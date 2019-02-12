El Chapo convicted

And he’ll undoubtedly get life in prison (he’s 61), as he was found guilty of all ten counts of the indictment, including conspiracy to murder, money laundering, and, of course, running a criminal enterprise. In this case life in prison is the mandatory sentence

Kudos to the prosecution for amassing and presenting a mountain of evidence. The trial itself had its weird moments, but you can read about them below.

But El Chapo isn’t the only guilty one. As the NYT reports:

Witness after witness took the stand at the trial and talked about paying off nearly every level of the Mexican police, military and political establishment — including the shocking allegation that Mr. Guzmán gave a $100 million bribe to the country’s former president, Enrique Peña Nieto, in the run-up to Mexico’s 2012 elections. There was also testimony that bribes were paid to Genaro García Luna, one of Mexico’s top former law enforcement officers, a host of Mexican generals and police officials, and almost the entire congress of Colombia.

They better put this guy under the strictest possible security given his cartel’s wealth and the fact that he’s escaped from prison twice before. And the cartel moves on, headed by his sons.