What are America’s worst colleges for free speech?

The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) has awarded 10 American colleges its anti-kudos for being the worst colleges for free speech in the last year. You can read about them at the link below (click on screenshot); I’ll just give the list and say a few words about why each college was chosen.

There’s no order to the list, so consider them all bad. They include both public and private colleges, with public ones forced to adhere by law to the First Amendment, while the private ones don’t have to. However, the implication is that the private universities on this list have “explicitly promised” to respect free speech by faculty and students (see here).

The miscreant schools:

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (Troy, New York). Private university. On the list because campus cops told students wearing buttons critical of the university administration to get lost because of “eminent domain”. The college also has a long history of censoring student speech and preventing students from demonstrating. Syracuse University (Syracuse, New York). Private university. The school suspended students in an engineering fraternity for “a private satirical skit roasting their fellow members.” It has done similar expulsions before as well as having a restrictive speech code. Yet the University promises to uphold First Amendment standards. Georgetown University Qatar(Doha Quatar). Branch of American private university. Canceled a debate on whether God might be a woman because it might “risk the safety and security of our community.” Qatar has a blasphemy law, which might explain (but doesn’t excuse) the censorship. University of Wisconsin System. (Madison, Wisconsin). Public university. The Chancellor of the La Crosse campus, Joe Gow, invited a former porn star, Nina Hartley, to campus for Free Speech week. Hartley is now a sex educator and nurse, and her talk was about the adult film industry. For that, Gow received a letter of reprimand from Ray Cross, President of the entire UW system. He also noted that his bad judgment might affect Gow’s salary in the future. Apparently the talk was a big success for the audience, but not for Gow, who now has a black mark in his personnel file. Liberty University (Lynchburg, Virginia). I was surprised at this because while LU is a private school, it’s also deeply Christian (Jerry Falwell is the founder), and does it really promise free speech? Well, apparently that was indeed promised by its president, Jerry Falwell, Jr., in 2016. Nevertheless, the university has repeatedly tried to censor the student newspaper, the Liberty Champion. Topics that were cut include criticism of Donald Trump for his pussy-grabbing statement and an article about unmarried pregnant students. The school eliminated the job of editor-in-chief and the Dean of the School of Communication warned the paper that their job is not to do journalism, but to burnish the reputation of the school. Alabama A&M University (Huntsville, Alabama). A public and historically black school. According to FIRE, this school takes the prize for having the most policies (five) that substantially restrict protected speech. In a public university! These include policies that construe these as punishable instances of harassment: ““negative stereotyping,” “[i]nsulting … comments or gestures,” and comments that are merely “related to an individual’s age, race, gender, color, religion, national origin, disability, or sexual orientation.” The school also prohibits the sending of “annoying” or “offensive” email messages. University of Kansas (Lawrence, Kansas). Public school. The University removed an outdoor flag art display containing a defaced American flag (see it here or below). The outdoor display was moved indoors. The school also maintains a censorious social media policy (see here, pp. 98-99). Banned speech (the flag pictured on the FIRE link, but clearly not Lawrence, Kansas!):

University of North Alabama (Florence, Alabama). Public school. This school fell afoul of FIRE for two things. The University retaliated against the student newspaper for simply inquiring why a university vice-president had resigned suddenly and why a professor was banned from campus—normal journalistic inquiries. The school also has a policy whereby faculty and staff must “have their interactions with media ‘vetted’ by the administration.” That is an outrageous violation of both free speech and academic freedom. Plymouth State University(Plymouth, New Hampshire). Public University. The school fired one professor and disciplined another for simply writing letters of support for a former student who was being sentenced for sexual assault. Again, this is unconscionable. Letters of support after conviction are written for many criminals and many crimes, and should not constitute black marks against faculty. Dixie State University (St. George, Utah). Public university. the school fired two professors, one of them tenured, for “discussing a colleague’s tenure bid.” While we’re not supposed to gossip about this stuff, it does happen all the time, but in this casewas deemed “’professional incompetence, serious misconduct or unethical behavior’ and ‘serious violation’ of university rules and regulations.” (There were rumors that this draconian punishment came because the school didn’t like the professors for other reasons.) Dixie State then offered one professor reinstatement if he agreed to give up all his right to free speech and academic freedom. The school is also squabbling with the student newspaper, as the paper tried to force the university to abide by state law making the school’s records open with regard to faculty senate and student government meetings. Finally, the school has banned fraternities and sororities from using the Greek alphabet on the presumption that this would lead Dixie State to get a reputation as a “party school.” That’s not only dumb, but laughable.

I’m glad the University of Chicago isn’t on the list, though I’m not sure that it might be some day. When the students here are old enough to run universities, the situation may change! I wouldn’t, for example, want to be at a school whose free-speech policy was determined by the editors of the student newspaper, the Chicago Maroon, as the paper cannot bring itself to take a stand in favor of free speech, and is getting “woker” and more censorious all the time. (And it’s a newspaper, for crying out loud!)