk!
h/t: Kevin
I might be feeling particularly cynical this morning, but the timing and nature of this miracle seem suspect. Perhaps I am too US-centric, but with the media debates about later-term abortion I have my doubts. The argument on the ‘never okay’ side is that there are no medical conditions a pregnant woman faces which would require a termination of the pregnancy to save the mother’s life. This fits right in with that. Going to die because of this pregnancy? Just pray to John Henry Newman!
Religion can’t help but flaunt its ignorance.
The miracles always seem to happen to people receiving medical care. It’s like God particularly favours those who are surrounded by doctors and nurses and up to the gills in medicine.
Indeed. One redundant wooden leg or glass eyeball would do it for me.
You’ve got to suffer to be saved. Isn’t that what they say and, sadly, want?
The greatest procedural aim of modern secular civilization is to minimize suffering through laws and engineering controls and yet the Catholic Church honors suffering above all. Like my ten year old son said: it’s Opposite Day. Only it’s been Opposite Day for religion since the beginning of religion.
It seems like the only miracles these days involve medical cures. What happened to stopping the sun, raising the dead, slaughtering your enemies?
The Newman story was in today’s (London) ‘Times.’ I thought I’d give the old chap a try the next time I have one of my nosebleeds.
Since the Roman Catholic Church has done away with the Devil’s Advocate, let me play the rôle and say, No evidence of a miracle.
Could he turn people into elephants though? That’s the real test.
I wonder why someone would pray to a saint, instead of praying directly to the all-powerful big guy. It’s like asking the busboy to make you a fabulous meal, instead of the head chef. And if saints can do miracles, why do they only perform two, and then stop until they are sanctified?
Or in this case, a not-Saint. Maybe he has more time for miracles since he hasn’t hit the big leagues?
Good luck getting them to admit they are polytheists.
I never knew the term “management”
Newman believed in the liquification of the blood miracle and the miraculous transportation of Mary’s house to Loreto. For being able to believe that he is qualified for sainthood.
Dammit! Why is it taking so long for Nicolas Steno’s second miracle?
We geologists lack a patron saint, and Nick Steno is only ONE miracle away from this glory. Beatified is fine, but we are holding out for full canonization.
I have faith that the problem is that too few people are praying to Steno for divine intervention. Perhaps readers can help spread the word??
[Steno was the first to realize that sedimentary rocks recorded a history that could be unravelled. He came up with three principles of relative dating, and he presented conclusive evidence that fossils were remains of once living things, as opposed to having formed in ways perhaps analogous to crystals. He also realized that comparable angles on minerals crystals were always the same. Alas, late in his life he went from Protestant to Catholic and became very devout. He became an archbishop and denied himself so many mortal pleasures (e.g., food), that he may have hastened his own demise.}
[P.S. He was also a rock star of anatomy.]
And all these years I thought your patron saint was J Harlen Bretz?! Consider me duly chastised.
Newman was an Anglican who pressed for the CofE to return to its Catholic roots. When it showed no signs of doing so he became a Catholic himself. No wonder the RCC is so fond of him: if he can do it, why not the rest of the apostates? Dream on!
There is another wrinkle to his story. As The (London) Times points out, when Newman died in 1890, he requested that he be buried alongside his lifelong ‘companion’, Ambrose St John, who had died 15 years earlier. 78 years later, the RCC insisted on moving his remains to Birmingham Oratory, allegedly to reflect his growing importance. Go figure.
My morning coffee is a goddamn miracle, save my day! sure enough i feel warm and not so fuzzy.
Wikipedia:
The United States imports more coffee than any other nation.[6] The per capita consumption of coffee in the United States in 2011 was 4.24 kg (9 lbs), and the value of coffee imported exceeded $8 billion.[7] As of 2015, Americans consumed approximately 400 million cups of coffee per day, making the United States the leading consumer of coffee in the world.[8]
Saint Coffee BEAN, saviour of the free world, and generator of shit loads of dosh. CC needs to ditch the church and open coffee shops.
Trump will be in line for this saint business very soon. The wall is almost finished and it was all accomplished with talk.