A man, a lynx, and a hare

I don’t think I’ve posted this 6-minute video before, but if I have, watch it again. It’s about an intrepid camerman (Sam Ellis), a wily and elusive lynx (Mad Max), and, after 76 days of tracking, how the cameraman got a fantastic video of a lynx chasing a snowshoe hare.

Note that the CBC’s title calls it a “Canadian lynx”, but it’s really a Canada lynx (Lynx canadensis). Like the Canada goose, people often get the name wrong. But how could the CBC err like that?

Note, too, that the bobcat, Lynx rufus, is also a lynx.

Finally, look at the size of those paws!

7 Comments

  1. Simon Hayward
    If it’s in the Yukon doesn’t that make it a Canadian Canada Lynx? 🙂

    • merilee
      And Sam’s a Canadian Cameramsn (who looks about 15).

  2. Claudia Baker
    Spectacular.
    What a beautiful animal. Poor little hare though.

    • merilee
      +1😢

  3. Michael Waterhouse
    Great Pictures

  4. Heather Hastie
    Absolutely wonderful.

  5. Bob Bottemiller
    Anybody know what his camera outfit is? Also the drone’s and documentary cameraman’s?Beautiful, sharp images.

