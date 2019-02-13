Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Hump Day: Wednesday, February 13, 2019, and the second day of Darwin’s life in 1809. It’s National Italian Food Day (I’m cooking Chinese), and World Radio Day, proclaimed by UNESCO.

On this day in 1542, the fifth wife of Henry VIII, Catherine Howard, was executed for adultery. She was only 18 or 19 years old. (Do you notice how often I find a day when one of King Henry’s wives was executed?). On February 13, 1633, Galileo arrived in Rome for his trial before the Inquisition. He was of course convicted—on June 22—and died nine years later.

If you’re a MacDonald you’ll be interested in what happened on this day in 1692; as Wikipedia reports, that’s the day of “the Massacre of Glencoe: Almost 80 Macdonalds at Glen Coe, Scotland are killed early in the morning for not promptly pledging allegiance to the new king, William of Orange.” Poor Macdonalds bought the farm!

On this day in 1931, the British Raj moved its capital from Calcutta to New Delhi, but only 16.5 years later there was no Raj. On this day in 1935, Bruno Hauptmann was found guilty of kidnapping and killing the “Lindbergh baby.” He was electrocuted on April 3 of the next year. On this day in 1945, the RAF flew to Dresden to bomb the bejeesus out of the city, a bombing that continued for three days. Between 22,000 and 25,000 people were killed by the bombs and the resulting firestorm. On February 13, 1960, the first lunch counter sit-in in Nashville, Tennessee took place by black college students demonstrating for civil rights.

Now this is weird because it’s given in Wikipedia. On this day in 1961, and I’ll quote:

An allegedly 500,000-year-old rock is discovered near Olancha, California, US, that appears to anachronistically encase a spark plug.

No, it wasn’t aliens or a refutation of geological dating. (The spark plug was from about 1920.) A report noted the explanation: “the spark plug became encased in a concretion composed of iron derived from the rusting spark plug. Iron and steel artifacts rapidly form iron-oxide concretions as they rust in the ground.” Here’s a cross-section through the artifact:



Finally, it was two years ago today that Kim Jong-nam, Kim Jong-Un’s brother, was assassinated with poison at the Kuala Lumpur airport.

Notables born on this day include Thomas Robert Malthus (1766), Grant Wood (1891), William Shockley (1910), Tennessee Ernie Ford (1919), Chuck Yeager (1923, still with us), Elaine Pagels (1943), Marian Dawkins (1945), and Mena Suvari (1975).

Yeager is 96 now, and confined to a wheelchair, but he’s still got the right stuff:

Those who fell asleep on this day include Catherine Howard (1542, see above), Benvenuto Cellini (1571), Cotton Mather (1728), Richard Wagner (1883), Georges Rouault (1958), Waylon Jennings (2002), and Antonin Scalia (2016).

I like Rouault, whose paintings have a stained-glassy effect. Here’s his “Tragic Clown” from 1911:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is a busy editor:

Hili: You have to write down everything carefully. A: Why? Hili: You can’t rely on my memory only.

In Polish:

Hili: Musicie wszystko starannie zapisywać.

Ja: Dlaczego?

Hili: Bo wyłącznie na moją pamięć nie możecie liczyć.

In honor of Darwin Day, the cat protection/adoption agency Feline Friends in London sent me this diagram of human progress:

A tweet of a Tower of London raven sent by reader Nilou (via the Tower’s Ravenmaster). These are nasty birds, but also smart ones.

From Heather Hastie, who says, presciently, that “this kid will grow up into a good person.”

If only our hearts were as pure as the hearts of children ❤ pic.twitter.com/J2z2mQHxVH — FEELING POST ღ (@lvesongss) February 2, 2019

Tweets from Grania, the first being a cat using Twitter:

all of us frantically scrolling to find that good tweet we saw right before the tl refreshed pic.twitter.com/gIbfzb9Ema — zander (@alezander) February 1, 2019

If you didn’t know that the skin of a tiger is striped, you do now:

This is what a tiger’s skin looks like when it is shaved pic.twitter.com/aJwKKnw0gK — 41 Strange (@41Strange) February 3, 2019

A lovely fossil:

Brachiopod fossil or alien head? You decide👽 Seriously, imagine finding something like this pre- 19th Century & having no idea about fossils. It also reminds me of a character from star wars. Truth be told, it's actually a Caboniferous brachiopod called Spirifer #FossilFriday pic.twitter.com/rWdhf7Qj2g — Dean R. Lomax (@Dean_R_Lomax) February 1, 2019

Yes, if God looked at America:

Happy birthday to Charles Darwin, who would have been 210 today. 210, and extremely disappointed. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) February 12, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. I don’t know how many times I’ve already posted this video, but I can’t get enough. At least learn that “nounours” is “teddy bear” in French:

Si vous avez un chat et que vous vous posez encore des questions sur la disparition mystérieuse d'un nounours… pic.twitter.com/hyrA2DQcBF — Léo (@LeoAuteur) February 12, 2019

If you don’t know what group of mammals a fossa (Cryptoprocta ferox) is in, go here:

This fossa is loving it’s new hanging platform. Providing novel exhibit furniture is one great way to enrich your animals. Video Credit: Jordan Bednarz #fossa #enrichment #hangingenrichment #platform pic.twitter.com/OQOsC1PZDL — AAZK (@AAZKinc) February 12, 2019

I bet you didn’t know that donkey nannies were a thing:

Meanwhile, in Lombardy, 'donkey nannies' use special saddles to carry lambs down from the hills for spring time grazing. pic.twitter.com/40C06ey0c7 — Present & Correct (@presentcorrect) February 4, 2019

A terse review:

Dances with Wolves. pic.twitter.com/OluAntO0JP — Amazon Movie Reviews (@AmznMovieRevws) January 29, 2019