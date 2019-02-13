Today we have another batch of lovely photos from Mark Sturtevant, which of course means insects and other arthropods. His notes are indented:

Here is the last batch of photos taken in 2017. The first two pictures are of insects that were attracted to apples in my back yard that had been preyed upon by squirrels. First is a downy yellow jacket (Vespula flavopilosa), and the second is the very odd picture-winged fly (Delphinia picta). These flies do not seem to be able to walk without waving their wings.

A black-and-yellow “argiope” garden spider (Argiope aurantia) is shown in the next picture. Here I had just given it a red-legged grasshopper, and she was quickly wrapping it up. Note the fangs.

A weird little beetle had come to my porch light. It is a Hister beetle, belonging to the family Histeridae. These beetles are built like little tanks with interesting recesses to tuck in their legs and antennae. Many of them are rather flattened for hiding under bark and stones. This one obviously has a lot of mites which seem to be ‘phoretic’, meaning that they are using the beetle to get around and meet up with others of their kind. The mites were in constant motion and would not leave their host. I think the species of beetle is Hololepta aequalis.

Next is another spider. This is a nursery web spider (Pisaurina mira) that is a striking color variant within this species. I had never seen one that looked like this, but the link shows this color form along with other ones.

The final pictures are of velvet ants, which are actually a kind of wasp in which the females are wingless. The first two look like Sphaeropthalma pensylvanica. They are normally very restless wanders, and the females search for a hidden entrance of a burrowing bee or wasp, which they parasitize, but this one had briefly stopped for an exploratory dig. This species is fairly small, but there are significantly larger species of velvet ant that I have not seen where I currently live, and those are infamous for their exceptionally painful sting. Large velvet ants are widely named as ‘cow killers’. Here is a video of Coyote Peterson taking one for the team to show you that these things are pretty painful. [JAC: Coyote Peterson is nuts; watch the video.]

Male velvet ants have wings that help them hunt for females. The winged male looks to be the same species as the above female, and he was exploring my backpack.

Velvet ant males are larger than females, as shown in the last picture. This mating pair landed in front of me. I had no idea what they were at first, so I quickly leaned in and got this rather bad picture before they flew off. They look to be in the genus Timula.