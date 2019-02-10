Student op-ed: We don’t need to hear conservative voices

I don’t claim that this op-ed, by a staff writer for Student Life, the student newspaper of Washington University in St. Louis, is typical of all college students. But this kind of dismissive attitude is spreading, and it’s not just mushbrained but positively dangerous. For it’s only one step from claiming that conservatives have nothing useful to say to banning or censoring their speech. And we’d be all the poorer for it. The editorial is, in fact, a call for fascism by the Left.
In a college atmosphere that rightly calls for “inclusion” (and by that I mean treating everyone with civility), it’s remarkable but telling that the one group that doesn’t get included are those with the Wrong Ideology—conservatives. Author Sean Lundergan first equates all conservatives with Republicans (not always true) but also with Trump supporters, which is definitely not true.
He begins with the Orwellian claim that censorship is freedom:
To say that conservative students somehow deserve special consideration is to misunderstand what an academic community is supposed to be. Rather than stifling debate, dismissing unproductive conservative ideas can open up our opportunities for meaningful discussion.
But the worst part is Lundergan’s imperious and complete dismissal of anything conservatives have to say:
It’s a logistical fact of living in human society that not every idea is fit for the public forum (Hey, that’s the name of this section!). We only have so many hours in the day. In general, it’s taken for granted that some belief systems are either unnecessary or detrimental to serious discourse, and that’s especially important in an academic environment.
We don’t make it socially acceptable for chemists to talk seriously about alchemy, for example. Our highly-regarded medical school isn’t highly-regarded because of its openness to using leeches to treat disease. This is true of political philosophies, too: Few serious people advocate absolute monarchy, and I think we’re all perfectly fine with that. We don’t feel the need to carve out a special space for Bourbon restorationists in our political science classes. Similarly, there’s no reason to actively accommodate conservatives—especially fans of the president—because their ideas add little value to our discourse.
Conservative ideas do not deserve equal consideration to that afforded liberal and left ideas, because conservative ideas are not equal to liberal and left ideas. There is no legitimate argument for supporting Donald Trump and his allies, at least not one that holds up in any academic community worth its salt. Advocating nativism, sexism, government by oligarchic graft and anything else the president represents is not productive in a space meant to contribute ideas to the world.
Equating conservativism with alchemy or the ancient use of leeches (Lundergan seems ignorant of the fact that leeches are indeed used today in some cases of microsurgery), or with absolute monarchy, is simply not fair. Not all conservatives advocate “nativism, sexism, and government by oligarchic graft.” In fact, conservatives do have ideas worth debating, including the value of affirmative action, the use of abortion, what to do about immigration, economic policy and taxation, and so on. I nearly always align with the liberal positions on these issues, but that’s largely because I’ve heard both sides. Lundergan doesn’t think that one side should even be heard.
In fact, he thinks that once there is a consensus on liberal issues—as there is in most colleges—it’s simply not worth continuing the debate. Just shut down the other side.
We’ve already reached tacit agreement on this. We’re an overwhelmingly left-leaning student body—73 percent of respondents to the Student Life survey mentioned in the original WU: In Focus piece identified as “very” or “somewhat liberal,” compared with only 8 percent who reported being any degree of “conservative.” Instead of propping up fringe ideas out of some sense of “bipartisan” openness, we should embrace the fact that so many of our students are liberal. Instead of wasting our time and mental energy on some right-wing argument no one really believes, we should spend time having meaningful conversations. How can we guarantee everyone health coverage? What’s the best way to redistribute wealth? How can we mitigate climate change, a thing we all agree is a problem?
Alas, Lundergan’s prescription—to adopt the liberal position, ignore conservatives, and then figure out how to implement liberal policy—neglects an important reason why conservatives (or anyone with unpopular ideas) should not only speak, but should be listened to. And that, as John Stuart Mill argued in On Liberty, is because without hearing the other side, how do you know your own ideas are well formed and rational? Have you considered the best version of the other side’s views before rejecting them? If not, then you are incompetent to hold your own opinions.
Further, shutting down conservative opinions means that each generation of students must, if they are to be rational advocates of their views, relearn conservative ideas on their own initiative, and not by hearing them from the conservatives who “aren’t welcome.”
