Bird versus chameleon

No animals were harmed in the making of this video, but one got scared. The YouTube notes:

“I have 2 white bellied caique and originally I had 30 chameleons all hatched in my house after warming the eggs for 6 months without expecting them to hatch. He is one of them. The others, I donated to a school, zoo etc. He is 6 years old now, possibly one of the oldest in Japan. For first time, out of curiosity, I put my bird and the Chameleon, Santaro, together to see what would happen and the rest is caught on the video.”