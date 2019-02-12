El Chapo convicted

And he’ll undoubtedly get life in prison (he’s 61), as he was found guilty of all ten counts of the indictment, including conspiracy to murder, money laundering, and, of course, running a criminal enterprise. In this case life in prison is the mandatory sentence
Kudos to the prosecution for amassing and presenting a mountain of evidence. The trial itself had its weird moments, but you can read about them below.
But El Chapo isn’t the only guilty one. As the NYT reports:
Witness after witness took the stand at the trial and talked about paying off nearly every level of the Mexican police, military and political establishment — including the shocking allegation that Mr. Guzmán gave a $100 million bribe to the country’s former president, Enrique Peña Nieto, in the run-up to Mexico’s 2012 elections. There was also testimony that bribes were paid to Genaro García Luna, one of Mexico’s top former law enforcement officers, a host of Mexican generals and police officials, and almost the entire congress of Colombia.
They better put this guy under the strictest possible security given his cartel’s wealth and the fact that he’s escaped from prison twice before. And the cartel moves on, headed by his sons.
I think one of the funniest parts of the trial had to be one of the bad guys turned to provide evidence said that Chapo tried to kill him 4 times. One was with a mariachi band playing a fist full of dirt before throwing hand grenades into the cell he was in. I guess it was Chapo’s favorite song.
You wanna help eliminate that corruption, legalize drugs in the US, take way the black-market incentives. Treat drug abuse as the socio-medical issue it is, not the criminal justice problem it isn’t.
Hey, Trump says just build the wall. Solves everything.
Looks like congress has struck a deal to give the Donald 55 miles of “Peaches.”
Now, we’ll have to see if the deal survives a veto by president Coulter.
Bingo. It is amazing how hard it is for people to recognize this.
It always surprises me that they never learned the lesson of Prohibition, If they legalize recreational Drugs and Tax them, they would be drowning in Tax Receipts, ask Colorado.
Yes indeed, my very first thought.
This whole sorry mess is simply due to criminalizing recreational drugs.
The amount of harm reduced by decriminalizing would be huge.
And if all the money now spent on law enforcement was spent on health the gains would be huge.
It beggars belief that it continues as it does.
While I’m no fan of the drug war, I’m dubious that legalisation would solve very much. Or at least I’d like to push back on the assertion that it is obvious that it would do so.
It seems to me the problem is essentially contested sovereignty. The Mexican government gets the capital and the chair at the UN, but that’s not the same thing as controlling the territory, having a monopoly on force. Their competitors tax, or run by themselves, various businesses, and obviously ones that have no legitimate competition (like moving cocaine into Texas) are attractive.
But elsewhere, pretty similar organisations seem to subsist on all sorts of other businesses, like bootleg crude oil, or trash disposal, artisanal cobolt mining… and simply taxing legitimate businesses, be they local pizzerias, or foreign container ships.
We could learn a lot from Portugal in that area. We could learn a lot from a lot of countries. I guess we’re too exceptional to learn.
> almost the entire congress of Colombia.
So he was running a South-of-the-Border version of Lockheed/Martin?
The Sinaloa cartel was helped in its money-laundering activities by the inexplicably relaxed attitude of HSBC under the watch of its saintly Chief Executive and Chairman, Stephen Green, who wrote his sermons while travelling for the bank on international business: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stephen_Green,_Baron_Green_of_Hurstpierpoint
The USA charged him (a foreign national) with crimes that took place outside of the USA. The USA really is the world’s policeman.
Except, as JezGrove points out above, when it comes to banking executives in the USA. Then the USA is considerably more lenient for those who launder money for murdering sociopaths and their illicit organizations.
With that kind of money to throw around it would not surprise me if Chapo’s sons tried to mount an invasion to spring him.
Is there any place of confinement secure enough? Someplace far north and very cold.
I’m 99% certain he’ll live & die at the “Super Max” or Administrative Maximum Facility (ADX) in Florence, Colorado, 90 miles south of Denver. AKA Alcatraz of the Rockies WIKI
It’s built on rock with no possibility of digging tunnels in & no escaping in laundry baskets. Very little chance of turning the staff & it’s a world to its own – people going nuts in there screaming & banging on the walls.
Does anyone know how much of the 14 billion has been recovered and where it is located? Who is holding the funds?
We all know that enormous portions of the Mexican government, army, and law enforcement are connected to the cartels, and that’s why El Chapo was able to escape prison twice. He won’t be able to do that in a Colorado super-max prison.