Lundergan’s last paragraph is a masterpiece of snide dismissal and hauteur:
Of course, we can—we must—allow conservatives to have their conservative clubs and discuss conservative ideas. It’s also fine that lefties might have conservative friends—I have a few token right-wing pals myself. But we shouldn’t create an impulse among the student body to pretend, out of politeness, that there’s anything valuable in the Republican policy agenda. The Republican Party primarily exists to enrich a small group of already-rich people, and does so quasi-democratically by scaring old white folks about people with darker skin. Call me crazy, but I don’t think that’s a party or an ideological flank that I’d like to offer a whole bunch of special treatment to.
Besides the wrongheaded analysis of why people are conservatives, Lundergan seems to equate “freedom of speech” with “special treatment”. It’s not. Letting a conservative speak is not the same thing as endorsing conservative views.
What we have here is a close-minded ideologue who simply stops his ears and cries “nyah nyah nyah” when a conservative speaks. Yet there are more conservatives than he thinks (after all somebody elected Trump), and some of them have power. Imagine if he were to encounter a related argument, but one made by conservatives, at a place like Bob Jones University. Would Lundergan even be able to defend his own views on abortion and immigration? I doubt it. But he wouldn’t be able to because he wouldn’t be allowed to speak.
Alternatively, what would happen if Lundergan’s speech totalitarianism were carried to the extreme? Well, one of the commenters on his piece tells us:
I have considered the possibility that this article might be satirical. But I don’t think it is.
Even the idea that all liberals pretty much believe the same and have the exact values indicates this student has a long way to go in his own party on understanding. He needs to hear that old saying – you come with two ears and one mouth and why do you think that is true.
I agree with you that this kind of mindset is spreading, in both the Republican and Democratic parties. Both sides need to take a step back and realize the other has good points to bring to the table, and shutting down debate leads to no progress and no solutions.
I can’t help but suspect that this student is actually a somewhat ham-fisted satirical wag poking fun at the prevailing campus snowflakery.
This is exactly what I was talking about the other day with regard to hate speech laws: eventually, the censorship is applied to legitimate policy positions that those with the power to censor want suppressed. The idea is to shut a significant portion of the population out of the conversation on how their own country should be run; to take away the voices of fellow countrymen; to stop the promulgation of all ideas and positions counter to the censorious institution’s.
Someone argued in that thread that “right wing” ideas were simply too dangerous for them to be allowed public space, and hate speech laws were necessary to stop people from being attracted to the “far right.” Of course, everybody’s idea of “far right” is different (for most of the authoritarian left, anything rightward of their own views is “far right” and often equated with hate speech.”
“Rather than stifling debate, dismissing unproductive conservative ideas can open up our opportunities for meaningful discussion…
…We only have so many hours in the day”
Ah, those poor college students. They don’t have enough time in their day to discuss ideas that are not their own. The only productive discussion of ideas is discussion of their own ideas.
I agree most strongly. When a Ctrl-lefty reacts to another lefty that is to the right of them, they immediately categorize them as being on the right. They describe themselves as representing the left, and they simply don’t. Well, not yet they don’t.
Whether this op-ed reflects the author’s genuine belief or is a cynical ploy to generate publicity, it doesn’t speak well for a Washington University education.
“I have a few token right-wing pals myself.” Wait, what? You’re actually *friends* with these sexist, misogynistic, homophobic scum? Surely that means you’re their *ally*, and need to be purged as an alt-right-adjacent fellow traveler. Purge him! Purge him!
I like how the Cuban exile claims to be retraumatised by the piece. The regressive left being hoist by their own petard.
It is a true thing that many Cuban immigrants identify with the right, and so do many immigrants coming up from Mexico and points south. I am sure they feel rather traumatized about the current atmosphere against such immigration coming from the Republican party, but in other areas they can hold common views.
“Liberals claim to want to give a hearing to other views and then are shocked and offended to discover that there are other views!”
This is one of my favourite William F. Buckley quotes. Apparently, we have gotten worse. We are now so shocked and offended that we don’t even want to give a hearing.
They don’t believe that what they hold are opinions. It is just the holy truth, and dissent is blasphemy.
