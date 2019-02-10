Degradation of habitat in the Snail Kite’s previously productive areas has resulted in endangered species status for this Kite. Wetlands degradation has impacted the Apple Snail population with foreseeable results on the Snail Kite.

Note the identification bands on the male and female images. Because the Snail Kite is a system-wide indicator species, they are carefully captured, banded and tracked.

Amateur citizen scientists and professionals have noticed Snail Kites preying on Black Crappies and crayfish when snail populations are low. The bird’s curved beak is slightly off-center to allow it to easily extract the snail from its spiraled shell This modification will (I assume) limit alternative prey.