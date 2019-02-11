Bird versus chameleon

No animals were harmed in the making of this video, but one got scared. The YouTube notes:
“I have 2 white bellied caique and originally I had 30 chameleons all hatched in my house after warming the eggs for 6 months without expecting them to hatch. He is one of them. The others, I donated to a school, zoo etc. He is 6 years old now, possibly one of the oldest in Japan. For first time, out of curiosity, I put my bird and the Chameleon, Santaro, together to see what would happen and the rest is caught on the video.”
The chameleon may have taken some feather pattern as an insect.
I can’t remember where, but I once read a horrible story about a chicken and a chameleon.
Just like in the video, the chameleon stroke with it’s tongue, but the chicken caught it and ate it, leaving the chameleon to die a horrible death of starvation. So unnecessary.
The horror of that story still haunts me to this day, nature is callous and indifferent, I know and acknowledge, but sometimes one doubts if it is not purposefully evil.