— Justice Louis Brandeis, dissenting in Olmstead v. United States.
Just this morning I found myself watching Richard Dawkins’ 2009 lecture “The Purpose of Purpose”, on YouTube. I was amazed to see P Zed introducing him and saying pleasant things, Richard praising the US for returning to a position of respect for science, and to see him share a resolution put forth by the Oklahoma House of Representatives trying to stop the university from inviting him to speak. My how things have changed.
This attitude really needs to be be stopped, and soon. Many of these kids are just exploring politics, and will move on to more moderate beliefs.
Unless we allow the momentum to build and the movement to feed on it’s own energy. We can look at a number of cases historically where this has happened, and led to horrors.
It only takes a nudge for someone like Mr. Lundergan to move on to the belief that “Yes, those people probably should be loaded on rail cars and sent somewhere where their views cannot contaminate society”. I think it likely that he already believes this, but knows it would be unseemly to say so at this time.
Angry revolutionary youth cannot do in the USA what their cohorts did in places like Cambodia. For one thing, the Kulaks are armed, and likely to be military veterans.
But it is polarizing, and damages us as a nation. I don’t want to have to choose sides. I am a centrist, even a radical moderate, coming from a family that suffered tremendously under both left and right wing regimes in the 20th century.
But there is no way I am marching under the red banner of socialism with the kid who wrote the source article.
How are you proposing an attitude be “stopped” — I mean, other than by following young Mister Lundergan’s prescription for stopping conservatism.
Stopped through argument and debate — which, ironically, is the problem in the first place.
A friend of mine belonged to an interfaith organization and was put in charge of setting up annual “Diversity Panels” — representatives of many religions placed on a long table for the purpose of educating the audience (and each other) on their beliefs and practices. The idea was to learn to understand different viewpoints. I asked which religions were represented, and she proudly read out a list of mostly liberal churches, pagan groups, and iirc a Muslim and a Jew.
What about conservative churches? The Assembly of God’s, the Jehovah’s Witnesses, the Lutherans and Catholics and Baptists and fundamentalists? And what about an atheist? Did you even ask?
No. The event was about embracing diversity. Those viewpoints wouldn’t fit.
I mostly agree with the student author, but it is also mostly vapid. He writes:
Some of the things he writes simply doesn’t mean anything. For example, what does it mean to make views feel “welcome”? That’s not how people work. If you aren’t interested in someones views, you’re going to dismiss them. I agree that nobody needs to make it a point to listen to the usual, poorly thought out, hypocritical conservative “ideas”. I am also annoyed at Dave Rubin who rides this line that “all ideas need consideration” which simply means to abuse the goodwill of a liberal audience to listen to far right ideologues.
In reality, everyone who wants to, can just tune in to far right sources as long as they want. And the author agrees that conservatives can do their thing.
Most of the piece is simply empty propaganda without meaning. The rest is just the usual patronising wokeness, for example it’s not his businesswho who his friends with whom, and it doesn’t require his or anyone’s approval.
The left is very uncomfortable with open debate because they know they would most often lose. Totalitarianism is the more comfortable option for them. If the left didn’t have the plurality of media and academia carrying their water conservative ideas would resonate with the American people. Hence the plan is to stifle debate, import millions of pliant new voters, stoke them with ethno narcissistic grievances, and override the wishes of the native electorate.
The nonstop mainstream propaganda is effective, but the new media is gaining a foothold and proving to be resilient for the moment. That’s why the left is now trying to ban memes in Europe.
The GOP cannot survive an honest election. This party of crooks and criminals knows this, and uses every dirty trick, gerrymandering, vote obstruction, propaganda to stay in the race. They get funded by oligarchs, which is widely known. GOP is the party of dirty money, tabacco, guns, pollution, and wars. Only billionaires and undertakers have legitimate reasons to vote Republican.
Also, it is my understanding that only citizens can vote in the USA. A “native electorate” doesn’t exist, or do you mean native americans, or is this dogwhistle for “white people”?
You just proved the point that conservative views are not welcome among liberals. Well done.
Or was that satire? Hard to distinguish satire from bad ideas and beliefs.
