A man, a lynx, and a hare

I don’t think I’ve posted this 6-minute video before, but if I have, watch it again. It’s about an intrepid camerman (Sam Ellis), a wily and elusive lynx (Mad Max), and, after 76 days of tracking, how the cameraman got a fantastic video of a lynx chasing a snowshoe hare.

Note that the CBC’s title calls it a “Canadian lynx”, but it’s really a Canada lynx (Lynx canadensis). Like the Canada goose, people often get the name wrong. But how could the CBC err like that?

Note, too, that the bobcat, Lynx rufus, is also a lynx.

Finally, look at the size of those paws!