Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ homophobia

Today’s Jesus and Mo, called “grave,” came with the terse email note, “God is obsessed!” Indeed: you’d think he’d have other things to worry about.

 

  1. Roger
    “Grave” may well be the most hilarious word in the Catholic vocabulary.

  2. John Danley
    Homoeroticism is the substrate that motivates apostolic reaction formation.

    As Hitchens so gently phrased it: No child behind left.

    • Bric
      Please don’t confuse homosexuality with paedophilia

      • John Danley
        Apologies. I didn’t mean to imply a conflation. Sexual repression via asceticism results in a contamination of psychological maturation, regardless of proclivity.

  3. Sastra
    Injecting morality right into the “ natural order” of nature allows right and wrong to be completely arbitrary. You can argue and demonstrate what does and doesn’t cause harm to people. But how can you point to the harm of a damaged natural order?

    You might as well insist that going swimming or wearing green causes “grave harm to the natural order” instead of castigating homosexuality. It’s all equally random. It just has to seem Not Really Nice to someone, and that turns into a message from God.

  4. Randall Schenck
    Extremely worried about homosexuality but Pedophilia, not so much.

  5. TJR
    Is this why god allows so much homosexuality in the vatican, because that’s the best place to keep an eye on it?

  6. Dominic
    Rowan atkinson in Not the Nine o’clock News circa 1979…

  7. Dominic
    Rowan Atkinson in Not the Nine o’clock News circa 1979… “god just wants you to have a rotten life…”

