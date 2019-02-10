Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, February 10, 2019, and a positively tropical day in Chicago, with temperatures soaring to 25°F (-4°C). (Snow is predicted for later today.) It’s National “Have a Brownie” Day (again, why the scare quotes? Are they just messing with us and we don’t really get brownies?). In Italy it’s National Memorial Day of the Exiles and Foibe, and if you don’t know what a foibe is, look it up.

On to the day in history. On February 10, 1840, Queen Victoria married Prince Albert, who died 21 years after the marriage, leaving Victoria bereft. Moving to 1933, it was on this day that, in round 13 of a boxing match at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Primo Carnero knocked out Ernie Schaaf, who died four days later (Schaaf had influenza and brain damage from a previous match).

On this day in 1940, the characters Tom and Jerry first appeared in the cartoon Puss Gets the Boot. Talk about racist tropes: watch “Mammy” in this one. A stereotype of a black maid, Mammy appears at 2:27.

On February 10, 1962, the captured U2 spy-plane pilot Gary Powers, shot down two years earlier, was repatriated in exchange for the captured Russian spy Rudolf Abel. Powers later became a helicopter pilot for a radio station and died in a crash. On this day in 1967, the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, clarifying that the Vice-President would become President should the latter die or become incapacitated (earlier it was not clear whether the VP would assume the powers of the President without becoming President. On February 10, 1996, the IBM computer Deep Blue defeated Garry Kasparov in chess. But that was just one game, and Kasparov went on to win the match. However, the computer won the rematch.

Finally, it was on this day 12 years ago that Barack Obama announced his candidacy for President.

Notables born on this day include John Suckling (1609), Charles Lamb (1775), Boris Pasternak (1890), Jimmy Durante (1893), Bertolt Brecht (1898), Leontyne Price (1927), Jim and Lou Whittaker (twin climbers, 1929, both alive and 90 today), Mark Spitz (1950), and Laura Dern (1967).

The movie “Rambling Rose” (1991),starring Laura Dern as a housekeeper and nanny for a Southern family headed by Robert Duvall (Diane Ladd, Dern’s real mother, plays Duvall’s wife), is a fantastic film, and you should see it if you haven’t. (It has a 100% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes.)

Here’s a scene in which the promiscuous Dern is caught in the house with her boyfriend:

Those who bought the farm on February 10 include Montesquieu (1755), Honoré Daumier (1879), Joseph Lister (1912), Wilhelm Röntgen (1923, Nobel Laureate), Laura Ingalls Wilder (1957), Alex Haley (1992), Dave Van Ronk (2002), Arthur Miller (2005), and Shirley Temple (2014).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is dispirited with the world, like Henri the existentialist cat (I am told that Hili reads Polish, English, and Swedish but neither Yiddish nor Hebrew, even though she’s a Jewish cat.)

Hili: I can’t watch all this news from the wide world. Malgorzata: So go to the sofa. Hili: No, it’s enough just to turn away.

In Polish:

And something I found on Facebook:

Tweets from Heather Hastie. I wonder what kind of smoke is in that bubble.

Giant bubble wobble pic.twitter.com/VgfNs457ML — Mind Blowing (@TheMindsBIowing) February 1, 2019

I once found a beaver skull and extracted the incisors like this. Watch and learn a biology lesson:

Rodents incisors are constantly growing, this shows how long the tooth actually is. pic.twitter.com/uow0hbD6PF — 👓 (@SuperCoolOhYES) February 3, 2019

Literal dogsledding. Heather says this:

This is the sort of thing our Labrador Hiram used to do – if we were doing stuff, he found a way to join in and do the same. We don’t have snow, so he never did this exact thing, but he did copy us sliding down mudslides and waterfalls.

Tweets from Grania, the first with a strange Japanese gif:

Why didn’t the photographer rescue the puppy?

This Goose used her wings to protect an abandoned puppy from the cold. Puppy went to sleep and stopped shivering pic.twitter.com/IvOqmGBAjk — 41 Strange (@41Strange) February 4, 2019

Cat rescue! (I may have posted this before):

From reader Nilou: a rare kakapo chick, which, with care, will grow up into another specimen of the world’s only flightless parrot:

The #kakapo chicks on Whenua Hou are all doing well, being fed every two hours. Here's one post-feed. #kakapo #conservation 2019 pic.twitter.com/96fGAPGgsd — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) February 7, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. What fun this would have been, but of course you have to be a brave person to get there in the first place.

Apollo 16 astronauts shred the Lunar surface in glorious 60fps, stabilized footage showing the Descartes Landing Site. They would traverse 27 km. #explorers #fourwheeling pic.twitter.com/LrQeYD1Gt4 — Marc Leatham (@quarkmarc) February 8, 2019

I haven’t read this, but I’m VERY curious to know how they know which animals are conscious.

Consciousness evolved once, in single-cellular organisms… a provocative perspective in BioEssays:https://t.co/vFSiDPRFzT — Martin R Smith (@PalaeoSmith) February 4, 2019

This is undoubtedly part of the “Unscience an Animal” thread.

From the The Fellingham-Smythe Institute of Palaeomemetics Facebook page. Made me chuckle. pic.twitter.com/9ycC0kDQUS — Dr Sam Heads (@swheads) February 2, 2019