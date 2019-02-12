Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Well, here we are at Charles Darwin’s 210th birthday: February 12, 2019.

It’s National Finch Pie Day (only kidding: it’s National P B and J Day, and you know what that stands for). Besides Darwin’s Birthday, it’s Red Hand Day, a UN day to call attention to the use of child soldiers.

In Chicago we had freezing rain last night, which coated the trees and then froze:

It was on Darwin Day in 1554 that Lady Jane Grey was beheaded for treason. She had been Queen for only nine days. On this day in 1832, appropriately, the Galápagos Islands were annexed by Ecuador.

On this day in 1909, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (the NAACP) was founded. I think it’s time to change the name to NAAPoC. On February 12, 1924, George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue premiered in New York City, with Paul Whiteman’s band and Gershwin on the piano. Gershwin wrote the piece in just five weeks, and although critical reviews were mixed, it was a huge hit with the public. Here it is played by the Royal Philharmonic. It’s 17 minutes long and if the picture doesn’t show on the video below, click anyway.

On this day in 1974, Alksandr Solzhenitsyn, who had won the Nobel Prize in Literature four years earlier, was exiled from the Soviet Union. On February 12, 1993, two year old James Bulger was abducted from a Merseyside shopping center by two ten year old boys, who tortured and murdered him. I believe the murder is the subject of a new movie.

In 1994, four thieves stole Edvard Munch’s painting “The Scream” from the National Gallery of Norway; it was recovered on May 7. Five years later, the U.S. Senate acquitted Bill Clinton during his impeachment trial. Finally, it was on this day 15 years ago that San Francisco began issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples at the Mayor’s directive. While this violated state law, and the courts later annulled the marriages, it was a step forward in bringing gay rights to public attention.

Notables born on February 12 include Jan Swammerdam (1637, Matthew’s hero), Cotton Mather (1663), CHARLES DARWIN (1809), Abraham Lincoln (also 1809), Anna Pavlova (1881), Max Beckmann (1884), Omar Bradley (1893), Tex Beneke (1914), Julian Schwinger (1918; Nobel Laureate), Costa-Gravas (1933), Ray Manzarek (1939), and Christina Ricci (1990).

Those who bought the farm on this day include Lady Jane Grey (1554; see above), Ethan Allen (1789), Immanuel Kant (1804), Grant Wood (1942), Sal Mineo (1976), Eubie Blake (1983), and Sid Caesar (2014).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hilli is occupying Andrzej’s bed—at Andrzej’s nap time:

A: Hili, could you move to another place? Hili: Go and sleep on the sofa.

In Polish:

Ja: Hili, czy możesz się przesunąć na inne miejsce?

Hili: Idź spać na sofie.

I found this picture on Facebook. It’s surely PhotoShopped extensively, but it’s still funny:

And another Facebook gem (real): Spot the kitten!

A newborn kakapo from reader Nilou. These flightless parrots are breeding like hotcakes this year! They must be saved.

And a kakapo hatching, sent by Heather Hastie:

The 5th #kakapo chick of the year has hatched: Tiwhiri-2-A. From Anchor, hatched on Whenua Hou. Don't worry – I won't tweet every hatch! Pic: #kakapo team senior ranger Jodie Crane. #conservation #parrots #kakapo2019 pic.twitter.com/DWtbZU8zVn — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) February 3, 2019

Tweets from Grania; her take on this one is “The singularity is still not upon us.”

Here's what happened when a neural net tried to write candy heart messages.https://t.co/tPZyGV3upg pic.twitter.com/4XSkvgEtbb — Janelle Shane (@JanelleCShane) February 11, 2019

Grania sent this to Matthew, who said he wouldn’t eat dogs or cats but he’d eat Tories.

Excl: New Brexit bill revolt – 15 rebel Tory MPs to enforce groundbreaking ban on eating dogs and cats after ministers refusehttps://t.co/spxMYw3edR — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) February 10, 2019

Cat gets a drink. (Did it knock the drink off the bar?):

A live cat tries where Tom the Cat failed:

aww give it up kitty Tom been trying to catch jerry for years 😂 pic.twitter.com/4qSORfJcMV — Cuties Overload (@cutiesoverload) January 26, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. Boxing hares! (But I can’t hear their feet; can you?)

We have lift-off …hares doing what hares do ..not necessarily in March ..you can actually hear their boxing feet! @HPT_Official #Winterwatch #mygarden pic.twitter.com/uvDYewpSaD — H (@countrymousie) February 11, 2019

Well, the spider mimicry is speculative, but I think it’s real.

Traversing the moon Europa; absolutely stunning:

#Europa. A low-altitude journey over the icy moon of Jupiter. Full length with audio on YouTube: https://t.co/gqWjgFDdAf pic.twitter.com/TETR9jg2JQ — Kevin M. Gill (@kevinmgill) February 10, 2019

And a real spider—a velvet underground one!

I like this. A new spider in the genus Loureedia has been found. The genus gets its name because they're velvety and live underground. https://t.co/0lJkGidhDD — Lev Parikian (@LevParikian) February 2, 2019