“The left” is a very broad group — as is “the right.” Jerry and many of us are mostly liberals engaged in calling out an extreme version of people who self- identify as liberals while jettisoning some of its most foundational values.
And I’ve no doubt there are conservatives who find many of the extremist groups on the right appalling. They don’t represent conservative values.
The point of the OP then is to recognize the nuances on the other side and refrain from equating either “ the left” or “ the right” with its extremes, thereby fracturing our common commitments and falling into conspiracy thinking and simplistic black and white divisions.
So knock it off.
‘Cause the rightwing has such a sterling record on free expression. Conservative censors have run the color spectrum, from blue-noses to red-baiters to black-listers.
True it is that there are conservative ideas that merit serious consideration. Those were the ideas of the conservative movement of my youth, the full panoply of principles voiced by conservative thinkers running the gamut from moderates like Everett Dirksen to arch-conservatives like William F. Buckley — foundational ideals like free trade, balanced budgets, personal rectitude, the rule of law, due regard for norms and institutions and traditions, strong international alliances, and opposition to Russian expansion and aggression.
But today’s Republican Party has thrown that all away to chase the golden calf of Trumpism — nativism, protectionism, xenophobia, bigotry, and non-stop demagoguery and deceit in the service of fear and anger and resentment. (The flame of the old conservatism is being kept alive now by the never-Trumpers, the way medieval monks kept alive the wisdom of ancient world by assiduously transcribing the texts of the Greeks and Romans and Egyptians. Those never-Trumpers are more likely to show up now on the so-called “liberal” news outlets, rather than on Fox News or the alt-right “new media,” where their heresies against Trumpism are considered anathema.)
The Trumpist “ideas” (if I may use language so loosely as to label them that) should be fully aired and discussed, too, on campus and elsewhere. But the notion that they could ever out-compete their alternatives — Right or Left — in the free marketplace of American ideas is risible.
“Call me crazy, but I don’t think that’s a party or an ideological flank that I’d like to offer a whole bunch of special treatment to.”
Nah, Sean, ya ain’t crazy, but you’re sure-as-shit uninformed and jejune.
College oughta be a time for taking on all comers, intellectually speaking. If not then, when?
The funny thing is that he thinks allowing conservatives to actually speak their ideas out loud in the classroom (or, I guess, any other place on campus that isn’t clubs solely for conservatives) is to give their ideas “special treatment.” Which one is special treatment: allowing all students to speak and discuss their ideas freely, or only allowing left-wing ideas? Remarkable.
If someone wanted to present their case on the benefits of a monarchy would it be better to stop that person from speaking or present a cogent thoughtful rebuttal, which I assume the student has based on his statement in the op-ed. Perhaps he doesn’t which is why he prefers no free speech for all.
Dismiss them all you like kid, but conservatives are your only allies against the 40% who support Trump and the extra 10% that Republicans can easily add to that if they have to.
Minority opinions are never welcome when outnumbered 75-25.
That is just human nature.
I don’t think the post is as bad as all that. It is vague in what it is proposing, which opens it up to multiple interpretations as to what he really favors.
“Rather than stifling debate, dismissing unproductive conservative ideas can open up our opportunities for meaningful discussion.”
What this really means depends on what the author means by “dismissing” and “meaningful discussion”. Does he mean to include the conservatives in those discussions?
Unless I missed it, the author doesn’t propose suppressing conservatives’ speech or say anything against free speech. His take on the Republican party in its current mode is not wrong as long as we leave out Never Trumpers.
‘There is only so much discourse to go around, and we shouldn’t squander any of it having a balanced discussion on “Should people have to die because they’re poor?”’
Hard to disagree with that. Still, it is hard to know what the author really hopes to achieve with this. I get the feeling he’s responding to some kind of call for equal time by a conservative group. If so, then I would agree.
I found this particularly upsetting — dumping on a minority. 8% is not “no one.” And, given the general zeitgeist it’s probably more than 8%, for it surely take courage to admit it. If you’re liberal, the recognition of the rights of the minority to not be ignored is fundamental.
Would the author accept the same reasoning used against the LBGTQ community?
He didn’t really call for suppressing conservatives’ rights, just not giving them “special treatment”, whatever that means.